Italian Village Pizza
Full Menu
Appetizers & Sides
- 8 Pieces Buffalo Wings$12.00
Served with blue cheese
- 12 Pieces Buffalo Wings$17.00
Served with blue cheese
- 18 Pieces Buffalo Wings$23.00
Served with blue cheese
- 24 Pieces Buffalo Wings$30.00
Served with blue cheese
- Chicken Fingers$11.00
4 pieces. With fries
- Garlic Bread$5.00
- French Fries$4.50
- Onion Rings$5.00
- Shrimp & Fries$11.00
- Zucchini Sticks$8.75
- Mozzarella Sticks$8.25
- Fried Calamari$12.00
- Mussels$12.75
- Eggplant Rollatini$10.95
- Bruschetta$8.95
5 pieces
- Sautéed Broccoli$8.00
- Sautéed Spinach$8.00
- Sautéed Broccoli Rabe$9.00
- Meatballs$8.00
- Sausage$8.00
- Grilled Chicken$8.00
3 pieces
- Chicken Cutlet$8.00
3 pieces
Small Salads
- Small Italian Salad$7.00
Mixed lettuce, fresh tomatoes, cucumbers, olives & onions
- Small Caesar Salad$7.00
Romaine, cucumbers & croutons
- Small Bella Salad$11.00
Grilled chicken, fresh spinach, baked eggplant, cherry tomatoes, kalamata olives, roasted peppers, red onions & fresh mozzarella
- Small Antipasto Salad$10.00
Mixed lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, onions, ham, salami, provolone & giardiniera
- Small Apple Walnut Salad$10.00
Mixed lettuce, cranberries & cherry tomatoes
- Small Avocado Salad$10.00
Mixed lettuce, roasted peppers, fresh mozzarella, black olives & onions with sliced avocado
- Small Buffalo Chicken Salad$10.00
- Small Caprese Salad$8.50
Fresh mozzarella, sliced tomatoes, garlic & olive oil
- Small Chef Salad$10.00
Mixed lettuce, tomatoes, onions, olives, cucumbers, marinated mushrooms, roasted peppers, ham & provolone
- Small Chicken Cutlet Salad$10.00
Mixed lettuce, fresh tomatoes, cucumbers, olives & onions
- Small Cobb Salad$10.00
Romaine, bacon, chicken, boiled eggs & fresh cheese
- Small Dom's Seafood Salad$15.75
Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, onions, shrimp & calamari, tossed in a lemon & caprese sauce
- Small Pear Walnut Salad$10.00
- Small Tuna Salad$10.00
Large Salads
- Large Italian Salad$9.00
Mixed lettuce, fresh tomatoes, cucumbers, olives & onions
- Large Caesar Salad$9.00
Romaine, cucumbers & croutons
- Large Bella Salad$13.75
Grilled chicken, fresh spinach, baked eggplant, cherry tomatoes, kalamata olives, roasted peppers, red onions & fresh mozzarella
- Large Antipasto Salad$12.75
Mixed lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, onions, ham, salami, provolone & giardiniera
- Large Apple Walnut Salad$12.75
Mixed lettuce, cranberries & cherry tomatoes
- Large Avocado Salad$12.75
Mixed lettuce, roasted peppers, fresh mozzarella, black olives & onions with sliced avocado
- Large Buffalo Chicken Salad$12.75
- Large Caprese Salad$9.75
Fresh mozzarella, sliced tomatoes, garlic & olive oil
- Large Chef Salad$12.75
Mixed lettuce, tomatoes, onions, olives, cucumbers, marinated mushrooms, roasted peppers, ham & provolone
- Large Chicken Cutlet Salad$12.75
Mixed lettuce, fresh tomatoes, cucumbers, olives & onions
- Large Cobb Salad$12.75
Romaine, bacon, chicken, boiled eggs & fresh cheese
