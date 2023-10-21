Latte and Mochas

Latte
$5.00+

Espresso, steamed milk

Vanilla Latte
$6.00+

Espresso, steamed milk, vanilla

Maple Pecan Latte
$6.00+

Espresso, steamed milk, maple pecan syrup

Cinnamon Roll Latte
$6.00+

Espresso, steamed milk, cinnamon syrup

White Chocolate Lavender Latte
$6.00+

Espresso, steamed milk, white chocolate, lavender

Mocha
$6.00+

Espresso, steamed milk, chocolate

White Mocha
$6.00+

Espresso, steamed milk, white chocolate

Spanish Latte
$6.00+

Tea Lattes

Chai Tea Latte
$6.00+

Sherpa chai tea, steamed milk

Spicy Chai Tea Latte
$6.00+
Funky Budda
$6.00+

Sherpa chai tea, steamed milk, espresso

White Chocolate Chai
$6.00+

Sherpa chai latte with white chocolate

Green Tea Latte - 16 oz
$6.00

Tangerine green sencha, steamed milk, almond syrup

Black Tea Latte - 16 oz
$6.00

Early gray tea, steamed milk, vanilla syrup

Matcha
$6.00+

Traditionals

Americano
$5.00+

Espresso with hot water

Cappucino
$5.00+

Espresso, steam milk, froth

Cortado
$5.00

Double shot espresso with equal parts steam milk

Double Espresso
$3.50

Two shots of espresso

2x Double Espresso
$4.50
Drip Coffee
$4.00+
Macchiato
$5.00
Refill Coffee
$2.00
Shot in the Dark
$6.00+

Espresso with drip coffee

Cold Brew 16oz
$7.00

Hot Chocolates

Ghirardelli Hot Chocolate
$5.00+
Toasted Marshmellow Hot Chocolate
$6.00+
Peppermint Hot Chocolate
$6.00+
White Hot Chocolate
$5.00+

Hot Beverages

Steamer - small
$4.50

Steamed milk with a syrup

Steamer - medium
$5.00

Steamed milk with a syrup

Steamer - large
$5.50

Steamed milk with a syrup

Hot Apple Cider - small
$4.00
Hot Apple Cider - medium
$4.40
Hot Apple Cider - large
$5.00
Hot Apple Pie - small
$4.50

Apple cider, cinnamon and carmel sauce

Hot Apple Pie - medium
$5.00

Apple cider, cinnamon and carmel sauce

Hot Apple Pie - large
$5.50

Apple cider, cinnamon and carmel sauce

Cocktails and Spiked Coffee

Alpenglow
$12.00
Blackberry Basil Martini
$14.00
Buffalo Trace Latte
$12.00
Cabana Woodford Coffee
$13.00
Dirty Water
$9.00
Espresso Martini
$13.00

