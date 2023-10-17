Food Menu

Main Entrees

Student Special
$5.00
Oxtail
Jerk Chicken
Curry Chicken
Curry Goat
Stew Chicken
BBQ/Sweet Chili Chicken
Fried Chicken
Steak
Salt Fish
Callaloo & Salt Fish
Cabbage & Salt Fish
Ackee & Salt Fish
Cow Foot (Wednesday)
Mix Plates
$5.00

Patties

Beef Patty
$3.00
Chicken Patty
$4.00
Jerk Chicken Patty
$4.00
Veggie Patty
$4.00
Spinach Patty
$4.00

Mac & Cheese

3 Cheese Mac & Cheese
Veggie Mac & Cheese
Oxtail Mac & Cheese
$15.00

Large

Jerk Mac & Cheese
$15.00

Large

Steak Mac & Cheese
$15.00

Large

Shrimp Mac & Cheese
$18.00

Large

Lobster Mac & Cheese
$20.00

Large

Fish Mac & Cheese
$23.00

Large

Sides and Appetizers

Fried Dumpling
$1.00
Fried Plantain
$4.00
Fried Chicken (leg/thigh)
$2.25
Fried Chicken Wing
$3.00
Rice & Peas, Yellow or Veggie
$5.00
Spicey Rice
$7.00
Greens
$3.00
BBQ / Sweet Chili Chicken
$3.00
Salt Fish
$7.00
Curry Potato
$5.00
Boiled Provisions /yam, dumplin, banana
$1.50

Yam dumpling or green banana

Jerk Chicken Box
$7.75
Coco Bread
$2.00
Cassava Boiled Yucca
$4.00Out of stock
Fried Chicken Box
$6.50
Steak Bomb
$7.50
Fish Cake
$5.00Out of stock

Rasta Pasta

Veggie Pasta
$10.00
Jerk Chicken Pasta
$15.00
Steak Pasta
$15.00
Oxtail Pasta
$15.00
Shrimp Pasta
$18.00
Lobster Pasta
$20.00
Rasta Pasta / plain side
$10.50
Rasta Pasta / mix-small
$12.75
Rasta Pasta / mix-medium
$18.00

Seafood Entées

Haddock Fish Meal
$18.00
Haddock (side only)
$13.00
Salmon Fish
$18.00
King Fish
King Fish (Side)
$7.00
Red Snapper Fish (Side Only)
$15.00
Red Snapper Fish
$23.00
Seafood Medley Meal (Small
$18.00

Shrimp, lobster, and crab leg. With a choice of two sides

Seafood Medley (Small Cup)
$12.75

Side order only. Shrimp, lobster, and crab leg

Seafood Medley (Large Cup)
$18.00
Curry Shrimp (Small)
$18.00

Side order only

Curry Shrimp (Medium)
$22.00

Meals with your choice of 2 sides

Sautéed Shrimp
$18.00

Side order only

Sautéed Shrimp (Medium)
$22.00

Meals with your choice of 2 sides

Fish Sandwich
$13.75

One size only

Soup

Chicken Soup
Red Peas Chicken Soup
Goat Soup
Vegetable Soup
Beef Soup
Fish Soup

Veggie Entrees

Irie Vegetarian Bowl
$11.50

Different daily or can be made to order. Bean vegetable stew, veggie stir fry, okra and potato, curry chickpeas and potato

Veggie Plate
$8.50

Beverages

D & G Sodas

Kola Champagne
$3.00
Pineapple
$3.00
Ginger Beer
$3.00
Cream Soda
$3.00
Pink Grapefruit Ting
$3.00
Grapefruit Ting
$3.00
Kola Lacaye
$3.00

Juice & Soda

Bottled Water
$1.50
Canned Soda
$1.25
Tropicana Juice
$2.00Out of stock
Tropical Rhythm
$3.00

Homemade Juice

Irish Moss
$5.00
Peanut Punch
$5.00
Pineapple Ginger
$5.00
Sorrel Ginger
$5.00
Strawberry Ginger
$5.00
Cucumber Ginger
$5.00
Strawberry Lemon
$5.00
Strawberry Pineapple Mango
$5.00
Sour Sop Passion
$5.00
Carrot Punch
$5.00
Mauby
$5.00

Wednesday Special

Cow Foot (Wednesday)