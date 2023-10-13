Italian Garden 2716 Wade Hampton Blvd
Italian Plates
Lasagna
Lasagna Pasta Filled With Ground Beef, Ricotta Cheese, Topped With Mozzerella Cheese
Spaghetti With Meat Sauce
Spaghetti With Meat Sauce
Spaghetti With Marinara Sauce
Spaghetti With Marinara Sauce
Baked Spaghetti
Baked Mozzerlla On Top Of Spaghetti With Meat Sauce
Fettuccini Alfredo
Alfredo Sauce Over Fettuccini Pasta Served With Salad And Garlic Bread
Chicken Fettuccini Alfredo
Alfredo Sauce Mixed With Grilled Chicken Over Fettuccini Pasta
The Jordan Special
Ziti Noodles With Aflredo Sauce Chicken And Sauteed Red Onions
Shrimp Alfredo
Grilled Shrimp And Alfredo Sauce Over Fettuccini Pastsa
Italian Garden Alfredo
Sauteed Onions Tomatos And Spinach With Grilled Chicken Cooked In Alfredo Sauce Over Fettuccini Pasta
Oven Baked Ziti
Ziti Noodles Baked With Mozzerlla And Meat Sauce
Chicken Parmigiana
Fried Chiken Breast Mozzerlla And Meat Sauce Baked Over Spaghetti Pasta
Veal Parmigiana
Fried Veal Patty Mozzerlla And Meat Sauce Baked Over Spaghetti Pasta
Eggplant Parmigiana
Fried Eggplant Mozzerlla And Marinara Sauce Served With Spaghetti
Chicken Marsala
Sautéed Chicken Breasts In A Savory Sauce Of Mushrooms, Garlic And Marsala Wine. Served On A Bed Of Angel Hair Pasta.
Shrimp Marsala
Sautéed Shrimp In A Savory Sauce Of Mushrooms, Garlic And Marsala Wine. Served On A Bed Of Angel Hair Pasta.
Chicken Picatta
Lightly Breaded Chicken, Served With White Wine Lemon Butter Cream Sauce Topped With Fresh Capers On Angel Hair Pasta.
Beef Caprese Tenderloin
Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, And Beef Tenderloin Topped With Balsamic Glaze And Basil Pesto Served With Greek Potatoes Or Vegetables.
Beef ravioli
Cheese ravioli
Shrimp ravioli
Manicotti
Lobster ravioli
Stuffed shells
Large tray lasagna
Large tray spaghetti
Large tray chicken or fettuccine alfredo
Delivery
Greek Plates
Beef Souvlaki
Grecian Delight Of Beef Tenderloin Marinated In Spices With Greek Dinner SaladAthenian Plate
Chicken Souvlaki
Grecian Delight Of Chicken Tenderloin Marinated In Spices With Greek Dinner Salad, Pita Bread, Tzatziki Sauce And Seasoned Steak Fries Or Mixed Sautéed Vegetables.
Moussaka
Layers Of Eggplant, Potatoes, Ground Beef, And Topped With Thick Béchamel Sauce With Greek Dinner Salad, Pita Bread
Gyro Platter
Grecian Delight Of Specially Prepared Lamb And Beef Greek Dinner Salad, Pita Bread, Tzatziki Sauce And Seasoned Steak Fries Or Mixed Sautéed Vegetables.
Greek Combo Plate
Combination Of Gyros, Chicken And Beef Greek Dinner Salad, Pita Bread, Tzatziki Sauce And Seasoned Steak Fries Or Mixed Sautéed Vegetables.
Chicken Zorba Plate
Chicken Tenders Cooked Till Perfection Mixed With Rice, Sautéed Onions & Green Peppers.
Beef Zorba Plate
Beef Tenderloin Cooked Till Perfection Mixed With Rice, Sautéed Onions & Green Peppers
Shrimp Zorba Plate
Shrimp Cooked Till Perfection Mixed With Rice, Sautéed Onions & Green Peppers.
Zorba Combo Plate
Beef And Chicken Tenderloin Mixed With Rice, Sautéed Onions & Green Peppers. Served With Greek Dinner Salad, Tzatziki Sauce & Pita Bread.
