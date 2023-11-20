Island Bodega 11488 South St
Signature Superfood Bowls
- Cacaoconut Bowl$10.00
Our Signature Cacaoconut Bowl Includes: Coconut Cream, Cacao Crunch Granola, Cacao Chia, Strawberries, Bananas, Toasted Coconut, Almond Slices, Cacao Nibs, Almond Butter, Honey, & Cinnamon.
- Island Bowl$10.00
Our Signature Island Bowl includes: Acai, Blue Island, Hemp Granola, Blue Chia, Strawberries, Blueberries, Bananas, Hemp Seeds, & Raw Agave.
- Dragon Bowl$10.00
Our Signature Dragon Bowl includes: Pitaya (Dragonfruit), Pumpkin & Flax Granola, Blue Chia, Strawberries, Blueberries, Raw Coconut, Goji Berries, Pumpkin Seeds, Cashew Butter, Pink Salt & Golden Agave.
- Sunshine Bowl$10.00
Our Sunshine Bowl includes: Mango, Passion Fruit, Honey Almond Granola, Blue Chia Pudding, Strawberries, Blueberries, Bananas, Sweet Coconut, Dried Cranberries, Bee Pollen, Peanut Butter, Honey, Cinnamon, & Pink Salt
- Dirty Matcha Bowl$10.00
Our Signature Dirty Matcha Bowl includes: Matcha, Vegan Cacao, Cacao Crunch Granola, Cacao Chia Pudding, Strawberries, Bananas, Raw Coconut, Chia Seeds, Pumpkin Seeds, Cacao Nibs, Peanut Butter, Honey, Matcha Powder, Cacao Powder
- Bear Bowl$10.00
Our Signature Bear Bowl includes: Blue Island, Coconut Cream, Pumpkin + Flax Granola, Blue Chia Pudding, Bananas, Blueberries, Toasted Coconut, Goji Berries, Cacao Nibs, Flax Seeds, Almond Butter, Raw Agave, & Cacao Powder
- Lili Bowl$10.00
Our Signature Lili Bowl includes: Coconut Cream, Passion Fruit, Cacao Crunch Granola, Cacao Chia, Bananas, Strawberries, Kiwis, Raw Coconut, Cranberries, Sunflower Seeds, Hemp Seeds, Peanut Butter, Honey, Pink Salt, & Cinnamon
Signature Lattes
- Island Bodega Latte$5.75
Our Signature Island Bodega Latte is the perfect combination of macadamia nut and coconut compliment with our locally roasted Breakwater Blend by Jetty! Have it iced on a hot day or Hot on a cool day! You'll Love it!
- Matcha Latte$6.00
Our Signature Matcha Latte is just the right mixture of ceremonial grade matcha, macadamia nut, coconut, and milk. Have it iced on a hot day or Hot on a cool day! You'll Love it!
- Spanish Latte$6.00
Our Signature Spanish Latte is a mixture of our espresso, milk, condensed milk, & Cinnamon. Have it iced on a hot day or Hot on a cool day! You'll Love it!
- White Chocolate Banana Latte$5.75
Our White Chocolate Banana Latte is the perfect balance of chocolate to banana ratio complimenting our signature breakwater espresso blend. Have it iced on a hot day or Hot on a cool day! You'll Love it!
- Coconut Latte$5.75
Our Coconut Latte is just the right amount of coconut to compliment our breakwater espresso blend! Have it iced on a hot day or Hot on a cool day! You'll Love it!
- Hazelnut Latte$5.75
Our Hazelnut Latte is just the right amount of Hazelnut to compliment our breakwater espresso blend! Have it iced on a hot day or Hot on a cool day! You'll Love it!
- Vanilla Latte$5.75
Our Vanilla Latte is just the right amount of Vanilla to compliment our breakwater espresso blend! Have it iced on a hot day or Hot on a cool day! You'll Love it!
- Plain Latte$5.00
Our Latte is a double shot of breakwater espresso blend with the perfect ratio of milk! Have it iced on a hot day or Hot on a cool day! You'll Love it!