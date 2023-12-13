Italian Village Pizza 300 Main St 306
Appetizers & Sides
- 8 Pieces Buffalo Wings$12.00
Served with blue cheese
- 12 Pieces Buffalo Wings$17.00
Served with blue cheese
- 18 Pieces Buffalo Wings$23.00
Served with blue cheese
- 24 Pieces Buffalo Wings$30.00
Served with blue cheese
- Chicken Fingers$11.00
4 pieces. With fries
- Garlic Bread$5.00
- French Fries$4.50
- Onion Rings$5.00
- Shrimp & Fries$11.00
- Zucchini Sticks$8.75
- Mozzarella Sticks$8.25
- Fried Calamari$12.00
- Mussels$12.75
- Eggplant Rollatini$10.95
- Bruschetta$8.95
5 pieces
- Sautéed Broccoli$8.00
- Sautéed Spinach$8.00
- Sautéed Broccoli Rabe$9.00
- Meatballs$8.00
- Sausage$8.00
- Grilled Chicken$8.00
3 pieces
- Chicken Cutlet$8.00
3 pieces
Small Salads
- Small Antipasto Salad$10.00
Mixed lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, onions, ham, salami, provolone & giardiniera
- Small Apple Walnut Salad$10.00
Mixed lettuce, cranberries & cherry tomatoes
- Small Avocado Salad$10.00
Mixed lettuce, roasted peppers, fresh mozzarella, black olives & onions with sliced avocado
- Small Bella Salad$11.00
Grilled chicken, fresh spinach, baked eggplant, cherry tomatoes, kalamata olives, roasted peppers, red onions & fresh mozzarella
- Small Buffalo Chicken Salad$10.00
- Small Caesar Salad$7.00
Romaine, cucumbers & croutons
- Small Caprese Salad$8.50
Fresh mozzarella, sliced tomatoes, garlic & olive oil
- Small Chef Salad$10.00
Mixed lettuce, tomatoes, onions, olives, cucumbers, marinated mushrooms, roasted peppers, ham & provolone
- Small Chicken Cutlet Salad$10.00
Mixed lettuce, fresh tomatoes, cucumbers, olives & onions
- Small Cobb Salad$10.00
Romaine, bacon, chicken, boiled eggs & fresh cheese
- Small Dom's Seafood Salad$15.75
Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, onions, shrimp & calamari, tossed in a lemon & caprese sauce
- Small Italian Salad$7.00
Mixed lettuce, fresh tomatoes, cucumbers, olives & onions
- Small Pear Walnut Salad$10.00
- Small Tuna Salad$10.00
Large Salads
- Large Antipasto Salad$12.75
Mixed lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, onions, ham, salami, provolone & giardiniera
- Large Apple Walnut Salad$12.75
Mixed lettuce, cranberries & cherry tomatoes
- Large Avocado Salad$12.75
Mixed lettuce, roasted peppers, fresh mozzarella, black olives & onions with sliced avocado
- Large Bella Salad$13.75
Grilled chicken, fresh spinach, baked eggplant, cherry tomatoes, kalamata olives, roasted peppers, red onions & fresh mozzarella
- Large Buffalo Chicken Salad$12.75
- Large Caesar Salad$9.00
Romaine, cucumbers & croutons
- Large Caprese Salad$9.75
Fresh mozzarella, sliced tomatoes, garlic & olive oil
- Large Chef Salad$12.75
Mixed lettuce, tomatoes, onions, olives, cucumbers, marinated mushrooms, roasted peppers, ham & provolone
- Large Chicken Cutlet Salad$12.75
Mixed lettuce, fresh tomatoes, cucumbers, olives & onions
- Large Cobb Salad$12.75
Romaine, bacon, chicken, boiled eggs & fresh cheese
- Large Dom's Seafood Salad$17.75
Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, onions, shrimp & calamari, tossed in a lemon & caprese sauce
