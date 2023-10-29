Skip to Main content
Online Ordering Unavailable
0
Island Vibes Vero Beach 730 S Us Highway 1
We are not accepting online orders right now.
Online Ordering Unavailable
Tea
Kava
Growlers
Shots
Powder Drinks
Extracts
Cans
Snacks
Gummies
Chocolates
Merch
Poseidon
Halloween
Tea
Small
$6.00
Large
$11.00
Happy Hour Small
$4.00
Happy Hour Large
$7.00
Small Koffee
$7.00
Large Koffee
$12.00
Kava
Splash
$3.00
Single
$5.00
Double
$10.00
Triple
$13.00
Happy Hour Single
$3.00
Happy Hour Double
$6.00
Happy Hour Triple
$9.00
All You Can Drink
$20.00
Growlers
Growler
$45.00
Growler Fill
$35.00
Shots
Slap Shot
$5.00
Kava Shot
$5.00
Vin Diesel
$10.00
Powder Drinks
OG
$10.00
Double OG
$13.00
Wumbo
$17.00
Gantu
$10.00
Kava Extract 1 Gram
$1.25
Extracts
5 ml White
$15.00
5 ml Green
$15.00
5 ml Red
$15.00
5 ml Blue
$15.00
10 ml White
$25.00
10 ml Green
$25.00
10 ml Red
$25.00
10 ml Blue
$25.00
30 ml White
$75.00
30 ml Green
$75.00
30 ml Red
$75.00
30 ml Blue
$75.00
Cans
3 Dragons Can
$10.00
Leilo
$8.00
Mitra
$10.00
Odyssey
$7.00
Celsius
$4.00
Gatorade
$4.00
Water
$2.00
Soda
$3.00
Snacks
Chips
$2.00
Candy
$3.00
Gummies
Delta 9
$5.00
Chocolates
Kava Chocolates
$10.00
Merch
Vibes Shirt
$25.00
Geeki Tiki
$30.00
Hoodie
$50.00
Reel Muscle Shirt
$30.00
Poseidon
CBD Pump
$3.00
Halloween
Syringe
$5.00
IV bag
$6.00
Pumpkin kava
$8.00
Island Vibes Vero Beach 730 S Us Highway 1 Location and Ordering Hours
(732) 637-2904
730 S Us Highway 1, Vero Beach, FL 32962
Closed
All hours
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement