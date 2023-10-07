Skip to Main content
Online Ordering Unavailable
Ivory Marie Coffee & Cocktails 1278 Elgin Ct
Hot Coffee
Cold Coffee
Tea
Seasonal Drinks
Hot Coffee
Americano
$2.50
Cappuccino
$3.50
Drip Coffee
$2.50
Out of stock
Espresso
$1.00
Flat White
$3.50
Latte
$3.50
Pour Over
$2.50
Cold Coffee
Americano
$2.50
Cold Brew
$3.00
Flat White
$3.50
Frappe
$3.50
Latte
$3.50
Espresso
$1.00
Tea
Chai Tea
$3.50
Matcha Tea
$3.50
Herbal Tea
$3.50
Tea Fusion
$3.50
Hot Chocolate
$3.00
Seasonal Drinks
Pumpkin Spice Latte
$5.50
Caramel Apple Pie Latte
$5.50
Caramel Apple Chai
$5.50
Toasted S'mores Latte
$5.50
Pumpkin Cold Foam Cold Brew
$5.50
Cinnamon Bun Latte
$5.50
Ivory Marie Coffee & Cocktails 1278 Elgin Ct Location and Ordering Hours
(540) 793-2400
1278 Elgin Ct, Gastonia, NC 28056
Closed
• Opens Monday at 7AM
All hours
