Itto's Tapas
Vegetarian & Vegan
Olives
(gf) (v) harissa, garlic, herbs
Beet Salad
beets, onion, cumin, cilantro
Chop Salad
(gf) (v) cucumber, tomato, onion, cilantro, vinegar base
Dolmes
(gf) (veg) three rice-stuffed grape leaves, goat cheese, roasted red pepper
Zaalouk
(v) (gf) eggplant-tomato spread, onion, baguette
Cheese Platter
(veg) (gfo) (CONTAINS NUTS) manchego, port-washed derby, fig-goat cheese spread, fruit, nuts, croustini, balsamic reduction
Stuffed Dates
(gf) (veg) three eggplant-wrapped dates, goat cheese, balsamic reduction
Croquettes
(veg) two pieces, panko breaded, manchego, potato, lemon-garlic aioli, topped with feta cheese
Tortilla Española
(gf) (veg) traditional onion and potato omelet, harissa ailoi, truffle oil, fine Spanish olive oil
Maakouda
(veg) Moroccan spiced potato cake, onion, harissa aioli, lemon garlic aioli, micro greens
Harissa Vegetables
(gf) (v) seasonal vegetables, sun-dried tomato, toasted almonds, harissa
Khoudra Burger
(veg) (gfo) house-made garbanzo & fava bean fritter, tomato, cabbage, onion, garlic-cilantro aioli
Seafood
Boquerones
(gfo) Spanish boquerones, salmon roe, angel egg, avocado puree, roasted red pepper, harissa aioli, on 2 pieces of toasted baguette
Squid Steak
(gf) (contains nuts) Grilled squid on a bed of grilled zuczhini, tomatoes, romesco sauce
Scallops
(gf) A la plancha with black garlic aioli, roasted corn salsa, hibiscus gastrique
Octopus
Paella
(gf) Rice, prawn, scallops, calamari, shorizo, linguisa, bell pepper, onion, green peas, lemon, cilantro
Meat
Tapa - Beef Tenderloin
(gf) 4oz of Plancha grilled beef, herb-roasted baby rainbow potatoes, Moroccan olive butter, veal demi-glace, microgreens, truffle-infused olive oil
Entree - Beef Tenderloin
(gf) Plancha grilled beef, herb-roasted baby rainbow potatoes, Moroccan olive butter, veal demi-glace, microgreens, truffle-infused olive oil
Lamb Brochette
(gf) three legs of lamb skewers, Moroccan seasoning, eggplant dip
Berbere Burger
(gfo) Berbere spiced lamb, harissa aioli, caramelized onions, microgreens
Meatballs
(gfo) Moroccan spiced beef, onion, tomato sauce, 1 piece of baguette
Lemon Chicken
(gfo) Slowed-cooked chicken, preserved lemon, onion, garlic, parsley, and green olives
Chicken Bastilla
(contains nuts) Almond spiced chicken, wrapped in filo pocket with onion, cinnamon sugar dusting, saffron honey, candied almond