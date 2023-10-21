Inxpot Keystone 195 River Run Road
Latte and Mochas
Espresso, steamed milk
Espresso, steamed milk, vanilla
Espresso, steamed milk, maple pecan syrup
Espresso, steamed milk, cinnamon syrup
Espresso, steamed milk, white chocolate, lavender
Espresso, steamed milk, chocolate
Espresso, steamed milk, white chocolate
Tea Lattes
Sherpa chai tea, steamed milk
Sherpa chai tea, steamed milk, espresso
Sherpa chai latte with white chocolate
Tangerine green sencha, steamed milk, almond syrup
Early gray tea, steamed milk, vanilla syrup
Traditionals
Espresso with hot water
Espresso, steam milk, froth
Double shot espresso with equal parts steam milk
Two shots of espresso
Espresso with drip coffee
Hot Chocolates
Hot Beverages
Steamed milk with a syrup
Apple cider, cinnamon and carmel sauce
Cocktails and Spiked Coffee
Espresso liqueur, coffee liqueur, Irish cream, espresso
Whiskey, cinnamon, honey, lemon, hot water
Peanut butter whiskey, chocolate, cold brew
Vodka, house made bloody mary mix
Irish Whiskey, Irish Cream, Coffee
Brut, orange juice
Tequila, Grapefruit Seltzer, Grapefruit
Red Bull Energy drink and vodka
Rumchata, espresso, steamed milk
Peppermint schnapps, espresso, chocolate, steam milk
Cold brew, chocolate, milk, coffee liquer
Breakfast
Smoked Salmon, cream cheese, onions, capers
two biscuts smoothered in gravy
Oatmeal, cinnamon, brown sugar, nutmeg, walnuts, banana, craisins
Yogurt, gronola, strawberry, blackberry
Lunch
Turkey, pesto, arugula, bacon, tomato
Turkey, lettuce, tomato, bacon, mayo
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo
Croissant, homemade chicken salad, lettuce, tomato
Pastries
Assorted choices