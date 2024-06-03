It's Sushi - Roseville
A-La-Carte
Burrito
- Its Special Burrito$10.00
In: Salmon, Spicy Tuna, Gobo, Green Onion Out: Soy Paper Sauce: Crazy Sauce
- Black Pink Burrito$10.00
In: Fried Shitake Mushroom, Fried Crab Stick, Gobo Out: Soy Paper Sauce: Spicy Garlic Ponzu
- Happy Finish Burrito$10.00
In: Eel, Crab, Avocado, Gobo Out: Soy Paper
- XXX Burrito$10.00
In: Tuna, Salmon, Albacore, Yellowtail Out: Soy Paper Sauce: XXX Sauce
- Superhero Burrito$10.00
In: Salmon, Avocado, Shrimp Tempura, Tempura crumbs Out: Soy Paper
Sushi Bar
- Seafood Dynamite$8.00
- Baked Green Mussel$7.00
- Tako Wasabi$8.00
- Monkey Brain$7.00
Stuffed Mushroom with Crab mix, (spicy mayo and unagi sauce)
- Jalapeno Bomb$7.00
Jalapeno stuffed with spicy tuna and cream cheese and deep fried, (spicy mayo and unagi sauce)
- Crispy Rice$7.00
Deep fried rice with Spicy Tuna and jalapeno on top. ( Unagi sauce and siracha)
Salad
- House Green Salad$5.00
Romaine Lettuce with house dressing.
- Tuna Poke Salad$10.00
Tuna, Seaweed Salad mixed with house special dressing.
- Sunomono Salad$5.00
Sliced cucumber with vinaigrette sauce
- Tako Sunamono$7.00
sliced cucumber with vinaigrette sauce topped with octopus
- Seaweed Salad$7.00
Seaweed Salad
- Salmon Skin Salad$7.00
House Salad topped with salmon skin and garlic ponzu
- Sea Steak Salad$14.00
Seared Tuna with Mayo ponzu Sauce
- Spicy Sashimi Salad$14.00
Shredded radish topped with Tuna, Salmon. Yellowtail and Red Snapper with spicy garlic ponzu
Grilled
- Chicken Teriyaki$5.00
Grilled ChickenThigh (Dark Meat) with Teriyaki Sauce, Sesame Seed
- Bulgogi$8.00
Pan-fried Ribeye, Onion, Green Onion with Bulgogi Sauce
- Spicy Pork$8.00
Pan-fried Pork Chuck, Onion, with Korean Spicy Sauce
- Salmon Collar$10.00
Grilled Salmon Collar with side of ponzu
- Yellowtail Collar$14.00
Grilled Yellowtail Collar with side of ponzu
- Grilled Mackerel$10.00
Grilled Norway Mackerel with side of Ponzu
- Galbi$12.00
Grilled Korean Short Rib topped with Green Onion
- Lobster (A-La-Carte)$16.00
Kitchen
- Edamame$5.00
Steamed Soy Bean with salt
- Spicy Garlic Edamame$7.00
Steamed soy bean tossed with spicy soy garlic sauce
- Gyoza$5.00
Deep fried pork gyoza
- Egg Roll$5.00
Deep Fried Veg Egg Roll
- French Fries$5.00
French Fries.
- Bulgogi Fries$10.00
French Fries with Korean Bulgogi on top
- Cheese Sticks$5.00
Deep Fried Cheese Stick
- Veggie Tempura$7.00
Deep Fried Assorted Veg
- Shrimp Tempura$7.00
Deep Fried Shrimp Tempura
- Age Shumai$7.00
Deep Fried Pork Shumai
- Takoyaki$7.00
Deep Fried Octopus Ball
- K.F.C$7.00
Deep Fried Chicken with Korean style sweet and spicy sauce
- Chicken Karaage$7.00
Japanese Style Deep Fried Chicken
- Agedashi Tofu$7.00
Deep Fried Tofu with Tempura Sauce topped with green onion and bonito flake
- Chicken Katsu$10.00
Deep Fried Chicken Cutlet with Katsu Sauce.
- Spicy Rice Cake$5.00
Deep Fried Rice Cake with Korean sweet and spicy Sauce
- Cold Tofu$7.00
Cold tofu serve with Tempura Sauce topped with Green Onion and Seaweed.
- Japanese Sausage$7.00
Deep Fried Japanese Sausage served with Ketchup
- Chicken Nuggets$5.00
Deep Fried Chicken Nugget serve with Ketchup
- Soft Shell Crab$7.00
Deep Fried Soft Shell Crab served with ponzu side.
