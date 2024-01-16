Island Krave Cuisine 1137 Nostrand Ave Brooklyn New York 11225
Beverages
- D&G$2.95
- Ting$2.99
- Water$1.00
- Sorrel$5.00
- Can Soda$2.00
- Green Juice$8.50
- Carrot Juice$5.00
- Orange Juice$4.00
- Coconut Water$5.00
- Tropical Rhythm$3.00
- Cucumber Lemon$7.25
- Calypso$2.50
- Veggie Tarry$5.00
- Seamoss$8.00
- Welch's$2.50
- Squeez'R$3.00
- Red Bull$4.00
- Sumting Fi Talk Mango Seamoss$10.00
- Ben Ash Roots Drink$7.00
- Vita Malt Ginger$3.00
Sides
- Vegetable Spring Roll$6.00
- Jerk Chicken Spring Roll$6.00
- Barbeque Beef Spring Roll$6.00
- Natural Cut Fries$6.00
- Festival$1.50
- White Rice$5.00
- Rice and Peas$6.50
- Stir Fry Rice$6.50
- Fried Dumplings$1.00
- Fried Breadfruit$4.00
- Steam Vegetables$4.00
- Macaroni and Cheese$5.00
- Bammy$2.00
- Breadfruit$2.00
- Bake$2.00
- Festival$1.00
- Plantains$2.50
- Mash Potato$3.50
- Patties$3.75
Island Krave Cuisine Location and Hours
(347) 627-2278
Open now • Closes at 12:59AM