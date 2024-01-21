Isaac's Craft Kitchen & Brewery - (19-SY) South York 235 Pauline Drive
BEVERAGES
Takeout Drinks Large
Takeout Drinks Extra Large
Takeout Drinks Kids
Takeout Drinks Misc
FOOD
Starters
- Pretzel Nuggets & Beer Cheese$8.99
- Cheesy Pretzel Bread$8.79
Pretzel rolls with provolone, house-made ranch & marinara sauce
- Fried Pickle Chips$8.79
Served with our signature Ikey's sauce
- Cheese Curds$8.59
Served with our rustic marinara
- Chicken Wings$10.29
Six crisp wings tossed in your choice of sauce
- French Fries$4.29
- Onion Rings$8.49
Served with Honey Dijon Dressing
Loaded Fries
Tater Tumblers
Stone-Baked Flatbread Pizzas
- Tex Mex$15.99
Cheddar, tomato, lettuce & Southwest ranch with homemade salsa
- 3-Cheese Pesto$15.99
Pesto sauce, cheddar, provlone, feta & spinach
- The Big Italian$15.99
Genoa salami, ham, bacon, marinara, provolone, Parmesan, oregano & salsa
- Veggie$15.99
Marinara, onion, salsa, spinach, mushroom, provolone, parmesan & oregano
- Half Flatbread Combo$13.49
Choose your favorite with a small green salad
Soups
- Small Pepperjack Tomato Soup$6.79
- Small Seasonal Soup$6.79
White Chicken Chili
- Small Soup of the Day$6.79
Monday through Thursday: Baked Potato Friday through Sunday: Jambalaya
- Large Pepperjack Tomato Soup$7.99
- Large Seasonal Soup$7.99
White Chicken Chili
- Large Soup of the Day$7.99
Monday through Thursday: Baked Potato Friday through Sunday: Jambalaya
- Quart Pepperjack Tomato Soup$16.99
- Quart Seasonal Soup$16.99
White Chicken Chili
- Quart Soup of the Day$16.99
Monday through Thursday: Baked Potato Friday through Sunday: Jambalaya
Signature Deli Salads
- Small Broccoli Salad$6.29
with peanuts & dried cranberries
- Small Almond Pesto Tortellini$6.29
- Small Crunchy Cole Slaw$6.29
- Small Red Potato Salad$6.29
- Large Broccoli Salad$9.29
with peanuts & dried cranberries
- Large Almond Pesto Tortellini$9.29
- Large Crunchy Cole Slaw$9.29
- Large Red Potato Salad$9.29
- Quart Broccoli Salad$16.99
with peanuts & dried cranberries
- Quart Almond Pesto Tortellini$16.99
- Quart Crunchy Cole Slaw$16.99
- Quart Red Potato Salad$16.99
- Small Green Salad$5.79
- Small Cranberry Almond Chicken Salad$7.99
- Large Cranberry Almond Chicken Salad$11.99
- Quart Cranberry Almond Chicken Salad$18.99
- Small Pickle Mix$6.29
- Large Pickle Mix$9.29
- Quart Pickle Mix$16.99
Combos
Fresh Green Salads
- Buffalo Chicken Salad$14.49
Fire-braised grilled or fried Buffalo chicken breast strips, shredded cheese, cucumber, carrot, red onion, tortilla strips & bleu cheese dressing on crisp romaine
- Honey-Dijon Chicken Salad$14.49
Fire-braised grilled or crispy fried chicken breast strips, carrot, mushrooms, tomato, hard-cooked egg, croutons & honey-dijon dressing over mixed greens
- Ruffled Salad$11.29
Mixed greens, tomato, red onion, carrot, cucumber, shredded cheese, croutons & choice of dressing
- Sonoma Salad$11.79
Mixed greens, dried cranberries, walnuts, carrot, onion, tomato, croutons & raspberry vinaigrette
- Southwest Salad$11.79
Greens, guacamole, black beans, corn, shredded cheese, tomato, tortilla strips & Southwest ranch
- Isaac's Caesar Salad$11.29
Crisp romaine, hard-cooked egg, shaved parmesan, red onion, croutons & Caesar dressing
- Mediterranean Salad$11.79
Mixed greens, feta, cucumber, tomato, green olives, red onion, croutons, & balsamic vinaigrette
Burgers
- Pub Burger$19.99
Flame-broiled burger on a pretzel roll with bacon, beer cheese, onion, tomato and cole slaw.
- BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger$19.99
Flame-broiled burger on a pretzel roll with BBQ Sauce, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion.
- Mushroom Swiss Burger$19.99
Flame-broiled burger on a pretzel roll with Ikey's sauce, Swiss cheese, mushroom, lettuce, tomato and onion.