- Corn Cheese$5.00
Baked Corn Cheese
- Sesame Balls$5.00
Nigiri
- Tuna$8.00
- Garlic Tuna$8.00
- Cajun Tuna$8.00
- Salmon$8.00
- Smoked Salmon$8.00
- Paprika Salmon$8.00
- Jalapeno Salmon$8.00
- Cajun Salmon$8.00
- Garlic Salmon$8.00
- Albacore$8.00
- Cajun Albacore$8.00
- Jalapeno Albacore$8.00
- Yellowtail$8.00
- Yuzu Yellowtail$8.00
- Red Snapper$8.00
- Super White Tuna$8.00
- Shrimp$8.00
- Mackerel$8.00
- Crab Stick$8.00
- Freshwater Eel$8.00
- Octopus$8.00
- Spicy Octopus$8.00
- Squid$8.00
- Masago$8.00
- Ikura$8.00
- Tobiko$8.00
- Mayo Scallop$8.00
- Inari$7.00
- Surf Clam$7.00
- Sweet Egg$7.00
- Quail Egg$7.00
- Salmon Belly$8.00
- Sea Urchin$12.00
- Sweet Shrimp$14.00
- O Toro Nigiri$18.00
- Bluefin Tuna Nigiri$15.00
- Hokkaido Scallop Nigiri$10.00
Classic Roll
- California Roll$9.00+
In: Crab, Avocado
- Crab Roll$9.00+
In: Crab
- Spicy Crab Roll$9.00+
In: Avocado, Spicy Crab
- Tuna Roll$9.00+
In: Tuna
- Spicy Tuna Roll$9.00+
In: Spicy Tuna, Cucumber
- Salmon Roll$9.00+
In: Salmon
- Spicy Salmon Roll$9.00+
In: Spicy salmon, Cucumber
- Yellowtail Roll$9.00+
In: Yellowtail
- Spicy Yellowtail Roll$9.00+
In: Spicy Yellowtail, Cucumber
- Scallop Roll$9.00+
In: Scallop, Masago, Mayo
- Spicy Scallop Roll$9.00+
In: Scallop, Masago, Mayo, mixed with Spicy Sauce
- Unagi Roll$9.00+
In: Unagi
- Vegetable Roll$7.00+
In: Cucumber, Avocado, Gobo, Daikon, Asparagus
- Avocado Roll$7.00+
In: Avocado
- Asparagus Roll$7.00+
In: Asparagus
- Cucumber Roll$7.00+
In: Cucumber
- Salmon Skin Roll$9.00+
In: Salmon Skin, Cucumber, Avocado, Gobo
- Salmon Avo Roll$9.00+
In: Salmon, Avocado
- Philadelphia Roll$9.00+
In: Salmon, Avocado, Cream Cheese
- Shrimp Roll$9.00+
In: Ebi
- Negi Toro (A-La-Carte)$15.00+
Special Roll
- Tuna Lover$15.00
In: Spicy Tuna, Cucumber Out: Tuna Sauce: Garlic Ponzu
- Salmon Lover$15.00
In: Spicy Salmon, Cucumber Out: Salmon Sauce: Garlic Ponzu
- Yellowtail Lover$15.00
In: Spicy Yellowtail, Cucumber Out: Yellowtail Sauce: Garlic Ponzu
- Albacore Delight$15.00
In: Spicy Crab Mix, Cucumber Out: Albacore, Jalapeno Sauce: garlic Ponzu
- Rainbow$15.00
In: Crab Mix, Avocado Out: Tuna, Salmon, Yellowtail, Albacore
- Spicy Rainbow$15.00
In: Spicy Crab Mix, Avocado Out: Tuna, Salmon, Yellowtail, Albacore
- Mexico$14.00
In: Spicy Crab Mix, Shrimp, Avocado, Cucumber
- Shrimp Killer$15.00
In: Crab Mix, Cucumber Out: Shrimp, Avocado
- Fake Caterpillar$15.00
In: Crab Mix, Shrimp, Cucumber Out: Avocado Sauce: Eel Sauce
- Dragon$15.00
In: Crab Mix, Cucumber Out: Eel Sauce: Eel Sauce
- Red Dragon$15.00
In: Spicy Tuna, Cucumber Out: Eel Sauce: Eel Sauce, Spicy Sauce
- Alaskan$15.00
In: Crab Mix, Avocado Out: Salmon
- Sun of the Beach$15.00
In: Spicy Scallop, Cucumber Out: Salmon Sauce: Garlic Ponzu
- Sunrise$15.00
In: Spicy Tuna Out: Salmon Sauce: Garlic Ponzu
- Lemon X Salmon$15.00
In: Crab Mix, Cucumber Out: salmon, Lemon Sauce: Ponzu
- Hot Night$15.00
In: Crab Mix, Avocado Out: Spicy Tuna
- Washington$15.00
In: Salmon, Avocado, Gobo Out: Salmon Sauce: Yuzu Sauce
- Japanese Lasagna$14.00
In: Crab, Avocado Out : Cream Cheese Sauce: Eel Sauce BAKED with Mayo Sauce
- Japanese Lasagna #2$16.00
