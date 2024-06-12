Isabella's Italian Cuisine 6475 Hwy 84
Appetizers
Starters
- Mozzarella Sticks
Deep Fried Mozzarella Cheese. Served with Marinara Sauce$7.99
- Jalapeno Poppers
Jalapenos Stuffed with Cream Cheese. Served with Marinara Sauce or Ranch$7.99
- Fried Mushrooms
Parmesan. Romano, & Mozzarella Cheese, Clams & Breadcrumbs baked in Mushroom Caps$8.99
- Calamari
Lightly Breaded and Fried. Served with Marinara Sauce$10.99
- Onion Rings
Fresh Onion Slices, Battered & Fried. Served with Ranch$6.99
- Garlic Knots
Fresh Dough Knots baked and tossed with Garlic Butter, Parsley & Pecorino Romono Cheese. Served with Marinara Sauce$7.99
Classic Entrees
Pastas
- Fettucine Alfredo
Our Signature Parmesan Cream Sauce over Fettucine Noodles.$16.99
- Five Cheese Ziti
Oven Baked Blend of Italian Cheeses, Pasta and our 5 cheese Marinara$14.99
- Italian Feast
Spaghetti with our Rich Tomato & Meat Sauce Topped with Grilled Chicken and Smothered with Mozzarella Cheese$17.99
- Shrimp Scampi
Shrimp sauteed in a Buttery Garlic Sauce. Tossed with Asparagus & Tomatoes Served over Angle Hair Pasta$16.99
- Spaghetti Classico
Rich Homemade Tomato & Meat Sauce. Served over Spaghetti Noodles$14.99
- The Lauren
A generous Portion of our Favorites. Ultimate Lasagna, Fettuccine Alfredo & Spaghetti Classico$20.99
- Ultimate Lasagna
Our All time Favorite! Layer after Layer of Lasagna noodles, Meat Sauce, Romano, Ricotta & Mozzarella Cheeses$17.99
- Chicken Parmesan$18.99
- Chicken Francese
Sauteed Chicken Breast with Spinach in a White Wine Lemon Butter Sauce over Pasta$18.99
- Loaded Alfredo$20.99
Pizza
Izzy's Specialty Pizza
- White (Bianca) Pizza
Traditional Sauce Mozzarella & Fresh Basil$17.99
- Four Cheese Pizza
An irresistible Blend of 4 Italian Cheeses Mozzarella, Ricotta, Fontina & Parmesan$14.99
- Vegetarian Pizza
Loaded with Red Onion, Tomato, Bell Pepper, Mushrooms, Black Olives Marinara Sauce & Mozzarella$14.99
- Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Grilled Chicken, Onions, Provolone & Mozzarella Cheese Drizzled with Buffalo Sauce$16.99
- Hawaiian Pizza
Traditional Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Canadian Ham & Pineapple$16.99
- Ultimate Supreme Pizza
Traditional Sauce, Pepperoni, Sausage, Beef Mushrooms, Olives, Tomato, Green Peppers & Red Onion$18.99
- Meat Lovers Pizza
Bacon, Canadian Ham, Pepperoni & Sausage$17.99
- Ultimate Pepperoni Pizza
Two Layers of Pepperoni with Loads of Mozzarella Parmesan, Asiago & Provolone Cheeses$16.99
- BBQ Chicken Pizza$16.99
- Taco Pizza$16.99
- Cheeseburger Pizza$16.99
- Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza$17.99
- White/Bianca Pizza$15.99
- Philly Cheesesteak Pizza$18.99
- Regular Cheese$13.99
- Margherita$17.99
Build Your Own
Gluten Free
Subs & Sandwiches
Subs
- Italian Steak Sub
Steak, Green Peppers, Onions & Mushrooms. Topped with Mozzarella Cheese$8.99
- Buffalo Chicken Sub
Grilled Chicken - Smothered in Buffalo Sauce & Topped with Mozzarella Cheese$8.49
- Meatball Sub
Italian Meatballs smothered in Marinara & Mozzarella Cheese$7.49
- Grilled Chicken Sub
Rotisserie Chicken Brest with Special Seasonings. Topped with Marinara, Mozzarella & Parmesan Cheese$7.99
- Spicy Italian Sub
Pepperoni, Salami, Ham with Cheese & Italian Seasonings$7.99
- Turkey Sub
Oven Roasted Turkey, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Mayo Salt & Pepper$7.99
- Ham & Cheese Sub
Ham, Cheese, Lettuce & Tomato$7.99
- Philly Cheesesteak Sub$8.99
- American Club$7.99
- Chicken Bacon Ranch$8.99
- Italian Mobster$9.99
- Veggie Sub