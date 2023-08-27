Primi Piatti - Pasta

Chicken Carbonara

$10.99

Fettuccine Alfredo

$10.99

Shrimp Alfredo Fettuccine

$12.99

Tortellini Panna e Prosciutto

$12.99

Lobster Ravioli

$15.99

Spaghetti alla Puttanesca

$10.99

Mac & Cheesee

$9.99

Spaghetti all'Amatriciana

$10.99

Chorizo Mac&Cheese

$10.99

Tortellini Burro e Salvia

$10.99

Shrimp Mac&Cheesee

$11.99

Lobster Fettuccinee

$19.99

Crab Mac&Cheesee

$12.99

Shrimp Carbonara

$12.99

Lobster Mac&Cheese

$15.99

Entrées

Chicken Lemon Piccata &Pasta

$13.99

Chicken Marsala & Pasta

$13.99

Chicken in Red Wine & Pasta

$13.99

Chicken in White Wine & Pasta

$13.99

Chicken Parm & Pasta

$14.99

Frittata

$9.99

Onion Frittata

$10.99

Chorizo Frittata

$10.99

Desserts

Tiramisu (2 portions)

$10.00

Panettone Tiramisu (2 portions)

$10.00

Cannoli

$5.50

Créme Brûlée

$7.00

Zeppola

$5.50

Blueberry Ricotta Cheesecake

$6.00

Key Lime Ricotta Cheeseecake

$6.00

Sides

Salad

$5.00

Mac&Cheese

$4.50

Sandwich

Muffaletta - 1/4

Muffaletta - 1/4

$9.99

This traditional New Orleans Italian sandwich is made with freshly sliced mortadella, salami, provolone, and mozzarella with a tangy Muffaletta olive relish on soft Italian bread. A quarter of a 9" round sandwich.

Muffaletta - whole

Muffaletta - whole

$19.99

This traditional New Orleans Italian sandwich is made with freshly sliced mortadella, salami, provolone, and mozzarella with a tangy Muffaletta olive relish on soft Italian bread. A whole 9" Muffaletta

Focaccia Caprese Gourmet

Focaccia Caprese Gourmet

$10.99

We took a Caprese salad and elevated it: -tomato confit -burrata -a layer of pesto inside an italian kitchen made focaccia