In : Crab, Avocado Out : Cream Cheese, Shrimp, Scallop, Mushroom Sauce : Eel Sauce BAKED with Mayo Sauce
- Baked Alaskan$15.00
In : Crab, Avocado, Cream Cheese Out : Salmon Sauce : Eel Sauce BAKED with Mayo Sauce
- Volcano$15.00
In : Salmon, Crab, Eel, Cream Cheese, Avocado Out : Red Snapper Sauce : Eel Sauce BAKED with Mayo Sauce
- Hot & Juicy$15.00
In : Spicy Crab, Avocado Out : Ebi, Jalapeno Sauce : Eel Sauce, Spicy Mayo, Sriracha BAKED with Mayo Sauce
- Golden California$14.00
Deep Fried California Roll Sauce : Eel Sauce
- Golden Spicy Tuna$14.00
Deep Fried Spicy Tuna Roll Sauce: Eel Sauce
- Golden Philadelphia$14.00
Deep Fried Philadelphia Roll Sauce : Eel Sauce
- Crazy$15.00
Deep Fried (5pcs) In: Smoked Salmon, Cream Cheese, Avocado, Green Onion Sauce: Eel Sauce
- Fatty$15.00
PANKO FRIED (5pcs) In : Tuna, Salmon, Yellowtail, Crab mix, Avocado Sauce : Eel Sauce, Spicy Mayo, Sriracha
- Heart Attack$15.00
DEEP FRIED (5pcs) In : Smoked Salmon, Spicy Crab Mix, Shrimp, Cream Cheese, Avocado, Green Onion Out : Jalapeno
- Honey$15.00
DEEP FRIED (8pcs) NO RICE In : Salmon, Crab Mix Sauce : Eel Sauce, Spicy Mayo
- Tempura Classic$15.00
DEEP FRIED (5pcs) In : Crab Mix, Avocado, Eel, Cream Cheese Sauce : Eel Sauce
- Who's Your Daddy$15.00
DEEP FRIED (4pcs) NO RICE In : Ebi, Cream Cheese, Spicy Crab Mix,
- Shrimp Lover$15.00
In : Shrimp tempura, crab mix Out : Shrimp, avocado Sauce: Eel Sauce
- Caterpillar$15.00
In : Shrimp tempura, avocado Out : Avocado Sauce : eel sauce
- Shrimp Tempura Roll$15.00
In : Shrimp Tempura, avocado Out : Tempura crumbs Sauce: Eel sauce
- Spider Roll$15.00
5PCS In : deep fried soft shell crab, crab mix, cucumber, avocado Sauce : Eel Sauce
- Lisa Lisa$15.00
In : Shrimp tempura, avocado, cream cheese Out: tempura crumbs Sauce: yum yum sauce, eel sauce
- Tiger$15.00
In: Shrimp tempura, crab mix Out: Spicy tuna, avocado Sauce: eel sauce
- Jackpot$15.00
In: Shrimp tempura, spicy crab mix Out: Spicy Crab, shrimp, avocado, tempura crumbs Sauce: spicy mayo, eel sauce
- Banzai$15.00
5PCS In: crab mix, avocado, cucumber, shrimp tempura Sauce: eel sauce
- Popcorn Shrimp$15.00
In: spicy crab mix, avocado Out: fried popcorn shrimp Sauce: yum yum sauce, spicy mayo. eel sauce
- Neptune Dazzler$15.00
In: shrimp tempura, spicy tuna Out: tuna, avocado Sauce: garlic ponzu
- Holy Cow$15.00
In: shrimp tempura, crab mix Out: Spicy salmon, avocado Sauce: spicy mayo, ponzu
- Put Your Hands Up$15.00
In: shrimp tempura, spicy crab mix Out: spicy yellowtail, avocado, tempura crumbs Sauce: spicy mayo, eel sauce
- Alligator$15.00
In: shrimp tempura, crab mix Out: deep fried eel Sauce: eel sauce
- Pearl$15.00
In: shrimp tempura, cream cheese, crab mix, avocado, cucumber Out: tempura crumbs Sauce: eel sauce, ponzu
- Fukumi$15.00
In : Shrimp Tempura, Crab Mix Out : Spicy Tuna, Eel, Avocado, Green Onion, Masago Sauce : Eek Sauce
- Dancing Eel$15.00
In: shrimp tempura, spicy tuna Out: eel, avocado, masago, green onion Sauce: spicy mayo, eel sauce
- Sexy Bomb$15.00
In: shrimp tempura, avocado, cream cheese Out: salmon, eel, tempura crumbs Sauce: spicy mayo, eel sauce
- Brian$15.00
