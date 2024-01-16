Skip to Main content
Island Freddie LLC 1990 Perkerson Rd SW
Online Ordering Unavailable
0
Island Freddie LLC 1990 Perkerson Rd SW
We are not accepting online orders right now.
1990 Perkerson Rd SW, Atlanta, GA 30310
Main
Sides
Drinks
Main
Oxtail
$22.00
Jerk Chicken
$14.00
Fried Catfish
$12.50
Fried Snapper
$15.00
Wings
$9.99
Eggroll
$7.50
Cheesesteak
$14.00
Jerk Taco
$4.00
Curry Chicken
$13.00
Curry Chicken Taco
$4.00
Sides
Crinkle Fries
$4.00
Rice and Peas
$3.50
Plantain
$4.00
Cabbage
$4.00
Festival
$3.50
Tostones
$4.00
White Rice
$3.50
Drinks
Bigga Pineapple
$3.00
Bigga Fruit Punch
$3.00
Bigga Champagne Cola
$3.00
Island Freddie LLC 1990 Perkerson Rd SW Location and Ordering Hours
(470) 303-4310
1990 Perkerson Rd SW, Atlanta, GA 30310
Closed
All hours
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement