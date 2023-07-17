Popular Items

One and Done BBQ Plate

$15.00

Half/ Whole Rack

Smokey Mac 'n Cheese

$5.00+

BBQ Pork Sandwich

$13.00

Food

Snacks & Such

Sweet Corn Fritters

$8.00

Smokehouse Fries

$12.00

Frank's Famous Flyers

$11.00

Chicken Fried Ribs

$14.00

House Specialty

Crab & Crawfish Garlic Bread

$12.00

House Specialty

Barbeque Buffalo Dip

$12.00

Crabby Fries

$16.00

House Specialty

Crawfish & Mushroom Etouffee

$10.00

Smoked Fish Dip

$14.00

House Specialty

Fried Green Tomatoes

$14.00

Chilled Shrimp "Cocktail"

$13.00

Sandos & Salads

The IP&F Burger

$14.00

House Specialty

Fried Shrimp "BLT"

$16.00

House Specialty

Fried Oyster "BLT"

$16.00

BBQ Pork Sandwich

$13.00

Smoked Chicken Salad Sandwich

$12.00

Rare Beef Sandwich

$14.00

BBQ Chicken Cobb

$18.00

Cruchy Cabbage & Cuke Salad

$11.00

Philly Cheesesteak

$18.00Out of stock

Bulk Meats

Smoked Pork

$10.00+

Rare Smoked Roast Beef

$10.00+

St. Louis Style Ribs

$3.00+

Mustard & Honey Smoked Turkey

$10.00+

Smoked Sausage

$9.00+Out of stock

Burnt Ends

$10.00+

Plates

Good Ol' Shrimp & Grits

$21.00

Choice of Sauce

One and Done BBQ Plate

$15.00

Half/ Whole Rack

The Twofer BBQ Plate

$25.00

Family Recipe

The Big Daddy BBQ Jawn

$35.00

Chef's Whim, Ask for Today's Selection

Southern Veggie Plate

$16.00

Choice of 4 Sides

Louisiana Crawfish, Crab & Fish Etouffee

$23.00

Old School Tray of Fried Seafood

$32.00

The Kitchen Sink Rice Bowl

$21.00

Fried Shrimp Plate

$24.00

Sides

White Cheddar Grits

$5.00+

Dean's Dill Slaw

$5.00+

Sweet Chile Cucumber Salad

$5.00+

Slow Cooked Greens

$5.00+

Yukon Gold French Fries

$5.00+

Smokey Mac 'n Cheese

$5.00+

Mama Phyllis' Potato Salad

$5.00+

Campfire Baked Beans

$5.00+

BBQ Sauce

Ranch Hand BBQ

Alabama White BBQ

Oh Carolina Mustard BBQ

Vinegar BBQ

Desserts

Key Lime Pie

$7.00

Bonuts

$7.00Out of stock

Drinks

Beer

Bud

$4.25

Bud Lt

$4.25

Mich Ult

$4.25

Yuengling

$4.25

Miller Lt

$4.25

Coors Light

$4.25

Stella

$5.50

Stella Non Alcoholic

$5.50

Corona

$5.50

Corona Light

$5.50

Pacifico

$5.50

Shiner Bock

$5.50

Domestic bucket

$20.00

Craft Beer

Walking Tree Brewery/ Walking Tree IPA

$9.00

Sailfish/ Tag & Release Amber

$7.00

Cigar City/ Jai Alai IPA

$7.00

Cigar City/ Maduro Brown Ale

$7.00

Ft. Myers Brewery / High 5 IPA

$8.00

Islamorada/ Sandbar Sunday Wheat

$7.00

Oskar Blue Brewery/ Oskar Blues Pale Ale

$7.00

American Icon Brewery/ Straw Hat Blonde

$8.50

Tampa Bay Brewery/ Reef Donkey Session IPA

$8.50

Strawberry Shortcake Sour

$9.00

Seltzers

Sabe

$11.00

High Noon

$8.00

Volley

$9.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Bacardi

$9.00

Jameson

$9.00

Misc.

Retail

T-Shirts

$20.00

Baseball Caps

$35.00

Pickles

$5.00+

Smoked Fish Dip

$14.00+