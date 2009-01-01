Food Menu

Appetizers

Potstickers

$10.00

6 pcs. Chicken, cabbage, green onions, ginger, ponzu sauce. Steamed or pan seared

Spring Rolls

$9.00

6 pcs. Cabbage, carrots, onions, green beans, mushrooms, vermicelli, sweet lime chili sauce

Samurai Nachos

$16.00

Ahi tuna, wonton tortillas, seaweed salad, avocado, spicy mayo, wasabi aioli, mango salsa, scallions, sesame seeds, tobiko

Margherita Flatbread

$10.00

Marinated tomatoes, mozzarella, fresh basil, balsamic glaze

Grilled Avocado

$10.00

Seasoned grilled avocado, savory brown sauce, goat cheese, toasted ciabatta bread

Lettuce Wraps

$10.00

Minced chicken, water chestnuts, scallions, mushroom soy, bean sprouts, crispy noodles, lettuce cups

Crab Rangoons

$10.00

6 hand folded, blue swimming crab meat, scallions, cream cheese, bell peppers, sweet lime chili sauce

Tempura Calamari

$12.00

Fresh calamari, jalapeno, red spicy mayo and marinara

Brussels Sprouts

$10.00

Pan-seared brussels sprouts, pineapple, red chili, ginger, teriyaki sauce, sesame seeds, peanuts

Dynamite Shrimp

$12.00

Tempura shrimp, cabbage mix, scallions, radish, red chili, dynamite sauce

Sides

Steamed Broccoli

$6.00

Fresh Fruit

$6.00

French Fries

$6.00

Mash Potatoes

$6.00

Haricots Verts

$6.00

Asparagus

$6.00

Soup & Salad

Large Honey Ginger Salad

$10.00

Cucumbers, greens, Napa cabbage mix, red onion, dry cranberries, honey ginger vinaigrette, honey roasted peanut, cilantro, crispy noodles

Side Honey Ginger Salad

$8.00

Cucumbers, greens, Napa cabbage mix, red onion, dry cranberries, honey ginger vinaigrette, honey roasted peanut, cilantro ,crispy noodles

Large Chop Chop Salad

$10.00

Iceberg, bacon, tomatoes, red onions, eggs, avocado, sharp cheddar, honey dijon dressing

Side Chop Chop Salad

$8.00

Iceberg, bacon, tomatoes, red onions, eggs, avocado, sharp cheddar, honey dijon dressing

Large House Salad

$10.00

Spring mix, iceberg, strawberries, bacon, candied pecans, blue cheese, sweet & sour vinaigrette

Side House Salad

$8.00

Spring mix, iceberg, strawberries, bacon, candied pecans, blue cheese, sweet & sour vinaigrette

Bowl Lobster Bisque

$8.00

Sherry, crème fraiche

Cup Lobster Bisque

$5.00

Sherry, crème fraiche

Entrées

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Grilled chicken, sauteed onion & red pepper, provolone, house mayo, fresh tomato, lettuce, avocado, cibatta. Choice of side or salad

American Burger

$16.00

8 oz certified angus patty, LTO, pickles, house mayo, choice of American cheese, cheddar, swiss, blue cheese, provolone, brioche bun. Choice of side or salad

Chophouse Burger

$16.00

8 oz certified angus patty, bacon onion jam, cambozola, red wine reduction, pretzel bun. Choice of side or salad

Filet Mignon

$45.00

8 oz certified angus filet, house rub, choice of one side and salad or two sides

Steak and Frites

$39.00

12 oz certified angus ribeye, house rub, French fries, chimichurri

Pasta Diavolo

$19.00

Shrimp, Italian sausage, red bell pepper, penne, spicy tomato cream sauce, green onions, parmesan cheese, toast points

Chicken Parmesan

$19.00

Panko breaded, mozzarella, garlic cream linguini, marinara, toast points

Blackened Tuna

$29.00

Blackened tuna, coconut rice, jumbo lump crab meat, guacamole, mango salsa, miso aioli

Miso Salmon

$29.00

Miso marinated salmon, sticky rice, fresh baby bok choy, shiitake mushrooms, sake shallot butter sauce

Poke Bowl

$18.00

Ahi tuna, avocado, edamame, wakame, cucumbers, red radish, miso aioli, spicy mayo, sesame seeds, wonton chips, pickled ginger. Sticky rice or mix greens

Asian

Eggplant Spicy

$16.00

Eggplant, chili paste, garlic, water chesternuts, scallions, sweet spicy sauce

Mongolian Beef

$19.00

Flank steak, green onions, hoisin soy

Sesame Chicken

$16.00

Breaded breast, scallions, garlic chili paste, sweet brown sauce

Spicy Chicken

$16.00

Breaded breast, scallions, garlic chili paste, sweet brown sauce

Pad Thai

$15.00

Eggs, scallions, bean sprouts, carrots, baked tofu, peanuts, cilantro

Fried Rice

$14.00

Eggs, bean sprouts, scallions, carrots

Sushi Rolls

Crazy Tuna Roll

$16.00

Spicy tuna roll, togarashi tuna, mango salsa,tempura flakes, eel sauce, spicy mayo, wasabi aioli

Dynamite Roll

$16.00

California roll, tempura shrimp, sliced jalapeno, sriracha, Dynamite sauce, eel sauce

Shrimp Tempura

$12.00

Tempura shrimp, cucumber, cream cheese, eel sauce

Spicy Salmon

$12.00

Baked salmon, spicy mayo, cucumber

Spicy Tuna

$12.00

Ahi tuna, sriracha, avocado

California

$10.00

Crab mix, cucumber, avocado

GF Appetizers & Salads

Large Honey Ginger Salad*

$10.00

Cucumbers, greens, cabbage mix, red onion, dry cranberries, honey ginger vinaigrette, honey roasted peanut, cilantro