- Large Dom's Seafood Salad$17.75
Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, onions, shrimp & calamari, tossed in a lemon & caprese sauce
- Large Pear Walnut Salad$12.75
- Large Tuna Salad$12.75
Hot Subs
- Chicken Marsala Sub$12.75
Chicken, marsala sauce & melted mozzarella
- Buffalo Chicken Sub$11.00
Chicken, buffalo sauce, blue cheese & melted mozzarella
- Chicken Parmigiana Sub$11.00
- Eggplant Parmigiana Sub$11.00
- Meatball Parmigiana Sub$11.00
- Cheesesteak$11.00
With mushrooms, peppers & onions
- Chicken Cheesesteak$11.00
With mushrooms, peppers & onions
- Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak$11.00
Chicken, buffalo sauce, blue cheese & melted mozzarella
- Italian Hotdog$11.00
With peppers, onions & fries
- Sausage Parmigiana Sub$11.00
- Sausage & Peppers Sub$11.00
- Peppers & Eggs Sub$10.00
- Shrimp Parmigiana Sub$12.75
- Veal Cutlet Parmigiana Sub$12.75
- Chicken Vodka Parm Sub$12.75
Cold Subs
Wraps
- Grilled Chicken Roasted Pepper Wrap$11.00
Fresh mozzarella & balsamic on the side
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap$11.00
Buffalo chicken, lettuce & fresh mozzarella
- Chicken Caesar Wrap$11.00
Romaine, cucumbers, Parmesan & Caesar dressing
- Bella Wrap$12.00
Baked eggplant, kalamata olives, cherry tomatoes, grilled chicken, baby spinach, roasted peppers, fresh mozzarella & balsamic on the side
- Crispy Chicken Wrap$11.00
Pasta
Specialty Pasta
- Cheese Ravioli$15.75
- Baked Ravioli$15.75
- Spinach Ravioli$15.75
- Baked Ziti$15.75
With ricotta
- Homemade Manicotti$15.75
- Homemade Stuffed Shells$15.75
- Homemade Lasagna$15.75
- Tortellini$15.75
Choose alfredo, marinara or carbonara
- Linguine$15.75
With red or white clam sauce
- Fettuccini Alfredo$14.00
- Lobster Ravioli$17.75
In tomato sauce
- Linguine with Red or White Clam Sauce$15.75
- Baked Ziti Sicilian$16.75
Chicken Entrées
- Chicken Cacciatore Entrée$17.75
Diced chicken, light tomato sauce, peppers & mushrooms
- Chicken Caprese Entrée$17.75
Chicken cutlet, diced tomatoes, mozzarella, garlic & oil
- Chicken Francese Entrée$17.75
Chicken breast sautéed in butter, white wine & lemon juice
- Chicken Daniela Entrée$17.75
Diced chicken & sausage in a light tomato sauce
- Chicken Marsala Entrée$17.75
Chicken breast, marsala wine & mushrooms
- Chicken Saltimbocca Entrée$17.75
Sautéed chicken, spinach & mozzarella
- Chicken Milanese Entrée$17.75
Chicken breast sautéed in butter, wine, lemon juice, garlic & olive oil
- Chicken Piccata Entrée$17.75
Chicken breast with capers, white wine & lemon
- Chicken Primavera Entrée$17.75
Chicken breast, light tomato sauce & vegetables
- Chicken Parmigiana Entrée$17.75
Chicken breast, melted cheese & tomato sauce
- Chicken Siciliana Entrée$17.75
Chicken breast, melted cheese, tomato sauce & eggplant
- Chicken Scarpariello$17.75
Veal Entrées
Eggplant Entrées
Seafood
- Shrimp Saltimbocca$19.75
- Shrimp Marsala$19.75
- Shrimp Francese$19.75
Sautéed shrimp, white wine sauce & lemon
- Shrimp Piccata$19.75
- Shrimp Milanese$19.75
