Island Tingz Caribbean Grill 8790 Farm to Market 1960 Bypass Rd W
Entree
- 2 Meat Combo$22.99
Served with your choice of (2) sides
- Brown Stew Chicken$11.99+
Served with your choice of (2) sides
- Curry Chicken$11.99+
Served with your choice of (2) sides
- Curry Goat$17.99+
Served with your choice of (2) sides
- Jerk Chicken Dark Meat$11.99+
Served with your choice of (2) sides
- Fried Chicken$10.99+
(Dark Meat Only) Served with your choice of (2) sides
- Oxtails$24.99
Served with your choice of (2) sides
- Stew Veggies$14.99
Served with your choice of (2) sides
- Veggie Plate$10.99
Served with your choice of (3) sides
- Jerk Pork Chops$16.50
Served with your choice of (2) sides
- Fried Chicken Only Dark Meat$9.99
- Jerk Chicken Only Dark Meat$9.99
Jerk Chicken grilled with island herbs and spices. Dark meat only. Comes with two sides.
- Stew Peas$16.50Out of stock
- Soup$6.00+
We have a variety of soup served on Saturdays Only!
- Stew peas (side)$9.99Out of stock
- Gravys/ Sauces$0.65
Roti
Seafood
- Brown Stew Snapper$25.99
Whole Red Snapper Served with your choice of (2) sides
- Steamed Snapper$25.99
Whole Red Snapper Served with your choice of (2) sides
- Escovitch Snapper$22.99
Whole Red Snapper Served with your choice of (2) sides
- Curried Shrimp$18.99
Served with your choice of (2) sides
- Coconut Shrimp$18.99
Served with your choice of (2) sides