- Large Italian Salad$9.00
Mixed lettuce, fresh tomatoes, cucumbers, olives & onions
- Large Pear Walnut Salad$12.75
- Large Tuna Salad$12.75
Hot Subs
- Chicken Marsala Sub$12.75
Chicken, marsala sauce & melted mozzarella
- Buffalo Chicken Sub$11.00
Chicken, buffalo sauce, blue cheese & melted mozzarella
- Chicken Parmigiana Sub$11.00
- Eggplant Parmigiana Sub$11.00
- Meatball Parmigiana Sub$11.00
- Cheesesteak$11.00
With mushrooms, peppers & onions
- Chicken Cheesesteak$11.00
With mushrooms, peppers & onions
- Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak$11.00
Chicken, buffalo sauce, blue cheese & melted mozzarella
- Italian Hotdog$11.00
With peppers, onions & fries
- Sausage Parmigiana Sub$11.00
- Sausage & Peppers Sub$11.00
- Peppers & Eggs Sub$10.00
- Shrimp Parmigiana Sub$12.75
- Veal Cutlet Parmigiana Sub$12.75
- Chicken Vodka Parm Sub$12.75
Cold Subs
Wraps
- Grilled Chicken Roasted Pepper Wrap$11.00
Fresh mozzarella & balsamic on the side
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap$11.00
Buffalo chicken, lettuce & fresh mozzarella
- Chicken Caesar Wrap$11.00
Romaine, cucumbers, Parmesan & Caesar dressing
- Bella Wrap$12.00
Baked eggplant, kalamata olives, cherry tomatoes, grilled chicken, baby spinach, roasted peppers, fresh mozzarella & balsamic on the side
Pasta
Specialty Pasta
- Baked Ravioli$15.75
- Spinach Ravioli$15.75
- Baked Ziti$15.75
With ricotta
- Homemade Manicotti$15.75
- Homemade Stuffed Shells$15.75
- Homemade Lasagna$15.75
- Tortellini$15.75
Choose alfredo, marinara or carbonara
- Linguine$15.75
With red or white clam sauce
- Fettuccini Alfredo$14.00
- Lobster Ravioli$17.75
In tomato sauce
- Linguine with Red or White Clam Sauce$15.75
Chicken Entrées
- Chicken Cacciatore Entrée$17.75
Diced chicken, light tomato sauce, peppers & mushrooms
- Chicken Caprese Entrée$17.75
Chicken cutlet, diced tomatoes, mozzarella, garlic & oil
- Chicken Francese Entrée$17.75
Chicken breast sautéed in butter, white wine & lemon juice
- Chicken Daniela Entrée$17.75
Diced chicken & sausage in a light tomato sauce
- Chicken Marsala Entrée$17.75
Chicken breast, marsala wine & mushrooms
- Chicken Saltimbocca Entrée$17.75
Sautéed chicken, spinach & mozzarella
- Chicken Milanese Entrée$17.75
Chicken breast sautéed in butter, wine, lemon juice, garlic & olive oil
- Chicken Piccata Entrée$17.75
Chicken breast with capers, white wine & lemon
- Chicken Primavera Entrée$17.75
Chicken breast, light tomato sauce & vegetables
- Chicken Parmigiana Entrée$17.75
Chicken breast, melted cheese & tomato sauce
- Chicken Siciliana Entrée$17.75
Chicken breast, melted cheese, tomato sauce & eggplant
Veal Entrées
Eggplant Entrées
Seafood
- Shrimp Saltimbocca$19.75
- Shrimp Marsala$19.75
- Shrimp Francese$19.75
Sautéed shrimp, white wine sauce & lemon
- Shrimp Piccata$19.75
- Shrimp Milanese$19.75
- Shrimp Parmigiana$19.75
Fried shrimp, tomato sauce & mozzarella
- Seafood Combo$21.75
Mussels, grilled shrimp, calamari over angel hair
- Shrimp Scampi$19.75
- Shrimp Fra Diavolo$19.75
Sausage Entrée
Pizza/Calzone/Rolls
Create Your Own Pizza
Small Specialty Pizzas
- Small Baked Ziti$23.00
