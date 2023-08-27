Italian Kitchen 540 W McDaniel st
Primi Piatti - Pasta
Chicken Carbonara
$10.99
Fettuccine Alfredo
$10.99
Shrimp Alfredo Fettuccine
$12.99
Tortellini Panna e Prosciutto
$12.99
Lobster Ravioli
$15.99
Spaghetti alla Puttanesca
$10.99
Mac & Cheesee
$9.99
Spaghetti all'Amatriciana
$10.99
Chorizo Mac&Cheese
$10.99
Tortellini Burro e Salvia
$10.99
Shrimp Mac&Cheesee
$11.99
Lobster Fettuccinee
$19.99
Crab Mac&Cheesee
$12.99
Shrimp Carbonara
$12.99
Lobster Mac&Cheese
$15.99
Entrées
Desserts
Sandwich
Muffaletta - 1/4
$9.99
This traditional New Orleans Italian sandwich is made with freshly sliced mortadella, salami, provolone, and mozzarella with a tangy Muffaletta olive relish on soft Italian bread. A quarter of a 9" round sandwich.
Muffaletta - whole
$19.99
This traditional New Orleans Italian sandwich is made with freshly sliced mortadella, salami, provolone, and mozzarella with a tangy Muffaletta olive relish on soft Italian bread. A whole 9" Muffaletta
Focaccia Caprese Gourmet
$10.99
We took a Caprese salad and elevated it: -tomato confit -burrata -a layer of pesto inside an italian kitchen made focaccia