Athenian Beef
Beef Tenderloin Over Creamy Hummus With Pita Bread
Athenian Chicken
Grilled Chicken Over Creamy Hummus With Pita Bread
Athenian Combo
Beef And Chicken Over Creamy Hummus With Pita Bread
Seafood Selections
Grilled Salmon
6 Oz. Salmon Served With Salad, Garlic Bread And Your Choice Of Rice Or Mixed Sautéed Vegetables Or Greek Potatoes
Fresh Flounder Grilled
Grilled Flounder Comes With Salad, Garlic Bread And Your Choice Of Rice Or Mixed Sautéed Vegetables Or Greek Potatoes Or French Fries.
Fresh Flounder Fried
Fried Flounder Comes With Salad, Garlic Bread And Your Choice Of Rice Or Mixed Sautéed Vegetables Or Greek Potatoes Or French Fries.
Shrimp Scampi
Baked Shrimp In Garlic Butter Sauce Comes With Salad, Garlic Bread And Your Choice Of Rice Or Mixed Sautéed Vegetables Or Fettuccine Pasta
Mediterranean Baked Tilapia
Freshly Baked Tilapia With Tomatoes, Black Olives, And Fresh Parsley With Garlic Butter Sauce
Seafood sampler
Chef's Specials
Grilled Chicken Topped With Shrimp In Dill Sauce
Served With Mixed Veggies, Side Salad, And Garlic Bread
Grilled Chicken Topped With Beef In Dill Sauce
Served With Mixed Veggies, Side Salad, And Garlic Bread
Chicken Schnitzel
Breaded Chicken Breast Fried To Perfection Served With A Side Salad, Garlic Bread, And Your Choice Of Fries, Greek Potatoes, Rice, Or Mixed Veggies
Chopped steak special
Garden Salads
Tossed Salad
Fresh Garden Mixture Of Romaine. Iceberg Lettuce Kalamata Olives, Pepperoncini, Cucumber And Tomatoes
Antipasta
Fresh Mixture Of Romaine, Iceberg Lettuce, Ham, Salami, Pepperoni, Provolone Cheese, Kalamata Olives, Pepperoncini, Cucumber & Tomatoes
House Special Salad
Fresh Garden Mixture Of Romaine, Iceberg Lettuce, Ham, Roast Beef, Turkey, Provolone Cheese, Feta Cheese, Kalamata Olives, Pepperoncini, Peppers & Tomatoes
Salmon Salad
Fresh Garden Mixture Topped With Grilled Salmon And Dressing Of Your Choice
Greek Salad
Mixture Of Romaine, Iceberg Lettuce, Feta Cheese, Kalamata Olives, Peperoncini, Cucumber & Tomatoes
Gyro Salad
Fresh Mixturé Of Romaine, Iceberg, Lettuce, Topped With Gyro Meat, Feta Cheese, Kalamata Olives, Peperoncini, Cucumber & Tomatoes
Grilled Chicken Salad
Fresh Mixture Of Romaine, Iceberg Lettuce Topped W/Grilled Marinated Chicken Tenderloin, Kalamata Olives, Feta Cheese, Pepperoncini, Cucumber & Tomatoes
Chicken Salad
Fresh Garden Mixture Topped With Chicken Salad And The Dressing Of Your Choice
Calzones
Steak Calzone
Steak Sautéed With Onions, Mushrooms, Peppers &mozzarella
Chicken Calzone
Chicken Tenderloin Sautéed W/Onions, Mushrooms & Peppers
Pepperoni Calzone
Pepperoni, Sautéed Onions & Mozzarella Cheese
Gyro Calzone
Gyro Meat, Feta Cheese, Olive, Diced Tomatoes
Meat Lovers Calzone
Hamburger, Pepperoni, Sausage, Ham &, Mozzarella Cheese
Cheese Calzone
Mozzarella Feta & Ricotta Cheese, Marinara Sauce
Veggie Calzone
Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Tomatoes Grilled To Perfection, Feta Cheese & Olives
10" Pizzas
10" Chicken Barbecue Pizza
Barbecue Chicken Red Onion Fresh Mozzarella
10" Meat Lovers Pizza
Hamburger, Pepperoni, Sausage, & Ham
10" Cheese Pizza
Fresh Mozzarella Cheese
10" Mediterranean Pizza
Thinly Sliced Gyro Meat, Feta Cheese, Tomatoes & Greek Olives
