Irma's Kitchen | Phoenix, AZ
Full Menu
All Day Breakfast Burrito
- Chorizo and Eggs Burrito$9.50
it comes with beans and potato and cheese
- Breakfast Burrito Bacon$9.50
it comes with bacon and beans with cheese and potatoes
- Ham and Eggs$9.50
it comes with ham and egg and cheese and potato
- Sausage and Eggs$9.50
it comes with beans, cheese, and potatoes
- Machaca Burrito$10.99
it comes with Shredded beef and egg and pico
Breakfast Plates
- Huevos Rancheros Red Salsa$9.75
come with red salsa, eggs, rice and beans
- Huevos Rancheros Green Salsa$9.75
comes with eggs, cheese, rice, and bean
- Chilaquiles Red Salsa$10.25
comes with eggs and rice and bean
- Chilaquiles Green Salsa$10.25
comes with eggs, beans, rice
- Chorizo and Eggs Plate$10.25
Corn or flour tortillas
- Steak Picado and Eggs over ez flour$10.99
Corn or flour tortillas
- Breakfast Pancake Plate$10.25
- Machaca Plate$10.99
Lunch
- Cheese Enchilada and Taco$10.25
- Red Beef Tamale Cheese Enchilada$10.25
- Red Chile Plate$10.99
Corn or flour tortillas
- Green Chile Plate$10.99
Corn or flour tortillas
- 3 Beef Flautas$10.75
Sour Cream and Guacamole and pico
- 3 Chicken Flautas$10.75
Sour Cream and Guacamole and pico
- Carne Asada Bowl$10.50
Corn or flour tortillas and Sour Cream and Guacamole and pico
- Chicken Bowl$10.50
Corn or flour tortillas and Sour Cream and Guacamole and pico
- Chicken Mole Enchilada$10.99
- Chile Relleno and Cheese Enchilada$10.50
Corn or flour tortillas
- Cheese Hamburger$9.75
- Sonoran dog & fries$9.75
Soup
Dinner
- Tampiqueña$14.50
comes with dice carne asada and Chile Relleno with a Cheese Enchilada
- Steak Picado & Cheese Enchilada$10.99
- Chicken Chimichanga Enchilada Style$11.25
Red or green salsa
- Beef Chimichanga Enchilada Style$11.25
Red or green salsa
- Chicken Fajitas, Bell Pepper, Onion, and Cabbage$11.99
- Mexican Pizza$10.25
Burritos
- Diablo Burrito (Spicy )$11.25
Carne Asada and Shrimp has pico, rice, beans, cheese, potato
- Red Chili Burrito$10.50
has pico, rice, beans, cheese, potato
- Green Chili Burrito$10.50
has pico, rice, beans, cheese, potato
- Carne Asada Burrito$10.99
has pico, rice, beans, cheese, potato
- Shredded Beef Burrito$10.99
has pico, rice, beans, cheese, potato
- Shredded Chicken Burrito$10.99
has pico, rice, beans, cheese, potato
- Barbacoa Beef Burrito$10.99
- Chile Relleno Burrito$10.50
- Veggie Burrito$8.50
- Bean & Cheese Burrito$7.99
Quesadillas & Nachos
Side Orders
- 32 Oz Beans$6.50
- Guacamole$2.50
- Sour Cream$1.99
- 2 Bacon Strips$3.25
- 3 Pancakes$4.99
- 32oz Rice$6.50
- Avocado$3.00
- Potato$2.00
- Corn Tortilla$2.00
- Flour Tortilla$2.00
- 2 Egg's$2.00
- Chile Toreados$3.50
- Veggies$3.00
- side Cheese$2.00
- Side Red Chile$4.00
- Side Green Chile$4.00
- Extra Chips Table$3.00
- Extra Meat$3.00
- Enchilada style$1.75
red or green
Kids Menu
Single
Today Special
To Go
Taco Plate
Drinks
Fountain and Bottle Drinks
- Bottle Water$1.49
- Large Coca-Cola$3.50
- Large Diet Coke$3.50
- Large Dr. Pepper$3.50
- Large Fanta Strawberry$3.50
- Medium Coca-Cola$2.99
- Medium Diet Coke$2.99
- Medium Dr. Pepper$2.99
- Medium Fanta Strawberry$2.99
- Mexican Coca-Cola Bottle$2.75
- Can Dr. Pepper$1.50
- Can Coco Water$1.50
- Topo Chico$3.50
- Fanta Orange$3.50
- Coffee$2.00