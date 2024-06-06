Isaac's Sports Bar & Grill Green Bay
Appetizers
- Pretzel Bites
A basket of freshly baked pretzel bites served with queso cheese sauce$6.99
- Mozzarella Sticks
Wonton mozzarella sticks deep fried until golden brown. Served with a side of marinara sauce.$10.99
- Cheese Nuggets
Cheddar Cheese dipped in a light breading. Served with your favorite dipping sauce$6.99
- Onion Rings$8.99
- Chicken Strips$10.99
- French Fries$3.99
- Sweet Potato Waffle Fries$3.99
- Broccoli Bites$7.99
- Mini Chicken Tacos$7.99
- Mini Corn Dogs$8.99
- Beer Nuggets$9.99
- Nacho Cheese Platter$11.99
- Tater Tot Nachos
Topped with our house chili, queso beer cheese sauce, melted cheddar and mozzarella, diced tomatoes, black olives, diced onions, jalapeños, shredded lettuce served with salsa and sour cream$11.99
- House Potato Skins$10.99
- Breadsticks$7.99
- American Tacos$12.99
Burgers
Sandwiches
Wraps & Quesadillas
Soups & Salads
Isaac's Sports Bar & Grill Location and Ordering Hours
(920) 632-2034
Closed • Opens Friday at 11AM