Isabella’s Italian Kitchen 1220 W Burbank Blvd
Dinner
Salads
- Italian Salad$9.00+
Fresh chopped greens, tomatoes, garbanzo beans, kidney beans, pepperoncini, olives, & mozzarella cheese.
- Isabella Salad$9.00+
Chopped greens, buffalo mozzarella, red onions, tomatoes, spinach, mushrooms &roasted peppers.
- Antipasto Salad$9.00+
Fresh chopped greens, pepperoni, salami, provolone, garbanzo beans, kidney beans, tomatoes, olives, pepperoncini & cheese.
- Caesar Salad$8.99+
Crisp romaine lettuce, fresh croutons, & Caesar dressing (Caesar dressing contains raw egg).
- Mixed Greens$6.99
Fresh greens, tomatoes, and mozzarella cheese.
Zuppa
Pasta Entrees
- Spaghetti Marinara$11.99
- Angel Hair Fresh Tomato and Basil$13.99
- Penne with Meat Sauce$13.99
- Penne with Mushroom Marinara$13.99
- Linguine Oil and Garlic$9.99
- Fusilli Pasta Primavera$13.99
- Spaghetti with Meatballs$16.99
- Spaghetti with Sausage$16.99
- Pasta with Broccoli Fusilli$13.99
- Fettuccini Alfredo$13.99+
- Cheese Ravioli$13.99
- Fusilli Basil and Pesto$13.99
Baked Entrees
- Lasagna$13.99
layers of meatball, sausage, ricotta, meat sauce and mozzarella cheese.
- Baked Mostacioli$13.99
Mostaccioli, ricotta, marinara, mozzarella, with chopped eggplant.
- Baked Manicotti$13.99
Stuffed pasta with ricotta & marinara topped and baked with mozzarella cheese.
- Baked Gnocchi$14.99
Potato pasta dumplings topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese.
Chicken Entrees
- Chicken Parmesan$17.99
Breaded and topped with marinara and mozzarella cheese. Side spaghetti marinara.
- Chicken Marsala$17.99
Sautéed with Marsala wine sauce and mushrooms. Side of oil and garlic pasta.
- Chicken Piccata$17.99
Sautéed with lemon, butter and capers. Accompanied with pasta oil and garlic.
- Chicken Isabella$17.99
Sautéed and topped with eggplant Parmesan. Side of pasta marinara.
- Chicken Saltimbocca$18.99
Sautéed with Marsala sauce and mushrooms topped with prosciutto and mozzarella cheese. Side of oil and garlic pasta.
- Chicken Milanese$17.99
Breaded chicken. Side oil and garlic pasta.
- Chicken Pesto$17.99
Sun dried tomatoes in a basil pesto cream sauce tossed with fettuccini pasta. (Pesto sauce contains nuts and Parmesan cheese)
- Chicken Gorgonzola$18.99
Sautéed with Gorgonzola cream sauce in a bed of spinach. Side of oil and garlic pasta.
- Chicken Romano$18.99
Pinko breaded chicken on a bed of oil and garlic pasta pasta topped with fresh Parmesan cheese and pink sauce.
- Chicken Florentine$18.99
Sautéed with lemon butter and topped with spinach and mozzarella cheese. Side oil and garlic pasta.
- Extras Pasta$3.99
- Extra Sauce$2.00
Specialties
- Eggplant Parmesan$15.99
Egg battered and baked with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese. Side pasta marinara.
- Sausage and Peppers$17.99
Sausage, onions, pepper and marinara sauce. Side pasta marinara.
- Gnocchi Pesto$14.99
Potato pasta dumplings with fresh basil pesto, garlic, Parmesan cheese. (Pesto contains nuts and Parmesan cheese)
Seafood
- Linguine Fresh Clam Shells$19.99
Chopped clams in a white or red clam sauce over linguine pasta.
- Cioppino$24.99
Mussels, clams, shrimp, and white fish over pasta.
- Shrimp Scampi$22.99
Lemon, butter, garlic with pasta oil and garlic.
- Shrimp Marinara$22.99
White wine, garlic, with marinara sauce over over linguine pasta (spicy or mild).
Pizza
- Small$9.50
Pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese. Available toppings : Pepperoni, mushrooms, olives, onions, meatballs, sausage, bell peppers, fresh sliced tomatoes, garlic, eggplant,sun dried tomatoes, roasted peppers, prosciutto, spinach, jalapeños
- Medium$13.50
- Large$14.50
- Combo$12.50+
- Vegetarian$12.50+
- BBQ Chicken$14.50+
- Grilled Chicken$14.50+
- Margarita$12.50+