Fish & Chix Faves
- Twisted Chicken$13.49
Fire-braised grilled chicken breast, cheddar, fresh spinach, tomato, Dijon & mayo on a pretzel roll & served with chips
- Fish & Chips$15.99
Two batter-dipped haddock fillets with fries & tartar sauce
- Chicken Tenders & Fries$13.99
Five tenders with Honey Dijon dressing for dipping
- Fish Sandwich$14.29
Fried haddock fillet on fresh-baked French bread with cheddar cheese, cole slaw, tomato & Ikey's sauce served with French fries
Famous Grilled Sandwiches
- Mallard$14.29
Tender roast beef, 2 slices of smoked bacon, mushrooms, cheddar & Ikey's sauce on a pretzel roll. Once you've tried it, you'll be hooked
- Bird of Paradise$12.79
Mushrooms, green olives, Swiss, Muenster, lettuce, tomato & mayo on rye.
- Rainbow Parrot$14.29
An Isaac's original with corned beef, Muenster, cole slaw, lettuce, tomato, red onion & 1,000 Island on marbled pumpernickel
- Ruffed Grouse$13.49
Oven-roasted turkey breast, ham, cole slaw, provolone & mayo on a Kaiser roll
- The Hawaiian Phoenix$13.49
Smoked ham, pineapple, provolone & mayo on a Kaiser roll
- Gooney Bird$12.99
Oven-roasted turkey breast, mushrooms, cucumber, Muenster, fresh spinach & mayo on marbled pumpernickel
French Bread Sammies
Wraps & Deli Classics
- Cormorant$12.99
House-made cranberry almond chicken salad served cold with provolone, lettuce, & tomato in a cheddar wrap
- Black-Eyed Susan$12.79
Vegan black bean burger, cheddar, lettuce, tomato & house made ranch in a cheddar wrap
- Chicken Ranch Quesadilla$13.49
Fire-braised chicken breast, 2 slices of bacon, provolone & house-made ranch folded in a cheddar wrap with salsa & sour cream on the side.
- Magpie$13.49
Sliced fire-braised chicken breast, provolone, Parmesan, 2 slices of bacon, fresh spinach, pesto & house-made ranch in a folded flatbread
- Flaming Chicken$13.49
Fire-braised grilled chicken breast or fried chicken tender strips, Buffalo Sauce, pepperjack, lettuce, tomato, tortilla strips & bleu cheese dressing in a cheddar wrap
- Larkspur$12.79
Spinach, cucumber, spring mix, tomato, cheddar, Muenster & house-made ranch in flatbread.
- Salty Eagle$13.49
Smoked ham, Swiss, lettuce, tomato & mustard on a pretzel roll
- Finch$12.49
Oven-roasted turkey breast, 2 thick slices of smoked bacon, Muenster & mayo on marbled pumpernickel
- Shrike$12.99
Isaac's house-made cranberry-almond chicken salad, provolone, tomato & fresh spinach on a Kaiser roll
- Penguin Club$14.29
Oven-roasted turkey breast, smoked ham, bacon, provolone, lettuce, tomato, mayo on country white toast
- Build Your Own Sandwich$14.29
Choose a bread, protein, cheese, two toppers and a sauce
- Isaac's Reuben$14.29
Corned beef or oven-roasted turkey breast with Swiss, sauerkraut & 1,000 Island on classic rye
- Whooping Crane$13.49
Oven-roasted turkey breast, Swiss, spinach, red onion & honey dijon on a pretzel roll
- Hummingbird$12.49
Tender roast beef, 2 slices of bacon, Swiss & Ikey's Sauce on classic rye
Dessert
KID'S
- Mac & Cheese$5.99
Delicious rich and creamy cheesy macaroni goodness, a real kid's classic!
- Kidzadilla$5.99
1/2 a soft cheddar tortilla grilled with provolone cheese. Choice of marinara sauce or ranch for dippin'
- Dino Nuggets$5.99
4 Dinosaur nuggets (oops, we mean chicken nuggets) served with ketchup
- Bird's Nest & Soup$5.99
Jumble of garden goodies, shredded cheese and your favorite dressing. Servied with a kid-sized serving of Isaac's soup!
- Extreme Purple Mallow$5.99
Create your own PB&J classic on Rainbow bread, add some fun with mini marshmallows.
- Dino Parmesan$5.99
Mini pretzel roll stuffed with Dino nuggets, melted provolone cheese and marinara sauce.
- Rainbow Club$5.99
Kid's version of a classic Isaac's sandwich. Rainbow bread with choice of ham or turkey, provolone cheese, bacon, tomato and letuce. Served with a side of mayo.
