It's Curry Time LA Lokels Only- It's Curry Time LA

It's Curry Time LA
Entrees
Jambalaya
Spicy andouille sausage, chicken and rice, sauteed with veggies and spices.Served with cheddar biscuit and choice of side item.
Fried Catfish Nuggets and Fries
These Southern Fried Catfish Nuggets are crispy, flaky, and seasoned to perfection! Served with fries and choice of side item.
Curry Beef
Tender, boneless, beef stewed in an a flavorful curry and garlic based sauce. Served over rice and choice of side item.
Curry Chicken
Tender, boneless, skinless chicken thighs stewed in an a flavorful curry and garlic based sauce. Served over rice and choice of side item.
Curry Smothered Turkey
Tender, boneless, skinless turkey thighs stewed in an a flavorful curry and garlic based sauce. Served over yellow rice and choice of side item.
Sides
Collard Greens
These delicious collard greens are slow-cooked until tender, and spiced with just the right amount of seasoning and smoked turkey.
Mac N Cheese
This Southern side dish of deliciousness compliments many of our entrees. Elbow macaroni tossed in my homemade rue sauce and baked until golden!
Fried Plantain
Ripe sweet plantains are fried until golden brown with a caramelized texture and sweet flavor that melts in your mouth!
Roti
Buss up shut roti can be paired with any of our curry dishes for a delicious meal!
Curry Potato Soup
This vegetarian chickpea and potato curry soup is packed with delicious pumpkin and spices. Served with rice.
Desserts
Peach Cobbler Pudding
Our Peach Cobbler Pudding is sure to be the talk of the town. Made with delicious cinnamon and sugar glazed peaches and Bordeaux cookie crumbles.
Banana Pudding
This amazing banana pudding is creamy and rich in flavor. Nilla Wafers and Chessman Cookies give the pudding a soft crumble.
Lemon Cake
Lemon Pound Cake is soft and moist with a golden exterior and a tangy lemon glaze.
