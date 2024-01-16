Ioanni's Grill
Appetizers
- Ahi Tuna Strips
Cooked to order, served with bed of lettuce & cucumber wasabi$18.00
- Buffalo Shrimp
Served with celery & ranch dressing$16.00
- Crab Dip
Served with pita bread$16.00
- Crab Bread$9.00
- Calamari
Generous portion fried served with meat sauce$10.00
- Alligator Bites$15.00
- Chicken Tenders
Served with french fries & honey mustard$10.00
- Cheese Fries
Steak fries covered with melted Cheddar cheese$8.00
- Cheese Sticks
Served with meat sauce. Serving size 8$8.00
- Fried Mushrooms$12.00
- Loaded Nachos
Hamburger, lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, onions, and jalapeños. Served with salsa and sour cream$14.00
- Garlic Cheese Curds$10.00
- Fried Pickles$8.00
- Potato Skins$10.00
- Pimento Bites$10.00
- Supreme Garlic Bread$6.00
- Clam Strips$10.00
- Scallop Basket$15.00
- Fried Green Tomatoes$10.00
- Siracha Cheese Curds$10.00
- Pimento App$10.00
Salads
Sides
- SM Buffalo Chips$4.00
- LG Buffalo Chips$6.00
- SM Fried Okra$4.00
- LG Fried Okra$6.00
- SM Fries$4.00
- LG Fries$6.00
- SM Sweet Fries$4.00
- LG Sweet Fries$6.00
- SM Onion Rings$4.00
- LG Onion Rings$6.00
- SM Home Chips$4.00
- LG Home Chips$6.00
- Side Taziki$0.75
- Side Grilled Veggies$4.00
- Side Slaw$1.00+
- Side Chicken$4.00
- Sides Meatballs (4)$4.00
- Side Shrimp$6.00
- Side Wing Sauce$0.75
- Side Meat Sauce$0.75
- Garlic Bread Loaf$1.50
- Side Pickle Spears (3)$0.75
- Side of Pita$1.50
- Side of Crustinis$1.50
- Side Cheese Fries$4.50
- Side Cheddar Cheese$0.75
Burgers
- Special
1 lb burger smothered with onions, mushrooms, bacon, American cheese, mayo, mustard & ketchup. Served with french fries$14.00
- Single
1/2 lb burger smothered with onions, mushrooms, bacon, American cheese, mayo, mustard and ketchup. Served with french fries$12.00
- Hamburger
1/2 lb burger with mayo, mustard & ketchup, lettuce, tomato and onions. Served with chips and pickle spear$8.00
- Cheese Burger$8.50
- BCN Chz Burg$10.50
- Mushroom Swiss Burger
1/2 lb burger smothered in mushrooms & Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo. Served with chips and pickle spear$10.00
- Cooper Burger
1/2 lb burger with American cheese, lettuce, bacon, pineapple and teriyaki sauce. Served with chips and pickle spear$10.00
- Shrimp Burger
Topped with slaw and ketchup. Served with french fries$12.00
- Brat Special$12.00
- Hot Dog Special$10.00
- Carolina Burger$10.00
- Blue Burger$10.00
- Captains Burger$10.00
- Bronx Burger$10.00
- Buff Buger$12.00
Pasta
- Spaghetti$12.00
- Manicotti
Smothered in our house-made meat sauce and cheese$15.00
- Lasagna
Smothered in our house-made meat sauce and cheese$15.00
- Greek Pasta
Garlic butter, feta, black olives, tomatoes and spinach. Served with Greek salad$15.00
- Alfredo$15.00
- Shrimp Scampi$20.00
- Rose Pasta$15.00
- Baked Ziti$15.00
- Parm Pasta$13.00
Pizza
- Small Cheese$9.00
- Large Cheese$13.00
- Small 1 Top$10.00
- Small 2 Top$11.00
- Small 3 Top$12.00
- Small 4 Top$13.00
- Small 5 Top$14.00
- Small Greek PIZZA$12.00
- Small White PIZZA$10.00
- Small Chicken Ranch$15.00
- Small Special PIZZA$16.00
- Small Meatza$15.00
- Large 1 Top$14.00
- Large 2 Top$15.00
- Large 3 Top$16.00
- Large 4 Top$17.00
- Large 5 Top$18.00
- Large Greek PIZZA$18.00
- Large White PIZZA$15.00
- Large Chicken Ranch PIZZA$22.00
- Large Special PIZZA$24.00
- Large Meatza PIZZA$22.00
- Calzone
Ham, sausage, ricotta and mozzarella cheese$12.00
- Stromboli
Pepperoni, mushrooms, pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese$12.00
- Greek Stromboli
Spinach, garlic, tomato, chicken, mozzarella and feta cheese$16.00
- Stk N Chz Calzone$16.00
Sandwiches
- Tuna Steak Sandwich
Topped with lettuce and tomato. Served with french fries$18.00
- BLT
Served with french fries$10.00
- Gyro
Thin sliced lamb and beef mix on pita bread with lettuce, tomato, onion and homemade tzatziki sauce served with chips and a pickle spear$10.00
- Chicken Gyro
Grilled chicken breast on pita bread with lettuce, tomato, onion and homemade tzatziki sauce served with chips and a pickle spear$12.00
- Chicken Sandwich
6 oz grilled or fried chicken breast with lettuce, tomato and mayo served with chips and a pickle spear$11.00
- Club
Turkey, ham, bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on Texas toast served with chips and a pickle spear$12.00
