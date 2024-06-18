Online Ordering Available!
Iona's Kitchen 1500 Main St
Food
Breakfast
- Breakfast Sandwich Egg & Cheese$8.00
- Breakfast Sandwich Egg & Meat$8.00
- Breakfast Sandwich Meat & Cheese$7.00
- Squeaky Clean Breakfast Sandwhich$12.00
- Sampler Starter
Eggs, homefries or grits & toast$10.00
- B- Watson
5 eggs,bacon or sausage, homefries & toast$15.00
- Iona's scrambler
2 eggs, homefries,grits, bacon/ham/sausage$15.00
- Pops Breakfast
Cheesy egg, fish & grits$13.00
- Chicken & Waffles$12.00
- Hash & Eggs$12.00
- Ionas Steak & Eggs
Steak, eggs,homefries w/ sauteed onions$16.00
- Homemade Salmon Patty$12.00
- Shrimp & Grits$13.00
- Biscuits & Gravy$10.00
- Omelets W/ Homefries & Toast
- Pancakes & French Toast
- Breakfast Burrito
eggs,tomato,pepper,onoins,potato,cheese,ham or sausage$12.00
- Iona Skillet
eggs,tomato,pepper,onoins,potato,cheese,ham or sausage$15.00
- Breakfast Side

Sandwich & Fries
Salads
Fried Seafood& Chicken w/ Fries
Jimmy Wings
Soul Food
Cajun
All American