- Shrimp Parmigiana$19.75
Fried shrimp, tomato sauce & mozzarella
- Seafood Combo$21.75
Mussels, grilled shrimp, calamari over angel hair
- Shrimp Scampi$19.75
- Shrimp Fra Diavolo$19.75
- Shrimp Scarpariello$19.75
Sausage Entrée
Pizza/Calzone/Rolls
Create Your Own Pizza
Small Specialty Pizzas
- Small Baked Ziti$23.00
Ziti, ricotta, marinara & mozzarella
- Small BBQ Chicken$20.00
- Small Bella$28.00
Grilled chicken, pesto sauce, fresh spinach, eggplant, cherry tomatoes, kalamata olives, roasted peppers, onions, grated cheese & fresh mozzarella
- Small Buffalo Chicken$20.00
- Small Caesar Buffalo Chicken$25.00
- Small Caesar Grilled Chicken$25.00
- Small Chicken Bacon Ranch$22.00
Chicken, bacon & ranch dressing (no pizza sauce)
- Small Chicken Caprese$22.00
Diced cherry tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil & chicken cutlet mixed in lemon olive oil juice
- Small Chicken Fresco$22.00
Fresh mozzarella, chicken cutlet & tomatoes topped with balsamic glaze
- Small Chicken Marsala$22.00
- Small Chicken Parmigiana$20.00
Chicken cutlet, marinara & mozzarella
- Small Chicken Primavera$22.00
Chicken, broccoli, roasted peppers, marinara & mozzarella
- Small Chicken Scarpariello$22.00
Chicken marinated in a white wine sauce, touch of tomato sauce, cherry hot peppers & roasted peppers topped with fresh mozzarella
- Small Chicken Vodka$22.00
- Small Hawaiian$22.00
Hawaiian ham, mozzarella & pineapple (no pizza sauce)
- Small Lasagna$22.00
Fresh ground beef, ricotta, marinara & mozzarella
- Small Margherita$20.00
Fresh basil, marinara & fresh mozzarella
- Small Meatlover's$22.00
Sausage, pepperoni, ham & bacon
- Small Philly Cheesesteak$22.00
Peppers, onions, mushrooms, American cheese & mozzarella
- Small Rigatoni Vodka$20.00
- Small Salad$23.00
Shredded lettuce, tomatoes, roasted peppers, cucumbers, olives & onions (served cold)
- Small Sweet & Sour Sesame Chicken$20.00
- Small Vegetable$22.00
Broccoli, mushrooms, fresh garlic, roasted peppers, tomatoes, eggplant & onions
- Small White$20.00
Fresh ricotta & mozzarella
- Small Special$21.00
Large Specialty Pizzas
- Large Baked Ziti$25.00
Ziti, ricotta, marinara & mozzarella
- Large BBQ Chicken$22.00
- Large Bella$32.00
Grilled chicken, pesto sauce, fresh spinach, eggplant, cherry tomatoes, kalamata olives, roasted peppers, onions, grated cheese & fresh mozzarella
- Large Buffalo Chicken$22.00
- Large Caesar Buffalo Chicken$30.00
- Large Caesar Grilled Chicken$30.00
- Large Chicken Bacon Ranch$24.00
Chicken, bacon & ranch dressing (no pizza sauce)
- Large Chicken Caprese$24.00
Diced cherry tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil & chicken cutlet mixed in lemon olive oil juice
- Large Chicken Fresco$24.00
Fresh mozzarella, chicken cutlet & tomatoes topped with balsamic glaze
- Large Chicken Marsala$24.00
- Large Chicken Parmigiana$22.00
Chicken cutlet, marinara & mozzarella
- Large Chicken Primavera$24.00
Chicken, broccoli, roasted peppers, marinara & mozzarella
- Large Chicken Scarpariello$24.00
