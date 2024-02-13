IzaKaya- Moon Valley 777 E Thunderbird Rd Suite 100
Food Menu
Starters
Sides
Ramen
- Spicy Shoyu Shin Ramyun$15.00
Sesame chili oil, kimchi puree, woodear mushrooms, bean sprouts, spinach, scallions, nori, and pork belly crack
- Dashi, Shoyu and Garlic Miso Goma$15.00
Pork chashu slab, spinach, bamboo shoots, scallions, leeks, nori, naruto and dashi flakes
- Paitan Chicken Crack Korn$15.00
Fried chicken bits (karaage), pork belly crack, local corn, spinach, pickled pink onions, scallions, nori and naruto
- Tantanmen Tan-Tan-Men My Man$15.00
Miso paitan blend, roasted pork, pork belly crack, mash up, mung bean sprouts, spinach, sesame chili oil, nori, naruto
- Vegan Shio Vegan Noodle Soup$15.00
Spinach, bamboo shoots, bean sprouts, scallions, woodear mushrooms and nori (not made with real vegans)
- Kids Ramen$5.00
Pork broth, sea salt, alkiline noodle
Beverage Menu
Canned Beer
Sake
