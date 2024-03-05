IV Coffee Co. 100 N 3rd St.
Drinks
Cold Brew
Latte
- Lifeline$5.50
- Banana Bread$5.50
- Peanut Butter Banana Latte$5.50
- Cinnamon Bun$5.50
- Very Vanilla Latte$5.50
- Caramel Macchiato$5.50
- Butterbeer Latte$5.50
- Red Velvet Cake$5.50
- Watson's Irish Cupcake$5.50
- Lucky Leprechaun$5.50
- Toasted Peppermint Mocha$5.50
- Mocha Latte$5.50
- Americano$4.00
- Latte$4.25
- White chocolate raspberry$5.50
Hot Coffee- Signature
Lemonade
- 16 oz Lemonade$3.75
- 16 oz Blueberry Lemonade$4.50
- 16 oz Peach Lemonade$4.50
- 16 oz Watermelon Lemonade$4.50
- 16 oz Strawberry Lemonade$4.50
- 16 oz Raspberry Lemonade$4.50
- 16 oz Peach Ring Lemonade$5.00
- 16 oz Cotton Candy Lemonade$5.00
- 24 oz Lemonade$4.50
- 24 oz Blueberry Lemonade$5.50
- 24 oz Peach Lemonade$5.50
- 24 oz Watermelon Lemonade$5.50
- 24 oz Strawberry Lemonade$5.50
- 24 oz Raspberry Lemonade$5.50
- 24 oz Peach Ring Lemonade$6.25
- 24 oz Cotton Candy Lemonade$6.25
- 32 oz Lemonade$5.25
- 32 oz Blueberry Lemonade$6.50
- 32 oz Peach Lemonade$6.50
- 32 oz Watermelon Lemonade$6.50
- 32 oz Strawberry Lemonade$6.50
- 32 oz Raspberry Lemonade$6.50
- 32 oz Peach Ring Lemonade$7.00
- 32 oz Cotton Candy Lemonade$7.00
Lotus
Hot Cocoa
London Fog
Double Cup
Growler Fill
Gift Cards
Water
Mugs
Basic Mug
Glass can
Glassware
16 oz Glass
Flight Glass
Miscellaneous
Cola
Water
12 oz Bag of Coffee
Signature Medium Roast
Signature Dark
Signature Vanilla
Specialty
Gift card
$100
3rd Wind Coffee Co. Locations and Ordering Hours
100 N 3rd St.
(717) 698-9594
Closed • Opens Wednesday at 9:15AM
3rd Wind Coffee Co.
(570) 490-3154
Closed • Opens Wednesday at 5:45AM