- Bird House Rock Sundae$3.99
Vanilla ice cream with Hot Fudge topped with Whipped Cream, Chocolate Chips and a Cherry.
- Chocolate Chip Cookie$0.99
Fresh-baked every day!
- Frozen Slushy Cup (Diary & Gluten Free)$2.99
100% frozen fruit juice treat that's dairy and gluten free! Blue raspberry lemon flavor.
- Marshmallow Treat (Gluten Free)$2.49
Sea salt and brown butter marshmallow treat. Gluten-free and individually-wrapped.
- A' la Mac & Cheese$4.29
Delicious rich and creamy cheesy macaroni goodness, a real kid's classic!
- A' la Kidzadilla$4.29
1/2 a soft cheddar tortilla grilled with provolone cheese. Choice of marinara sauce or ranch for dippin'
- A' la Dino Nuggets$4.29
4 Dinosaur nuggets (oops, we mean chicken nuggets) served with ketchup
- A' la Extreme Purple Mallow$4.29
Create your own PB&J classic on Rainbow bread, add some fun with mini marshmallows.
- A' la Dino Parmesan$4.29
Mini pretzel roll stuffed with Dino nuggets, melted provolone cheese and marinara sauce.
CATERING
Sandwich Trays
- Ultimate Sandwich Assortment Regular$80.00
A variety of our most popular sandwiches cut in half for easy serving or lighter appetites. Includes chips, pickle mix, plates, utensils & napkins. Serves 5
- Ultimate Sandwich Assortment Large$160.00
A variety of our most popular sandwiches cut in half for easy serving or lighter appetites. Includes chips, pickle mix, plates, utensils & napkins. Serves 10
- Isaac's Wraps Regular$75.00
A variety of our most popular sandwiches wraps in half for easy serving or lighter appetites. Includes chips, pickle mix, plates, utensils & napkins. Serves 5
- Isaac's Wraps Large$150.00
A variety of our most popular wraps cut in half for easy serving or lighter appetites. Includes chips, pickle mix, plates, utensils & napkins. Serves 10
- French Bread Sammies Regular$75.00
A variety of our most popular sandwiches on French bread cut in half for easy serving or lighter appetites. Includes chips, pickle mix, plates, utensils & napkins. Serves 5
- French Bread Sammies Large$150.00
A variety of our most popular sandwiches on French Bread cut in half for easy serving or lighter appetites. Includes chips, pickle mix, plates, utensils & napkins. Serves 10
- Mini Pretzel Sandwiches Regular$60.00
A variety of our mini pretzel sandwiches. Includes chips, pickle mix, plates, utensils & napkins. Serves 5
- Mini Pretzel Sandwiches Large$120.00
A variety of our mini pretzel sandwiches. Includes chips, pickle mix, plates, utensils & napkins. Serves 10
Family Style Fresh Green Salad
Appetizer Trays
Boxed Meals (minimum order 5)
- Finch Boxed Meal$14.49
Turkey, bacon, Meunster and mayo on marbled pumpernickle. Individual full sandwiches or salads with chips, cookie, & mini dill pickle. Please note: all sandwiches are served COLD
- Shrike Boxed Meal$14.49
Cranberry-almond chicken salad, provolone, tomato & spinach on a Kaiser. Individual full sandwiches or salads with chips, cookie, & mini dill pickle. Please note: all sandwiches are served COLD
- Hummingbird Boxed Meal$14.49
Roast beef, bacon, Swiss, & Ikey's sauce. Individual full sandwiches or salads with chips, cookie, & mini dill pickle. Please note: all sandwiches are served COLD
- Whooping Crane Boxed Meal$14.49
Turkey breast, Swiss, spinach, red onion, honey-dijon on a pretzel roll. Individual full sandwiches or salads with chips, cookie, & mini dill pickle. Please note: all sandwiches are served COLD
- Cormorant Boxed Meal$14.99
Cranberry-almond chicken salad, provolone, lettuce & tomato in a cheddar wrap. Individual full sandwiches or salads with chips, cookie, & mini dill pickle. Please note: all sandwiches are served COLD
- Black Eyed Susan Boxed Meal$14.99
Vegan black bean burger, cheddar, lettuce, tomato & ranch in a cheddar wrap. Individual full sandwiches or salads with chips, cookie, & mini dill pickle. Please note: all sandwiches are served COLD
- Larkspur Boxed Meal$14.99
Spinach, cucumber, spring mix, tomato, cheddar, Muenster & ranch in a flatbread. Individual full sandwiches or salads with chips, cookie, & mini dill pickle. Please note: all sandwiches are served COLD
- Flaming Chicken Boxed Meal$14.99
