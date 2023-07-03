It's Curry Time LA Lokels Only- It's Curry Time LA

It's Curry Time LA

Entrees

Jambalaya

Jambalaya

$20.00

Spicy andouille sausage, chicken and rice, sauteed with veggies and spices.Served with cheddar biscuit and choice of side item.

Fried Catfish Nuggets and Fries

Fried Catfish Nuggets and Fries

$22.00

These Southern Fried Catfish Nuggets are crispy, flaky, and seasoned to perfection! Served with fries and choice of side item.

Curry Beef

Curry Beef

$20.00

Tender, boneless, beef stewed in an a flavorful curry and garlic based sauce. Served over rice and choice of side item.

Curry Chicken

Curry Chicken

$18.00

Tender, boneless, skinless chicken thighs stewed in an a flavorful curry and garlic based sauce. Served over rice and choice of side item.

Curry Smothered Turkey

Curry Smothered Turkey

$20.00

Tender, boneless, skinless turkey thighs stewed in an a flavorful curry and garlic based sauce. Served over yellow rice and choice of side item.

Drinks

Coke

Coke

$3.00
Sprite

Sprite

$3.00
Snapple Lemonade

Snapple Lemonade

$4.00
Snapple Tea

Snapple Tea

$4.00
Pineapple Ginger Splash

Pineapple Ginger Splash

$6.00
Water

Water

$3.00
Solo Supreme

Solo Supreme

$6.00

A TASTY TREAT OF CARIBBEAN SOLO SODA WITH A SPLASH OF EVAPORATED MILK.. FLAVORS: VARIES

Dr. Pepper

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Sides

Collard Greens

Collard Greens

$7.00

These delicious collard greens are slow-cooked until tender, and spiced with just the right amount of seasoning and smoked turkey.

Mac N Cheese

Mac N Cheese

$7.00

This Southern side dish of deliciousness compliments many of our entrees. Elbow macaroni tossed in my homemade rue sauce and baked until golden!

Fried Plantain

Fried Plantain

$6.00

Ripe sweet plantains are fried until golden brown with a caramelized texture and sweet flavor that melts in your mouth!

Roti

Roti

$6.00

Buss up shut roti can be paired with any of our curry dishes for a delicious meal!

Curry Potato Soup

Curry Potato Soup

$10.00

This vegetarian chickpea and potato curry soup is packed with delicious pumpkin and spices. Served with rice.

Desserts

Peach Cobbler Pudding

Peach Cobbler Pudding

$7.00

Our Peach Cobbler Pudding is sure to be the talk of the town. Made with delicious cinnamon and sugar glazed peaches and Bordeaux cookie crumbles.

Banana Pudding

Banana Pudding

$7.00

This amazing banana pudding is creamy and rich in flavor. Nilla Wafers and Chessman Cookies give the pudding a soft crumble.

Lemon Cake

Lemon Cake

$7.00

Lemon Pound Cake is soft and moist with a golden exterior and a tangy lemon glaze.

