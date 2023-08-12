Skip to Main content
Online Ordering Unavailable
0
Isaac's Bagels 1003 West Chapel Hill Street
We are not accepting online orders right now.
Online Ordering Unavailable
Food
Drinks
Sandwiches
Bagels
Pastries
Deli
Food
Sandwiches
E.C.
$6.50
B.E.C
$8.25
Bagel with cream cheese
$4.50
Lox
$12.00
Tomato
$9.00
Ricotta
$7.00
Avocado
$9.00
Egg salad
$8.00
Butter
$4.00
Bagels
Single
$2.50
Half dozen
$12.00
Baker's dozen
$24.00
Out of stock
Pastries
Rosette (chocolate)
$7.00
Rosette (cinnamon)
$7.00
Rosette (poppy frangipane)
$7.00
Choc chip cookie
$3.00
Oatmeal cookie
$3.00
Brownie
$3.00
Marshmallows
$3.00
Deli
Cream cheese 2oz portion
$2.25
Cream cheese 8oz tub
$7.00
Egg salad 8oz tub
$8.00
Lox by the pound
$9.00+
Whitefish salad by the pound
$9.00+
Kettle chips
$2.25
Drinks
Coffee
Cold brew
$4.50
Latte
$4.75
Drip coffee
$3.50
Cappuccino
$4.25
Cortado
$4.00
Espresso
$3.50
Americano
$3.50
Other drinks
Dr Brown's
$2.00
San Pellegrino Water
$2.25
Homebucha Golden Gift
$5.00
Homebucha Bright and Bite
$5.00
Isaac's Bagels 1003 West Chapel Hill Street Location and Ordering Hours
(984) 322-9591
1003 West Chapel Hill Street, Durham, NC 27701
Closed
• Opens Sunday at 8AM
All hours
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement