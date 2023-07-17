Island Pig & Fish 835 Seaway Dr
Food
Snacks & Such
Sweet Corn Fritters
$8.00
Smokehouse Fries
$12.00
Frank's Famous Flyers
$11.00
Chicken Fried Ribs
$14.00
House Specialty
Crab & Crawfish Garlic Bread
$12.00
House Specialty
Barbeque Buffalo Dip
$12.00
Crabby Fries
$16.00
House Specialty
Crawfish & Mushroom Etouffee
$10.00
Smoked Fish Dip
$14.00
House Specialty
Fried Green Tomatoes
$14.00
Chilled Shrimp "Cocktail"
$13.00
Sandos & Salads
Bulk Meats
Plates
Good Ol' Shrimp & Grits
$21.00
Choice of Sauce
One and Done BBQ Plate
$15.00
Half/ Whole Rack
The Twofer BBQ Plate
$25.00
Family Recipe
The Big Daddy BBQ Jawn
$35.00
Chef's Whim, Ask for Today's Selection
Southern Veggie Plate
$16.00
Choice of 4 Sides
Louisiana Crawfish, Crab & Fish Etouffee
$23.00
Old School Tray of Fried Seafood
$32.00
The Kitchen Sink Rice Bowl
$21.00
Fried Shrimp Plate
$24.00
Sides
Drinks
Beer
Craft Beer
Walking Tree Brewery/ Walking Tree IPA
$9.00
Sailfish/ Tag & Release Amber
$7.00
Cigar City/ Jai Alai IPA
$7.00
Cigar City/ Maduro Brown Ale
$7.00
Ft. Myers Brewery / High 5 IPA
$8.00
Islamorada/ Sandbar Sunday Wheat
$7.00
Oskar Blue Brewery/ Oskar Blues Pale Ale
$7.00
American Icon Brewery/ Straw Hat Blonde
$8.50
Tampa Bay Brewery/ Reef Donkey Session IPA
$8.50
Strawberry Shortcake Sour
$9.00
Island Pig & Fish Location and Ordering Hours
(772) 776-4227
Open now • Closes at 7:30PM