Vegetarian & Vegan

Olives

$5.00

(gf) (v) harissa, garlic, herbs

Beet Salad

$8.00

beets, onion, cumin, cilantro

Chop Salad

$7.00

(gf) (v) cucumber, tomato, onion, cilantro, vinegar base

Dolmes

$5.00

(gf) (veg) three rice-stuffed grape leaves, goat cheese, roasted red pepper

Zaalouk

$8.00

(v) (gf) eggplant-tomato spread, onion, baguette

Cheese Platter

$18.00

(veg) (gfo) (CONTAINS NUTS) manchego, port-washed derby, fig-goat cheese spread, fruit, nuts, croustini, balsamic reduction

Stuffed Dates

$8.00

(gf) (veg) three eggplant-wrapped dates, goat cheese, balsamic reduction

Croquettes

$7.00

(veg) two pieces, panko breaded, manchego, potato, lemon-garlic aioli, topped with feta cheese

Tortilla Española

$7.00

(gf) (veg) traditional onion and potato omelet, harissa ailoi, truffle oil, fine Spanish olive oil

Maakouda

$7.00

(veg) Moroccan spiced potato cake, onion, harissa aioli, lemon garlic aioli, micro greens

Harissa Vegetables

$10.00

(gf) (v) seasonal vegetables, sun-dried tomato, toasted almonds, harissa

Khoudra Burger

$12.00

(veg) (gfo) house-made garbanzo & fava bean fritter, tomato, cabbage, onion, garlic-cilantro aioli

Seafood

Boquerones

$8.00

(gfo) Spanish boquerones, salmon roe, angel egg, avocado puree, roasted red pepper, harissa aioli, on 2 pieces of toasted baguette

Squid Steak

$16.00

(gf) (contains nuts) Grilled squid on a bed of grilled zuczhini, tomatoes, romesco sauce

Scallops

$28.00

(gf) A la plancha with black garlic aioli, roasted corn salsa, hibiscus gastrique

Octopus

$26.00

Paella

$20.00

(gf) Rice, prawn, scallops, calamari, shorizo, linguisa, bell pepper, onion, green peas, lemon, cilantro

Meat

Tapa - Beef Tenderloin

$18.00

(gf) 4oz of Plancha grilled beef, herb-roasted baby rainbow potatoes, Moroccan olive butter, veal demi-glace, microgreens, truffle-infused olive oil

Entree - Beef Tenderloin

$34.00

(gf) Plancha grilled beef, herb-roasted baby rainbow potatoes, Moroccan olive butter, veal demi-glace, microgreens, truffle-infused olive oil

Lamb Brochette

$14.00

(gf) three legs of lamb skewers, Moroccan seasoning, eggplant dip

Berbere Burger

$12.00

(gfo) Berbere spiced lamb, harissa aioli, caramelized onions, microgreens

Meatballs

$10.00

(gfo) Moroccan spiced beef, onion, tomato sauce, 1 piece of baguette

Lemon Chicken

$12.00

(gfo) Slowed-cooked chicken, preserved lemon, onion, garlic, parsley, and green olives

Chicken Bastilla

$15.00

(contains nuts) Almond spiced chicken, wrapped in filo pocket with onion, cinnamon sugar dusting, saffron honey, candied almond

Dessert

Chocolate Mousse Cake

$10.00

(1) - Cheesecake Nib

$3.00

(4) - Cheesecake Nibs

$10.00

Ice Cream - Chocolate Cardamom

$5.00

Ice Cream - Fig and Goat Cheese

$5.00

Ice Cream - Salted Caramel

$5.00

Sides

Side Rice

$7.00

Side Baguette

$2.00

Side Semolina Bread

$2.00

Side Crustinis

$1.50

Side GF Bread

$2.00

Side Harissa

$2.00

Side Aioli

$1.00