Ziti, ricotta, marinara & mozzarella
- Small BBQ Chicken$20.00
- Small Bella$28.00
Grilled chicken, pesto sauce, fresh spinach, eggplant, cherry tomatoes, kalamata olives, roasted peppers, onions, grated cheese & fresh mozzarella
- Small Buffalo Chicken$20.00
- Small Caesar Buffalo Chicken$25.00
- Small Caesar Grilled Chicken$25.00
- Small Chicken Bacon Ranch$22.00
Chicken, bacon & ranch dressing (no pizza sauce)
- Small Chicken Caprese$22.00
Diced cherry tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil & chicken cutlet mixed in lemon olive oil juice
- Small Chicken Fresco$22.00
Fresh mozzarella, chicken cutlet & tomatoes topped with balsamic glaze
- Small Chicken Marsala$22.00
- Small Chicken Parmigiana$20.00
Chicken cutlet, marinara & mozzarella
- Small Chicken Primavera$22.00
Chicken, broccoli, roasted peppers, marinara & mozzarella
- Small Chicken Scarpariello$22.00
Chicken marinated in a white wine sauce, touch of tomato sauce, cherry hot peppers & roasted peppers topped with fresh mozzarella
- Small Chicken Vodka$22.00
- Small Hawaiian$22.00
Hawaiian ham, mozzarella & pineapple (no pizza sauce)
- Small Lasagna$22.00
Fresh ground beef, ricotta, marinara & mozzarella
- Small Margherita$20.00
Fresh basil, marinara & fresh mozzarella
- Small Meatlover's$22.00
Sausage, pepperoni, ham & bacon
- Small Philly Cheesesteak$22.00
Peppers, onions, mushrooms, American cheese & mozzarella
- Small Rigatoni Vodka$20.00
- Small Salad$23.00
Shredded lettuce, tomatoes, roasted peppers, cucumbers, olives & onions (served cold)
- Small Sweet & Sour Sesame Chicken$20.00
- Small Vegetable$22.00
Broccoli, mushrooms, fresh garlic, roasted peppers, tomatoes, eggplant & onions
- Small White$20.00
Fresh ricotta & mozzarella
- Small Special$21.00
Large Specialty Pizzas
- Large Baked Ziti$25.00
Ziti, ricotta, marinara & mozzarella
- Large BBQ Chicken$22.00
- Large Bella$32.00
Grilled chicken, pesto sauce, fresh spinach, eggplant, cherry tomatoes, kalamata olives, roasted peppers, onions, grated cheese & fresh mozzarella
- Large Buffalo Chicken$22.00
- Large Caesar Buffalo Chicken$30.00
- Large Caesar Grilled Chicken$30.00
- Large Chicken Bacon Ranch$24.00
Chicken, bacon & ranch dressing (no pizza sauce)
- Large Chicken Caprese$24.00
Diced cherry tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil & chicken cutlet mixed in lemon olive oil juice
- Large Chicken Fresco$24.00
Fresh mozzarella, chicken cutlet & tomatoes topped with balsamic glaze
- Large Chicken Marsala$24.00
- Large Chicken Parmigiana$22.00
Chicken cutlet, marinara & mozzarella
- Large Chicken Primavera$24.00
Chicken, broccoli, roasted peppers, marinara & mozzarella
- Large Chicken Scarpariello$24.00
Chicken marinated in a white wine sauce, touch of tomato sauce, cherry hot peppers & roasted peppers topped with fresh mozzarella
- Large Chicken Vodka$24.00
- Large Hawaiian$24.00
Hawaiian ham, mozzarella & pineapple (no pizza sauce)
- Large Lasagna$24.00
Fresh ground beef, ricotta, marinara & mozzarella
- Large Margherita$22.00
Fresh basil, marinara & fresh mozzarella
- Large Meatlover's$24.00
Sausage, pepperoni, ham & bacon
- Large Philly Cheesesteak$24.00