Espresso liqueur, coffee liqueur, Irish cream, espresso

Hot Toddy
$10.00

Whiskey, cinnamon, honey, lemon, hot water

Iced Reese's Martini
$11.00

Peanut butter whiskey, chocolate, cold brew

Inxpot Bloody Mary
$11.00

Vodka, house made bloody mary mix

Irish Coffee
$8.00

Irish Whiskey, Irish Cream, Coffee

Mezcal Hot Chocolate
$12.00
Mimosa
$11.00

Brut, orange juice

Paloma
$11.00

Tequila, Grapefruit Seltzer, Grapefruit

Red Bull Tropical Tequila
$13.00
Red Bull Vodka
$11.00

Red Bull Energy drink and vodka

Rumchata Latte
$12.00

Rumchata, espresso, steamed milk

Tipsy Mocha
$12.00

Peppermint schnapps, espresso, chocolate, steam milk

Tiramisu Latte
$12.00

Cold brew, chocolate, milk, coffee liquer

Breakfast

Banana
$2.00
Orange
$2.00
Bagel
$4.00
Bagel Sandwich
$11.00
Norwegian
$16.00

Smoked Salmon, cream cheese, onions, capers

Biscuts and Gravy
$10.00

two biscuts smoothered in gravy

Cereal with Milk
$5.00
Egg Frittata
$4.50
Overnight Oats
$8.00

Oatmeal, cinnamon, brown sugar, nutmeg, walnuts, banana, craisins

Granola and Yogurt
$9.00

Yogurt, gronola, strawberry, blackberry

Inxpot Burrito
$14.00
Keystone Burrito
$13.00
Montezuma Burrito
$11.00
Chorizo Burrito
$12.00
French Toast Sticks
$6.00
Avocado Toast
$8.00
Nutella Toast
$8.00

Lunch

Turkey Pesto
$16.00

Turkey, pesto, arugula, bacon, tomato

Inxpot Club
$15.00

Turkey, lettuce, tomato, bacon, mayo

BLT
$13.00

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo

Chicken Salad Sandwhich
$13.00

Croissant, homemade chicken salad, lettuce, tomato

Grilled Cheese
$12.00
Arugula Salad
$12.00
Classic Turkey
$15.00
Lunch Special
$14.00

Pastries

Muffin
$7.00

Assorted choices

Cinnamon Roll
$8.00
Strawberry Cream Cheese Croissant
$5.00
Pigs in a Blanket
$3.50
Ham and Cheese Croissant
$8.00
Chocolate Croissant
$7.00
Elderberry Criossant
$7.00
Butter Croissant
$5.00
Blueberry Cream Cheese Croissant
$7.00
Chocolate Chip Cookie
$2.00
Apple Turnover
$5.00
Banana Bread
$7.00

NA Bevs

Apple Juice/Lemonade
$5.00
Bottled Soda
$4.00
Bottled Water
$3.00
BYO Smoothie
$10.00
Can of Soda
$3.00
Choc/Straw Milk
$4.00
Electrolite
$5.00
Gatorade
$5.00
Hot Tea
$4.00
Ice Tea
$4.00
Italian Soda
$6.00
JW Kuchta Tea
$6.00
LG Bottle Water
$5.00
Natalie's Orange Juice
$8.00
Perrier
$4.00
Red Bull
$6.00
Red Bull Large
$8.00
San Pellegrino
$4.00
Whole Milk
$3.00
Yerba Matte
$8.00
Zuberfizz Soda
$5.00
Orange Juice
$5.00
Recess
$6.00
Day Trip CBD Soda
$7.00

Beer

Coors Light
$5.00
Coors Banquet
$5.00
Blue Moon
$7.00
Truly
$6.00
Whiteclaw
$6.00
Powder Day IPA
$6.00
Hazy Little Thing
$6.00
Modelo
$5.00
NA Busch
$5.00
Jack and Coke Can
$8.00
Choco Paco
$7.00
Left Hand Stout
$6.00
Twisted Tea
$7.00
Mule
$8.00
Can Rose
$15.00
Can Red Blend
$15.00
Can Pinot Grigio
$15.00

Liquor

Gentleman Jack
$9.00
Jack Daniels
$8.00
Jack Fire
$7.00
Jack Honey
$7.00
Jack Apple
$7.00
Jim Bean
$8.00
Old Forrester
$7.00
Screwball
$7.00
Slaine
$7.00
Herradura Silver
$8.00
Woodford Reserve
$11.00
Herradura Reposado
$9.00
Herradura Anejo
$10.00
Rumchatta
$7.00
Tuaca
$7.00
Bailey's
$7.00
Wheatley
$7.00

Retail

Whole Bean Coffee
$16.00
Coffee Mug
$14.00
Boost Oxygen
$8.00
PB Cup`
$5.00
PB Packet
$5.00
Protein Bar
$6.00
BoBo's
$6.00
Little Secret Peanut Butter
$6.00
Little Secret Milk Chocolate
$6.00
Little Secret Dark Chocolate
$6.00
Cliff Bar
$5.50