10" Vegetarian Pizza
Tomatoes, Onions, Peppers, Olives, Mushrooms, & Feta
10" Hawaiian Pizza
Pineapple And Ham
10" House Special Pizza
Hamburger, Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Onions, Pepper & Sausage
10" Pepperoni And Cheese Pizza
Pepperoni And Fresh Mozzarella
10" Chicken Alfredo Pizza
Mushrooms Onions Mozzarella Cheese Alfredo Sauce
10" Half/Half Speciality Pizza
Large Pizzas
15" Chicken Barbecue Pizza
Barbecue Chicken Red Onion Fresh Mozzarella
15" Meat Lovers
Hamburger, Pepperoni, Sausage, & Ham
15" Cheese Pizza
Fresh Mozzarella Cheese
15" Mediterranean Pizza
Thinly Sliced Gyro Meat, Feta Cheese, Tomatoes & Greek Olives
15" Vegetarian
Tomatoes, Onions, Peppers, Olives, Mushrooms, & Feta
15" Hawaiian Pizza
Pineapple And Ham
15" House Special Pizza
Hamburger, Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Onions, Pepper & Sausage
15" Pepperoni And Cheese Pizza
Pepperoni And Fresh Mozzarella
15" Chicken Alfredo Pizza
Mushrooms Onions Mozzarella Cheese Alfredo Sauce
15" Half/Half Specialty Pizza
Subs
Chicken Philly Sub
Chicken Philly Style Mayo Mushrooms Peppers Onions
Italian Sub
Salami Ham Pepperoni Provolone Cheese
Philly Steak Sub
Mushrooms Peppers Onions Mayo And Provolone Cheese
Grilled Chicken Sub
Grilled Chicken Mayo Lettuce Tomato Onion House Dressing
Zorba Chicken Sub
Grilled Chicken Mushrooms Peppers Onionsmayo Lettuce Tomato Onion House Dressing
Zorba Beef Sub
Grilled Beef Mushrooms Peppers Onionsmayo Lettuce Tomato Onion House Dressing
Veal Parmigiana Sub
Fried Veal Provolone Meat Sauce
Chicken Parmigiana Sub
Fried Chicken Meat Sauce And Provolone Cheese
Meatball Sub
Meatballs Provolone Cheese Meat Sauce
Turkey Sub
Turkey Mayo Lettuce Tomato Onion House Dressing
Roast Beef Sub
Roast Beef Mayo Lettuce Tomato Onion House Dressing
Vegetarian Sub
Olives Tomato's Onions Lettuce Peppers Mushrooms And Mayo
Eggplant Sub
Fried Eggplant Marinara Sauce Provolone Cheese
Chicken Salad Sub
Cheese Mayonnaise Celery Chicken Onions Lettuce Tomato
Super Sub
Roast Beef Turkey Mayo Lettuce Tomato Onion House Dressing
Sandwiches and Burgers
Gyro Sandwich
Gyro Lettuce Tomato Onion Tziki
Chicken Souvlaki Sandwich
Lettuce Tomato Onion Tziki
Beef Souvlaki Sandwich
Lettuce Tomato Onion Tziki
8oz Steak Burger
Mayo Lettuce Tomato Onion
8oz Cheese Steak Burger
Mayo Lettuce Tomato Onion
8oz Special Steak Burger
Mayo Lettuce Tomato Onion
Fish Sandwich
Mayo Lettuce Tomato Onion
Reuban Sandwich
Thousand Island Corned Beef Sauerkraut
Patty Melt Sandwich
Onions Philly Steak Meat On Rye Bread Mayo
Desserts
Sides
Kids Menu
Drinks
Appetizers
Cup Of Soup
Bowl Of Soup
Mozzarella Sticks
Fried Mozzarella Cheese
Fried Mushrooms
Cheese Bread
Mozzarella Cheese Baked Over Garlic Bread
Cheese Fries
Mozzarella Cheese Baked Fries
Fried Shrimp
Fried Calamari
Fried Trio Appetizer
Mozzarella Sticks, Fried Calamari, Fried Mushrooms
Falafel
Fried Chick Peas Parsley And Spices
Stuffed Jalepeno Poppers
Spanakopita
Phyllo Dough Spinach And Cheese
Hummus
Tahini Chick Peas Garlic Lemon
Babba Ganoush
Tahini Eggplant Garlic Lemon
Combo Appetizer
Hummus Feta Cheese Dolmades Tzatziki Sauce Pit Bread
Dolmades
Grape Leaves Rice And Mediterranean Seasoning