- Grilled Cheese
Served with french fries$8.00
- Reuben
Corned beef served on toasted rye bread with sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and 1000 island dressing served with chips and a pickle spear$13.00
- Ham & Cheese Sandwich
Lettuce, tomato, onions, banana peppers, mayo and provolone cheese served with chips and a pickle spear$8.00
- Mahi Sandwich
Served with french fries$18.00
- Steak Sandwich
Topped with grilled onions, mayo, mushrooms and provolone cheese served with french fries$18.00
- Turkey Ruben$13.00
- Flounder Sandwich$16.00
- Greek Taco$14.00
- Cuban$10.00
- Cod Sandwich$15.00
Subs
- MED Roni Pizza Sub
With pizza sauce, pepperoni, mozzarella and provolone cheese$9.00
- LG Roni Pizza Sub
With pizza sauce, pepperoni, mozzarella and provolone cheese$11.00
- MED Italian Sub
Ham, pepperoni, salami, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, banana peppers, and house dressing$10.00
- LG Italian Sub
Ham, pepperoni, salami, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, banana peppers, and house dressing$13.00
- MED S/C Sub
Thinly sliced steak cooked on the grill with sautéed onions, green peppers and mushrooms topped with white American cheese$10.00
- LG S/C Sub
Thinly sliced steak cooked on the grill with sautéed onions, green peppers and mushrooms topped with white American cheese$13.00
- MED Turkey Sub
Turkey breast served with mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, banana peppers, provolone cheese and house dressing$10.00
- LG Turkey Sub
Turkey breast served with mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, banana peppers, provolone cheese and house dressing$13.00
- MED H/C Sub
Ham and provolone cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, banana peppers and house dressing$10.00
- LG H/C Sub
Ham and provolone cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, banana peppers and house dressing$13.00
- MED M/B Sub
Smothered in homemade meat sauce and topped with mozzarella cheese$10.00
- LG M/B Sub
Smothered in homemade meat sauce and topped with mozzarella cheese$13.00
- MED French Dip$10.00
- MD Roast Beef$10.00
- LG Roast Beef$13.00
- MED CB Sub$10.00
- LG CB Sub$14.00
- MD Chx Parm$10.00
- LG Chx Parm$13.00
- MD Sausage Sub$10.00
- LG Sausage Sub$13.00
- Md Club Sub$10.00
- Lg Club Sub$13.00
- LG French Dip$13.00
- Lg Chx Philly$14.00
- Md Chx Philly$11.00
Steaks
Seafood
- Flounder Plate
Grilled or fried fillet served with french fries and homemade slaw$18.00
- Shrimp Plate
Fried or grilled served with french fries homemade slaw$18.00
- Mahi Dinner
Blackened, peppered or grilled served with choice of two sides$22.00
- Tuna Steak Dinner
Cooked to order, served with a side of cucumber wasabi dressing and 2 sides$22.00
- Seafood Platter
Grilled or fried flounder and shrimp served with french fries and slaw$24.00
- Scallop & Clams$25.00
- Mahi Bites$15.00
Wraps
Kids Menu
- Kids Tenders
Served with honey mustard and french fries$6.00
- Kids Fried Shrimp
Lightly breaded and golden fried and served with french fries$8.00
- Kids Spaghetti
Topped with our meat sauce and Texas toast$6.00
- Kids Cheeseburger
Served with ketchup and mustard, french fries and a pickle spear$6.00
- Kids Grill Cheese
Served on Texas toast with chips and a pickle spear$4.00
- Kids Hot Dog
Served with ketchup, mustard, french fries and a pickle spear$4.00
- Kids Alfredo$7.00
Soup
Lunch Specials
- Fish N Chips$12.00
- Spin Pie$12.00
- Shrimp/Grits Lunch$12.00
- Corn Beef Lunch$12.00
- Stir Fry Lunch$12.00
- Blackened Shrimp Gyro$14.00
- Open Face Turkey$14.00
- Open Face Roast Beef$14.00
- Meatloaf Lunch$14.00
- Baked Spaghetti Lunch$12.00
- Hamburger Steak Lunch$14.00
- Beef Tips Lunch$12.00
- Quesadilla$10.00
- Greek Chicken Sandwich$12.00
- Chx Blue Special$12.00
- Gravy Chz FF$8.00
Dinner Specials
- Fish Tacos (3)$19.00
- $1 TACOS$1.00
- Grouper Plate$25.00
- Steak & Scallops$30.00
- Street Tacos$16.00
- Tuna Steak & Shrimp$30.00
- Grouper & Scallop$28.00
- Shrimp/Grits Dinner$18.00
- Smothered Chicken$24.00
- Greek Smothered Chicken$25.00
- Southern Smothered Chicken$24.00
- Special Mac$17.00
- Hawaiian Smothered Chicken$24.00
- Hamburger Steak Dinner$18.00
- Ribeye Fajitas$18.00
- Chicken Special$24.00
- Corn beef Dinner$18.00
- Bourbon Chicken Dinner$25.00
- Stir Fry Dinner$18.00
- Baked Spaghetti Dinner$18.00
- Beef Tips Dinner$24.00