Chicken marinated in a white wine sauce, touch of tomato sauce, cherry hot peppers & roasted peppers topped with fresh mozzarella
- Large Chicken Vodka$24.00
- Large Hawaiian$24.00
Hawaiian ham, mozzarella & pineapple (no pizza sauce)
- Large Lasagna$24.00
Fresh ground beef, ricotta, marinara & mozzarella
- Large Margherita$22.00
Fresh basil, marinara & fresh mozzarella
- Large Meatlover's$24.00
Sausage, pepperoni, ham & bacon
- Large Philly Cheesesteak$24.00
Peppers, onions, mushrooms, American cheese & mozzarella
- Large Rigatoni Vodka$22.00
- Large Salad$25.00
Shredded lettuce, tomatoes, roasted peppers, cucumbers, olives & onions (served cold)
- Large Sweet & Sour Sesame Chicken$22.00
- Large Vegetable$24.00
Broccoli, mushrooms, fresh garlic, roasted peppers, tomatoes, eggplant & onions
- Large White$22.00
Fresh ricotta & mozzarella
- Large Special$23.00
Grandma / Square Pizza
Calzones & Rolls
Catering Menu
Appetizers: Catering
- 25 Pieces Buffalo Wings$30.00
- 50 Pieces Buffalo Wings$60.00
- 75 Pieces Buffalo Wings$90.00
- 100 Pieces Buffalo Wings$120.00
- 25 Pieces Chicken Fingers$40.00
- 50 Pieces Chicken Fingers$75.00
- 75 Pieces Chicken Fingers$105.00
- 100 Pieces Chicken Fingers$135.00
- 50 Pieces Mozzarella Sticks$50.00
- 100 Pieces Mozzarella Sticks$95.00
- Half Tray Fried Calamari$75.00
- Large Tray Fried Calamari$120.00
- Half Tray Onion Rings$45.00
- Large Tray Onion Rings$65.00
Half Tray Salads
Large Tray Salads
Half Tray Entrees
- Half Tray Chicken Cacciatore$75.00
Diced chicken, light tomato sauce, mushrooms & peppers
- Half Tray Chicken Caprese$75.00
Chicken cutlet, diced tomatoes, mozzarella, garlic & oil
- Half Tray Chicken Cutlet Parmigiana$70.00
Chicken breast, melted mozzarella & marinara
- Half Tray Chicken Cutlet Siciliana$75.00
Chicken breast, melted mozzarella, marinara & eggplant
- Half Tray Chicken Daniela$75.00
Diced chicken & sausage in a light tomato sauce
- Half Tray Chicken Francese$75.00
Chicken breast sautéed in butter, wine & lemon juice
- Half Tray Chicken Marsala$75.00
Chicken breast, marsala wine & mushrooms
- Half Tray Chicken Milanese$75.00
Chicken cutlet, garlic, oil & lemon juice
- Half Tray Chicken Primavera$75.00
Chicken breast, marinara & vegetables
- Half Tray Chicken Saltimbocca$80.00
- Half Tray Eggplant Parmigiana$70.00
Eggplant, marinara & melted mozzarella
- Half Tray Eggplant Rollatini$70.00
Eggplant, marinara, ricotta & melted mozzarella
- Half Tray Lobster Ravioli$100.00
With grilled shrimp
- Half Tray Meatballs$65.00
- Half Tray Sausage$65.00
- Half Tray Sausage & Peppers$75.00
- Half Tray Seafood Combo$100.00
- Half Tray Shrimp Marsala$100.00
- Half Tray Shrimp Milanese$100.00
- Half Tray Shrimp Saltimbocca$100.00
Large Tray Entrees
- Large Tray Chicken Cacciatore$95.00
Diced chicken, light tomato sauce, mushrooms & peppers
- Large Tray Chicken Caprese$95.00
Chicken cutlet, diced tomatoes, mozzarella, garlic & oil
- Large Tray Chicken Cutlet Parmigiana$90.00
Chicken breast, melted mozzarella & marinara