In: shrimp tempura, spicy tuna Out: super white tuna, jalapeno, green onion Sauce: yuzu ponzu, sriracha
- Henry$15.00
In: shrimp tempura, spicy crab mix Out: torched super white tuna, lemon and green onion Sauce: spicy mayo, eel sauce
- Kiss Of Fire$18.00
In: Spicy Soft Shell Crab, Spicy Tuna, Spicy Crab Mix, Shrimp Tempura, Avocado Out: Spicy Soft Shell Crab, Spicy Crab, Spicy Tuna, Albacore, Jalapeno Sauce: XXX Sauce
- No Pain, No Gain$18.00
In: Spicy Soft Shell Crab, Spicy Tuna, Spicy Crab Mix, Cucumber Out: Tuna, Baked Shrimp, Scallop, Mushroom Sauce: Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce
- X-Girlfriend$18.00
In: Shrimp Tempura, Crab, Cucumber Out: Spicy Tuna, Scallop, Tempura Crumbs Sauce: Spicy mayo, Eel Sauce, Ponzu
- XXX$18.00
In: Spicy Soft Shell Crab, Spicy Tuna, Spicy Crab, Cucumber Out: Spicy Soft Shell Crab, Spicy Tuna, Spicy Crab Sauce: Sesame Mustard Sauce
- T.T.L. (Time to Love)$18.00
10 PCS In: Spicy Soft Shell Crab, Spicy Tuna, Spicy Crab, Shrimp Tempura, Avocado Out: Soy Paper Sauce: Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce, Sriracha
- Jimmy Special$18.00
In: Spicy Soft Shell Crab, Spicy Tuna, Spicy Crab, Steamed Asparagus Out: Spicy Soft Shell Crab, Spicy Tuna, Spicy Crab, Deep-Fried Crab Stick, Tuna, Tempura crumbs
- Something Wrong #7$18.00
In: Shrimp Tempura, Spicy Soft Shell Crab, Spicy Tuna, Spicy Crab Out: Spicy Soft Shell Crab, Spicy Tuna, Spicy Crab Mix, Tuna, Salmon, Yellowtail, Albacore
- Monica$18.00
10 PCS In: Shrimp Tempura, Spicy Soft Shell Crab, Spicy Tuna, Spicy Crab, Cucumber Out: Tuna, Avocado, Green Onion, Soy Paper
- Dynamite$18.00
In: California Roll Out: Baked Shrimp, Scallop, Mushroom Sauce: Eel Sauce
- Paradise$18.00
In: Spicy Tuna, Cucumber, Shrimp Tempura Out: Spicy Sashimi Salad
- Johnny$16.00
5 PCS NO RICE In: Crab Mix, Shrimp Tempura Out: Cucumber Wrap Sauce: Spicy Mayo
- Rock & Roll$18.00
5 PCS NO RICE In: Tuna, Salmon, Yellowtail, Crab Mix, Avocado Out: Cucumber Wrap Sauce: Garlic Ponzu
Dessert
Drinks
Alcohol
- Chum-Churum (Original)$14.00
- Chum-Churum (Mild)$14.00
- Chum-Churum (Yogurt)$15.00
- Chum-Churum (Peach)$15.00
- Chum-Churum (Apple)$15.00
- Chum-Churum (Strawberry)$15.00
- Chum-Churum (Citron)$15.00
- Chum-Churum (Apple-Mango)$15.00
- Chum-Churum (Grape)$15.00
- (Pitcher) Sapporo$28.00
- 805$6.00
- Asahi Large$10.50
- Asahi Small$6.00
- Beer Tower$45.00
- J pop (White Peach)$9.00
- Orion Large$13.00
- Orion Small$7.00
- Sapporo Black$12.00
- Sapporo Draft$10.00
- Stella Artois Cidre$6.00
- Plum Wine$10.00
- Cabernet Sauvignon (Glass)$10.00
- Chardonnay (Glass)$10.00
- Hikaru Bubbly Rose$14.00
- Corkage Fee$15.00
- Hot Sake$12.00
- Takara Ginjo$16.00
- Kamotsuru$20.00
- Kikusui$22.00
- Nigori (unfiltered)$16.00
Beverage
- Water
- Iced Green Tea$3.00
- Hot Genmai Tea (CUP)$3.00
- Pepsi$4.00
- Diet Pepsi$4.00
- Pepsi Zero$4.00
- Unsweetened Ice Tea$4.00
- Lemonade$4.00
- Root Beer$4.00
- Crush Orange$4.00
- Dr Pepper$4.00
- Sierra Mist$4.00
- Arnold Palmer$4.00
- Apple Juice$3.50
- Fiji Water$4.00
- Mango Creamy Soda$5.50
- Melon Creamy Soda$5.50
- Perrier$5.50
- Ramune$4.50
- Yuzu Soda (Peach)$4.50
- Yuzu Soda (yuzu)$4.50