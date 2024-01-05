IXCHEL
Dinner Menu
Ritual a la Mesa
Antojos Ancestrles (Ancestral Appetizers)
- Flautas del Cielo$18.00
Beef or chicken rolled tacos, topped with shredded iceberg lettuce, fresh cheese, drizzle of crema. Served with homemade salsa verde
- Gringa Ixchel$19.00
Large homemade flour tortilla, Oaxaca cheese. Choice of steak, grilled chicken or shrimp
- Paraiso de Gambas$20.00
Sauteed shrimp in garlic, ajillo, chipotle or coconut sauce
- Pulpo Rojo Maya$21.00
Grilled Spanish octopus, marinated in roasted pasilla chile, onion, garlic, and spices
- Queso Fundido Jaguar$16.00
Baked Chihuahua Cheese, Mexican sausage, poblano pepper and pompeii onions. Served with fresh handmade corn tortillas
- Sopecitos Prehispanicos$17.00
3 homemade thick corn tortillas topped with refried beans, steak, grilled chicken and Mexican chorizo. Drizzled with fresh cheese and authentic Mexican crema
Cevicheria del Caribe
- Aguachile Tulum$24.00
Traditional Mexican seafood dish, made with fresh shrimp and scallops marinated in lime juice, chile piquin, cucumber slices, and red onion. Topped with avocado and served with plantain strips
- Azulic Tuna Tostada$20.00
Crunchy blue tostada shell topped with flavorful marinated tuna, onions, and fresh avocado
- Holbox Shrimp Cocktail$21.00
Fresh, made-to-order with onion, tomato, cilantro, jalapeno, and avocado
Sopas y Ensaladas de los Dioses
- Sopa de Tortilla Yum Kaax$13.00
Fried corn tortilla strips, avocado, Oaxaca cheese and pork rinds in tomato broth
- Chock' de Pollo$12.00
Traditional Mexican chicken soup with rice, carrots, yellow potato, celery, and white onions in a chicken broth
- Crema Del Sol$12.00
Corn creamy soup with poblano pepper and Oaxaca cheese
- Lentejas de Luna$12.00
Protein rich lentil soup with carrots, onions and cilantro
- Ensalada Del Templo$13.00
Fresh red and baby crispy green leaf lettuce, baby spinach, cherry tomato medley, fresh cheese, avocado, and jicama slices. Hibiscus vinaigrette
- Ensalada Las Monjas$13.00
Corn, black beans, cherry tomato medley, avocado, fresh cheese, crushed red pepper, lime juice and cilantro dressing
Platos del Dios Supremo Hunab Ku
- Arrachera Uxmal$39.00
Grilled skirt steak served with refried beans, and grilled nopal
- Bronzino El Castillo$35.00
Grilled bronzino in garlic sauce. Served with marinated baby potatoes
- Cochinita Pibil$34.00
Traditional pork dish, marinated in orange juice and spices. Served with cabbage, onion and habanero pepper on banana leaf
- Enchiladas Chichen Itza$25.00
Shredded chicken in green tomatillo sauce topped with crema, melted Chihuahua cheese, cilantro, and onions
- Ixchel Filet$41.00
Filet mignon marinated in mezcal. Roasted chipotle salsa, plantains, mashed yuca, queso fresco, and cilantro
- Kanki Shrimp$32.00
Pan-seared jumbo shrimp, mashed boniato, mango pico, tequila glaze
- Mixtas de Tikal$34.00
Beef, chicken and shrimp skillet fajitas with poblano pepper, onion, and Oaxaca cheese. Served with handmade tortillas
- Mole Bacalar$24.00
Boneless chicken tigh in mole sauce. Served with sweet plantains and handmade corn tortillas
- Palenque Seafood$40.00
Seafood rice skillet, shrimp, clams, baby scallops, mussels, squid, chorizo, bell pepper, cilantro and spices
- Salmon Kukulkan$39.00
Perfectly broiled and crispy salmon, served on a bed of mashed boniato and mango sauce
Santuario de Los Tacos
Nahuales Mayas (Vegetarian)
- Camino del Coliflor$18.00
Chipotle roasted cauliflower tacos, red cabbage and carrot with creamy chipotle salsa
- Chile Relleno del Amanecer$18.00
Roasted poblano pepper stuffed with Oaxaca cheese, wrapped in fried egg batter. Served over tomato sauce
- Fajitas Madre Tierra$21.00
Zucchini, mixed bell peppers, onion, broccoli, mushrooms, Chihuahuya cheese
Ofrendas (Side Orders)
- Chiles Toreados$9.00
Choice of sauteed: Poblano (Mild), jalapeno (Hot), or serrano (Extra hot) peppers
- Esquites$10.00
Local corn off-the-cob, chile molido, queso fresco
- Nopal Salad$10.00
Nutritious cactus salad with garlic and spices. Served with totopos
- Sweet Plantains$9.00
Fried and topped with queso fresco and crema
- Arroz$5.00
- Frijoles$5.00
- Arroz & Frijoles$10.00
Paraiso Maya
- Carlota de Limon$12.00
Creamy and delicious homemade Mexican key lime ice-box cake (No-bake).
- Chocoflan Impossible Cake$13.00
Delicious layered chocolate cake, Mexican vanilla flan, topped with cajeta and walnuts
- Churros Mexicanos$9.00Out of stock
Light, golden and crispy fried Mexican pastries, dusted with cinnamon and sugar
- Empanadas 4pcs$11.00Out of stock
Soft dough empanadas covered in sugar, filled with sweet cajeta or cheese
- Ixchel Mousse$11.00
Abuelita fluffy and light chocolate mousse spiced with cinnamon. Topped with homemade whipped cream
- Tres Leches Cake$11.00
Homemade vanilla esponjado cake soaked in 3 milk mixture. Topped with fresh marshmallow whipped cream and fresh berries
- Marquesitas$13.00Out of stock
Mexican crepe, rolled and filled with your choice of: Cajeta, Nutella, or Fruit Jelly. Topped with strawberries, blueberries, banana and mango.
- Flan de Coco$11.00
Bebidas Sagradadas (Coffee)
Bebidas Sagradas
- Ancestral Tea$5.00
Mint, lemongrass, ginger
- Cafe a la Mexicana$11.00
Traditional Mexican coffee, tequila liqueur, and crema dulce
- Cafe Americano$4.00
- Cafe Bonbon$6.00
Condensed milk, espresso shot, milk foam
- Cafe Maya$6.00
Traditional Mexican coffee spiced with cinnamon, cloves, star anise and sweetened with piloncillo
- Cappuccino$7.00
- Carajillo$10.00
Cold brew espresso shot or hot cappuccino with a shot of licor 43
- Carajillo Ixchel$16.00
Cold brew espresso shot or hot cappuccino with a shot of licor 43, bailey's Irish cream, and Kahlua
- Espresso
- Herbal Tea$4.00
- Hibiscus Tea$5.00
- <><><><> ELIXIRES DE LOS DIOSES <><><><>
Chamacos (Kids)
Kids
- Chamacos Platter$12.00
Shrimp, chicken, or skirt steak platter. Served with house rice and beans
- Escuincles Quesadilla$12.00
Chicken, shrimp or carne asada quesadilla loaded with Oaxaca cheese. Served with potato chips
- Rolled Taquitos del Cielo$12.00
Beef or chicken crunchy taquitos
- Tacos Traviesos 3pcs$12.00
Shrimp, chicken, or carne asada mini tacos