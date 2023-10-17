Irie Jamaican Style Restaurant 1450 Dorchester Ave
Food Menu
Main Entrees
Mac & Cheese
Sides and Appetizers
Fried Dumpling
$1.00
Fried Plantain
$4.00
Fried Chicken (leg/thigh)
$2.25
Fried Chicken Wing
$3.00
Rice & Peas, Yellow or Veggie
$5.00
Spicey Rice
$7.00
Greens
$3.00
BBQ / Sweet Chili Chicken
$3.00
Salt Fish
$7.00
Curry Potato
$5.00
Boiled Provisions /yam, dumplin, banana
$1.50
Yam dumpling or green banana
Jerk Chicken Box
$7.75
Coco Bread
$2.00
Cassava Boiled Yucca
$4.00Out of stock
Fried Chicken Box
$6.50
Steak Bomb
$7.50
Fish Cake
$5.00Out of stock
Rasta Pasta
Seafood Entées
Haddock Fish Meal
$18.00
Haddock (side only)
$13.00
Salmon Fish
$18.00
King Fish
King Fish (Side)
$7.00
Red Snapper Fish (Side Only)
$15.00
Red Snapper Fish
$23.00
Seafood Medley Meal (Small
$18.00
Shrimp, lobster, and crab leg. With a choice of two sides
Seafood Medley (Small Cup)
$12.75
Side order only. Shrimp, lobster, and crab leg
Seafood Medley (Large Cup)
$18.00
Curry Shrimp (Small)
$18.00
Side order only
Curry Shrimp (Medium)
$22.00
Meals with your choice of 2 sides
Sautéed Shrimp
$18.00
Side order only
Sautéed Shrimp (Medium)
$22.00
Meals with your choice of 2 sides
Fish Sandwich
$13.75
One size only
Veggie Entrees
Beverages
D & G Sodas
Homemade Juice
Wednesday Special
Irie Jamaican Style Restaurant Location and Ordering Hours
(617) 929-3866
Closed • Opens Thursday at 11AM