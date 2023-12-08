2x points now for loyalty members
Italian Homemade - Chicago 947 W Fulton Market
Food
HOMEMADE PASTA
- FETTUCCINE$11.00
Flat and narrow pasta made with eggs, flour, and semolina
- TAGLIATELLE$11.00
Hand-cut flat pasta made with eggs, flour, and semolina
- PAPPARDELLE$11.00
Hand-cut wide pasta made with eggs, flour, and semolina
- GNOCCHI$13.50
Potato gnocchi made with flour, egg,
- VEGGIE RAVIOLI$13.50
Spinach pasta filled with ricotta and spinach
- MEAT RAVIOLI$13.50
Pasta filled with beef and parmigiano
- TORTELLINI$17.00
Our traditional tortellini filled with prosciutto, pork, mortadella, and parmigiano
- CASARECCE$11.00
Short wide tubes of pasta
GLUTEN FREE PASTA
PIADINA & CASSONI
SALADS
- GARDEN SALAD$9.50
Mixed Greens, Cherry Tomatoes, Carrots, and Radishes served with EVOO and Balsamic Vinegar
- OVEN BAKED TOMATO SALAD$10.50
Mixed Greens, Carrots, Radishes, and Oven Baked Tomato served with EVOO and Balsamic Vinegar
- MOZZARELLA SALAD$13.00
Mixed Greens, Cherry Tomatoes, Carrots, Radishes, and Mozzarella served with EVOO and Balsamic Vinegar
- BURRATA SALAD$14.50
Arugula, Cherry Tomatoes, and Imported Burrata Cheese served with EVOO and Balsamic Vinegar
- CAPRESE SALAD
Sliced Tomato, Mozzarella, Basil, and Aceto Balsamico
COLD PLATES
DESSERTS
EXTRAS
Beverages
N/A Beverages
COFFEE
Wine
Grocery
Grocery Products
- Bauli Cherry Croissant$7.00
- Bauli Chocolate Croissant$7.00
- Bauli Vanilla Croissant$7.00
- Caruso Hot Giardiniera$10.99
- Kimbo Antica Classic Coffee$13.50
- Kimbo Decaf Coffee$13.50
- Krumiri Chocolate Biscuits$5.80
- Krumiri Classic Biscuits$5.80
- La Valle Cherry Tomato$2.50
- La Valle Grilled Eggplant$8.50
- La Valle Marinated Mushroom$11.75
- La Valle Peeled Tomato$6.00
- Laudemio EVOO$40.00
- Mancini Spaghetti$6.99
- Mariani Pasta Flour$3.50
- Mariani Pizza Flour$3.50
- Panettoncino$6.50
- Panettone Pera & Cioccolato$40.00
- Polli Grilled Peppers Bruschetta$4.50
- Polli Pesto Arrabbiata$5.50
- Polli Pesto Rosso$5.50
- Ponti Aged Balsamic Vinegar$14.00
- Ponti Balsamic Glaze$5.75
- Ponti Fig Glaze$8.25
- Rizzoli Anchovy Fillets$5.50
- San Benedetto Lemon Tea$2.50
- San Benedetto Peach Tea$2.50
- San Pellegrino Chinotto$10.00
- Sanbitter$16.99
- Sanniti Spiced Calabresi Olives$6.50
- Sanniti Tomato Stuffed Olives$10.99
- Yoga Pear Juice Pack$4.99