Grilled chicken breast or fried chicken tenders, Buffalo Sauce, pepperjack, lettuce, tomato, tortilla strips & bleu cheese dressing in a cheddar wrap. Individual full sandwiches or salads with chips, cookie, & mini dill pickle. Please note: all sandwiches are served COLD
- Salty Eagle Boxed Meal$15.49
Ham, Swiss, lettuce, tomato & mustard on a pretzel roll. Individual full sandwiches or salads with chips, cookie, & mini dill pickle. Please note: all sandwiches are served COLD
- Penguin Club Boxed Meal$15.49
Turkey breast, ham, bacon, provolone, lettuce, tomato & mayo on country white toast. Individual full sandwiches or salads with chips, cookie, & mini dill pickle. Please note: all sandwiches are served COLD
- Mallard Boxed Meal$15.49
Roast beef, bacon, mushrooms, cheddar & Ikey's sauce on a pretzel roll. Individual full sandwiches or salads with chips, cookie, & mini dill pickle. Please note: all sandwiches are served COLD
- Rainbow Parrot Boxed Meal$15.49
Corned beef, Muenster, cole slaw, lettuce, tomato, red onion & 1,000 Island on marbled pumpernickel. Individual full sandwiches or salads with chips, cookie, & mini dill pickle. Please note: all sandwiches are served COLD
- Ruffled Salad Boxed Meal$13.49
Greens, tomato, red onion, carrot, cucumber, cheese, croutons & choice of dressing. Individual full sandwiches or salads with chips, cookie, & mini dill pickle. Please note: all sandwiches are served COLD
- Isaac's Caesar Salad Boxed Meal$13.49
Romaine, hard-boiled egg, red onion, Parmesan, croutons & Caesar dressing. Individual full sandwiches or salads with chips, cookie, & mini dill pickle. Please note: all sandwiches are served COLD
- Sonoma Salad Boxed Meal$13.49
Greens, carrot, tomato, red onion, toasted walnuts, dried cranberries, croutons & raspberry vinaigrette. Individual full sandwiches or salads with chips, cookie, & mini dill pickle. Please note: all sandwiches are served COLD
- Mediterranean Salad Boxed Meal$13.49
Greens, green olives, red onion, feta, tomato, cucumber, croutons & balsamic vinaigrette. Individual full sandwiches or salads with chips, cookie, & mini dill pickle. Please note: all sandwiches are served COLD
- Buffalo Chicken Salad Boxed Meal$15.99
Romaine, chicken breast, shredded cheese, cucumber, carrot, red onion, tortilla strips & bleu cheese. Individual full sandwiches or salads with chips, cookie, & mini dill pickle. Please note: all sandwiches are served COLD
- Honey Dijon Chicken Salad Boxed Meal$15.99
Mixed greens, chicken breast, carrot, mushrooms, tomato, hard-boiled egg, croutons & honey-dijon. Individual full sandwiches or salads with chips, cookie, & mini dill pickle. Please note: all sandwiches are served COLD
- Classic Turkey Boxed Meal$12.49
Turkey breast, Muenster, lettuce and tomato. Condiments served on the side. Individual full sandwiches or salads with chips, cookie, & mini dill pickle. Please note: all sandwiches are served COLD
- Classic Ham Boxed Meal$12.49
Ham, Provolone, lettuce and tomato. Condiments served on the side. Individual full sandwiches or salads with chips, cookie, & mini dill pickle. Please note: all sandwiches are served COLD
- Classic Veggie Boxed Meal$12.49
Veggies, Cheddar cheese, lettuce and tomato. Condiments served on the side. Individual full sandwiches or salads with chips, cookie, & mini dill pickle. Please note: all sandwiches are served COLD
Soups and Deli Salads
- Catering Pepperjack Tomato Soup (regular)$17.00
feeds up to 5
- Catering Pepperjack Tomato Soup (large)$34.00
feeds up to 10
- Catering Seasonal Soup (regular)$17.00
feeds up to 5
- Catering Seasonal Soup (large)$34.00
feeds up to 10
- Catering Soup of the Day (regular)$17.00
feeds up to 5
- Catering Soup of the Day (large)$34.00
feeds up to 10
- Catering Broccoli Salad (regular)$17.00
feeds up to 5
- Catering Broccoli Salad (large)$34.00
feeds up to 10
- Catering Almond Pesto Tortellini Salad (regular)$17.00
feeds up to 5
- Catering Almond Pesto Tortellini Salad (large)$34.00
feeds up to 10
- Catering Red Potato Salad (regular)$17.00
feeds up to 5
- Catering Red Potato Salad (large)$34.00
feeds up to 10
- Catering Cole Slaw (regular)$17.00
feeds up to 5
- Catering Cole Slaw (large)$34.00
feeds up to 10