Peppers, onions, mushrooms, American cheese & mozzarella
- Large Rigatoni Vodka$22.00
- Large Salad$25.00
Shredded lettuce, tomatoes, roasted peppers, cucumbers, olives & onions (served cold)
- Large Sweet & Sour Sesame Chicken$22.00
- Large Vegetable$24.00
Broccoli, mushrooms, fresh garlic, roasted peppers, tomatoes, eggplant & onions
- Large White$22.00
Fresh ricotta & mozzarella
- Large Special$23.00
Grandma / Square Pizza
Calzones & Rolls
Catering Menu
Appetizers
- 25 Pieces Buffalo Wings$30.00
- 25 Pieces Chicken Fingers$40.00
- 50 Pieces Buffalo Wings$60.00
- 50 Pieces Chicken Fingers$75.00
- 50 Pieces Mozzarella Sticks$50.00
- 75 Pieces Buffalo Wings$90.00
- 75 Pieces Chicken Fingers$105.00
- 100 Pieces Buffalo Wings$120.00
- 100 Pieces Chicken Fingers$135.00
- 100 Pieces Mozzarella Sticks$95.00
- Half Tray (Serves 8-10) Fried Calamari$75.00
- Half Tray (Serves 8-10) Onion Rings$45.00
- Large Tray (Serves 18-20) Fried Calamari$120.00
- Large Tray (Serves 18-20) Onion Rings$65.00
Half Tray Salads
- Half Tray (Serves 8-10) Antipasto$50.00
- Half Tray (Serves 8-10) Bella Salad$60.00
- Half Tray (Serves 8-10) Caesar$40.00
- Half Tray (Serves 8-10) Caprese$50.00
- Half Tray (Serves 8-10) Chef$50.00
- Half Tray (Serves 8-10) Italian$40.00
- Large Tray (Serves 18-20) Antipasto$70.00
- Large Tray (Serves 18-20) Bella Salad$80.00
- Large Tray (Serves 18-20) Caesar$60.00
- Large Tray (Serves 18-20) Caprese$70.00
- Large Tray (Serves 18-20) Chef$70.00
- Large Tray (Serves 18-20) Italian$60.00
Large Tray Salads
Half Tray Entrees
- Half Tray (Serves 8-10) Chicken Cacciatore$75.00
Diced chicken, light tomato sauce, mushrooms & peppers
- Half Tray (Serves 8-10) Chicken Caprese$75.00
Chicken cutlet, diced tomatoes, mozzarella, garlic & oil
- Half Tray (Serves 8-10) Chicken Cutlet Parmigiana$70.00
Chicken breast, melted mozzarella & marinara
- Half Tray (Serves 8-10) Chicken Cutlet Siciliana$75.00
Chicken breast, melted mozzarella, marinara & eggplant
- Half Tray (Serves 8-10) Chicken Daniela$75.00
Diced chicken & sausage in a light tomato sauce
- Half Tray (Serves 8-10) Chicken Francese$75.00
Chicken breast sautéed in butter, wine & lemon juice
- Half Tray (Serves 8-10) Chicken Marsala$75.00
Chicken breast, marsala wine & mushrooms
- Half Tray (Serves 8-10) Chicken Milanese$75.00
Chicken cutlet, garlic, oil & lemon juice
- Half Tray (Serves 8-10) Chicken Primavera$75.00
Chicken breast, marinara & vegetables
- Half Tray (Serves 8-10) Chicken Saltimbocca$80.00
- Half Tray (Serves 8-10) Eggplant Parmigiana$70.00
Eggplant, marinara & melted mozzarella
- Half Tray (Serves 8-10) Eggplant Rollatini$70.00
Eggplant, marinara, ricotta & melted mozzarella
- Half Tray (Serves 8-10) Lobster Ravioli$100.00
With grilled shrimp
- Half Tray (Serves 8-10) Meatballs$65.00
- Half Tray (Serves 8-10) Sausage$65.00
- Half Tray (Serves 8-10) Sausage & Peppers$75.00
- Half Tray (Serves 8-10) Seafood Combo$100.00
- Half Tray (Serves 8-10) Shrimp Marsala$100.00
- Half Tray (Serves 8-10) Shrimp Milanese$100.00
- Half Tray (Serves 8-10) Shrimp Saltimbocca$100.00
Large Tray Entrees
- Large Tray (Serves 18-20) Chicken Cacciatore$95.00