- Large Tra Chicken Cutlet Siciliana$95.00
Chicken breast, melted mozzarella, marinara & eggplant
- Large Tray Chicken Daniela$95.00
Diced chicken & sausage in a light tomato sauce
- Large Tray Chicken Francese$95.00
Chicken breast sautéed in butter, wine & lemon juice
- Large Tray Chicken Marsala$95.00
Chicken breast, marsala wine & mushrooms
- Large Tray Chicken Milanese$95.00
Chicken cutlet, garlic, oil & lemon juice
- Large Tray Chicken Primavera$95.00
Chicken breast, marinara & vegetables
- Large Tray Chicken Saltimbocca$100.00
- Large Tray Eggplant Parmigiana$90.00
Eggplant, marinara & melted mozzarella
- Large Tray Eggplant Rollatini$90.00
Eggplant, marinara, ricotta & melted mozzarella
- Large Tray Lobster Ravioli$135.00
With grilled shrimp
- Large Tray Meatballs$85.00
- Large Tray Sausage$85.00
- Large Tray Sausage & Peppers$95.00
- Large Tray Seafood Combo$135.00
- Large Tray Shrimp Marsala$135.00
- Large Tray Shrimp Milanese$135.00
- Large Tray Shrimp Saltimbocca$135.00
Half Tray Pasta
- Half Tray Baked Ravioli$65.00
- Half Tray Baked Ziti$65.00
- Half Tray Baked Ziti Siciliana$70.00
With eggplant
- Half Tray Fettuccine Alfredo$65.00
- Half Tray Homemade Lasagna$70.00
- Half Tray Homemade Manicotti$65.00
- Half Tray Homemade Stuffed Shells$65.00
- Half Tray Linguine$75.00
Linguine with red or white clam sauce
- Half Tray Penne Vodka w/ Chicken$75.00
With grilled chicken
- Half Tray Spaghetti/Penne$55.00
- Half Tray Tortellini Alfredo$65.00
- Half Tray Tortellini Carbonara$65.00
- Half Tray Tri - Color Pasta$65.00
Grilled chicken or vegetables (cold)
- Half Tray Veggie Lasagna$70.00
- Half Tray Cheese Ravioli$65.00
- Half Tray Cavatelli with Brocolli$65.00
- Half Tray Penne Vodka$65.00
Large Tray Pasta
- Large Tray Baked Ravioli$85.00
- Large Tray Baked Ziti$85.00
- Large Tray Baked Ziti Siciliana$90.00
With eggplant
- Large Tray Fettuccine Alfredo$85.00
- Large Tray Homemade Lasagna$90.00
- Large Tray Homemade Manicotti$85.00
- Large Tray Homemade Stuffed Shells$85.00
- Large Tray Linguine$95.00
Linguine with red or white clam sauce
- Large Tray Penne Vodka w/ Chicken$95.00
With grilled chicken
- Large Tray Spaghetti/ Penne$75.00
- Large Tray Tortellini Alfredo$85.00
- Large Tray Tortellini Carbonara$85.00
- Large Tray Tri - Color Pasta$85.00
Grilled chicken or vegetables (cold)
- Large Tray Veggie Lasagna$90.00
- Large Tray Cheese Ravioli$85.00
- Large Tray Cavatelli with Brocolli$85.00
- Large Tray Penne Vodka$85.00
Beverages (3PD)
Beverages
- Coca cola - can$2.00
- Diet Coca cola - can$2.00
- Sprite - can$2.00
- Fanta - can$2.00
- Gingerale - can$2.00
- Coca cola - 20 oz$3.00
- Diet Coca cola - 20 oz$3.00
- Sprite - 20 oz$3.00
- Fanta - 20 oz$3.00
- Gingerale - 20 oz$4.50
- Coca cola - 2 liters$4.50
- Sprite - 2 liters$4.50
- Fanta - 2 liters$4.50
- Poland spring water 16.9 oz$2.00
- Glass bottle - Boylan diet root beer$3.25
- Glass bottle - Boylan cream$3.25
- Glass bottle - Boylan black cherry$3.25
- Glass bottle - Boylan root beer$3.25
- Glass bottle - Mexican Coca Cola$3.25