Diced chicken, light tomato sauce, mushrooms & peppers
- Large Tray (Serves 18-20) Chicken Caprese$95.00
Chicken cutlet, diced tomatoes, mozzarella, garlic & oil
- Large Tray (Serves 18-20) Chicken Cutlet Parmigiana$90.00
Chicken breast, melted mozzarella & marinara
- Large Tray (Serves 18-20) Chicken Cutlet Siciliana$95.00
Chicken breast, melted mozzarella, marinara & eggplant
- Large Tray (Serves 18-20) Chicken Daniela$95.00
Diced chicken & sausage in a light tomato sauce
- Large Tray (Serves 18-20) Chicken Francese$95.00
Chicken breast sautéed in butter, wine & lemon juice
- Large Tray (Serves 18-20) Chicken Marsala$95.00
Chicken breast, marsala wine & mushrooms
- Large Tray (Serves 18-20) Chicken Milanese$95.00
Chicken cutlet, garlic, oil & lemon juice
- Large Tray (Serves 18-20) Chicken Primavera$95.00
Chicken breast, marinara & vegetables
- Large Tray (Serves 18-20) Chicken Saltimbocca$100.00
- Large Tray (Serves 18-20) Eggplant Parmigiana$90.00
Eggplant, marinara & melted mozzarella
- Large Tray (Serves 18-20) Eggplant Rollatini$90.00
Eggplant, marinara, ricotta & melted mozzarella
- Large Tray (Serves 18-20) Lobster Ravioli$135.00
With grilled shrimp
- Large Tray (Serves 18-20) Meatballs$85.00
- Large Tray (Serves 18-20) Sausage$85.00
- Large Tray (Serves 18-20) Sausage & Peppers$95.00
- Large Tray (Serves 18-20) Seafood Combo$135.00
- Large Tray (Serves 18-20) Shrimp Marsala$135.00
- Large Tray (Serves 18-20) Shrimp Milanese$135.00
- Large Tray (Serves 18-20) Shrimp Saltimbocca$135.00
Half Tray Pasta
- Half Tray (Serves 8-10) Baked Ravioli$65.00
- Half Tray (Serves 8-10) Baked Ziti$65.00
- Half Tray (Serves 8-10) Baked Ziti Siciliana$70.00
With eggplant
- Half Tray (Serves 8-10) Fettuccine Alfredo$65.00
- Half Tray (Serves 8-10) Homemade Lasagna$70.00
- Half Tray (Serves 8-10) Homemade Manicotti$65.00
- Half Tray (Serves 8-10) Homemade Stuffed Shells$65.00
- Half Tray (Serves 8-10) Linguine$75.00
Linguine with red or white clam sauce
- Half Tray (Serves 8-10) Penne Vodka w/ Chicken$75.00
With grilled chicken
- Half Tray (Serves 8-10) Spaghetti/Penne$55.00
- Half Tray (Serves 8-10) Tortellini Alfredo$65.00
- Half Tray (Serves 8-10) Tortellini Carbonara$65.00
- Half Tray (Serves 8-10) Tri - Color Pasta$65.00
Grilled chicken or vegetables (cold)
- Half Tray (Serves 8-10) Veggie Lasagna$70.00
Large Tray Pasta
- Large Tray (Serves 18-20) Baked Ravioli$85.00
- Large Tray (Serves 18-20) Baked Ziti$85.00
- Large Tray (Serves 18-20) Baked Ziti Siciliana$90.00
With eggplant
- Large Tray (Serves 18-20) Fettuccine Alfredo$85.00
- Large Tray (Serves 18-20) Homemade Lasagna$90.00
- Large Tray (Serves 18-20) Homemade Manicotti$85.00
- Large Tray (Serves 18-20) Homemade Stuffed Shells$85.00
- Large Tray (Serves 18-20) Linguine$95.00
Linguine with red or white clam sauce
- Large Tray (Serves 18-20) Penne Vodka w/ Chicken$95.00
With grilled chicken
- Large Tray (Serves 18-20) Spaghetti/ Penne$75.00
- Large Tray (Serves 18-20) Tortellini Alfredo$85.00
- Large Tray (Serves 18-20) Tortellini Carbonara$85.00
- Large Tray (Serves 18-20) Tri - Color Pasta$85.00
Grilled chicken or vegetables (cold)
- Large Tray (Serves 18-20) Veggie Lasagna$90.00