Side Honey Ginger Salad*

$8.00

Cucumbers, greens, cabbage mix, red onion, dry cranberries, honey ginger vinaigrette, honey roasted peanut, cilantro

Large Chop Chop Salad*

$10.00

Iceberg, bacon, tomatoes, red onions, eggs, avocado, sharp cheddar, honey dijon dressing

Side Chop Chop Salad*

$8.00

Iceberg, bacon, tomatoes, red onions, eggs, avocado, sharp cheddar, honey dijon dressing

Large House Salad*

$10.00

Spring mix, iceberg, strawberries, bacon, candied pecans, blue cheese, sweet & sour vinaigrette

Side House Salad*

$8.00

Spring mix, iceberg, strawberries, bacon, candied pecans, blue cheese, sweet & sour vinaigrette

Lettuce Wraps*

$10.00

Minced chicken, water chestnuts, scallions, bean sprounts, gluten free soy, lettuce cups

GF Entrées

Mongolian Beef*

$19.00

Flank steak, green onions, sweet soy

Spicy Eggplant*

$16.00

Eggplant, chili paste, garlic, ginger, scallions, sweet spicy sauce

Pad Thai*

$15.00

Eggs, scallions, bean sprouts, carrots, peanuts, cilantro

Fried Rice*

$14.00

Eggs, bean sprouts, scallions, carrots

Miso Salmon*

$29.00

Miso marinated salmon, sticky rice, fresh baby bok choy, shiitake mushrooms, sake shallot butter sauce

Filet Mignon*

$5.00

8 oz certified angus filet, house rub, choice of one side and salad or two sides

Blackened Tuna*

$29.00

Blackened tuna, steamed rice, crab and guacamole, mango salsa, miso aioli

Poke Bowl*

$18.00

Ahi tuna, avocado, edamame, seaweed, cucumbers, red radish, miso aioli, chili creme, sesame seeds, sticky rice or mix greens

GF Sushi Rolls

Crazy Tuna Roll*

$16.00

Spicy tuna roll, 7 spiced tuna, spicy mayo, wasabi aioli

Spicy Salmon*

$12.00

Baked salmon, spicy mayo, cucumber

Spicy Tuna*

$12.00

Ahi tuna, sriracha, avocado

California*

$10.00

Crab mix, cucumber, avocado

Desserts

Birthday

New York Cheese Cake

$8.00

Tiramisu

$8.00

Belgian mousse cake

$8.00

Lemoncello

$8.00

Ice Cream 2 scoops

$3.00

Carrot Cake

$8.00

Happy Hour Menu

HH Food

HH Sushi Rolls

$7.49

HH Edamame

$7.49

HH Potstickers

$7.49

HH Spring Rolls

$7.49

HH Flatbread

$7.49

HH Wings

$7.49

HH Brussels Sprouts

$7.49

HH Lettuce Wraps

$7.49

HH Crab Rangoon

$7.49

Wok Style

$3.00

HH Drinks

-$1 off

-$1.00

$1 OFF for happy hour drinks

HH Happy Cosmo

$7.49

HH Blackberry Cucumber

$7.49

HH J Liu Manhattan

$7.49

HH Pome Martini Tequila

$7.49

HH Pome Martini Vodka

$7.49

Non-Alcoholic Drinks

Non- Alcoholic

Pepsi

$3.50

Mt. Dew

$3.50

Starry

$3.50

Diet Pepsi

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Dr. Pepper

$3.50

San Pellegrino

$6.00

Coffee

$3.50

Hot Tea

$5.00

Iced Tea

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Pineapple Juice

$3.50

Orange Juice

$3.50

Kids Menu

Kids Menu

Mini Corn Dogs

$6.00

Mac & Cheese

$4.00

Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Sliders

$7.00

Chicken Fingers

$7.00

Pasta

$6.00

Kid Fried Rice

$6.00

Kids Menu Dessert

Kids' Sundae

$4.00

Vanilla ice cream, chocolate syrup and whipped cream

Beer Menu

Draft Beers

Sapporo

$7.00

NorthHigh Brew

$7.00

Rhinegeist

$8.00

Outerbelt

$8.00

FlyingDog

$8.00

HeartState

$8.00

Bottle Beer

Miller Lite

$5.50

Bud Light

$5.50

Coors Light

$5.50

Michelob Ultra

$5.50

Yuengling

$5.50

Corona Extra

$6.00

Blue Moon

$6.00

Guinness Stout

$6.00

Heineken

$6.00

Sierra Nevada

$6.00

Angry Orchid

$6.00

White Claw

$5.00

Add Chilled Pint

Cocktails Menu

Cocktails

New Fashioned

$14.00

Toki Japanese whiskey, orange bitters, luxardo cherries, sugar cube, smoked orange peel

Danhattan

$14.00

Hayman gin, honey, fresh dill, cucumber, soda water

Sangria

$12.00

Tito's vodka, St. Germain, pineapple and orange juice, fresh basil leaves, red wine float

Classic Gimlet

$12.00

Crown royal, Benedictine, yellow chartreuse, orange bitters

Owen's Martini

$14.00

Grey goose pear, St. Germain, lemon juice and champagne

Rita Rita

$14.00

Bacardi silver, pineapple juice, luxardo liqueur and grenadine

Espresso Tini

$14.00

Kettle one vodka, yellow chartreuse, raspberry puree, fresh lemon juice, St Germain, dry sherry

Shanghai Mule

$14.00

Absolute vodka, lychee puree, lime juice, ginger beer

Liquor Menu

Vodka

House Vodka

$6.00

Absolut

$7.00

Grey Goose

$8.00

Grey Goose Pear

$8.00

Belvedere

$9.00

Chopin

$9.50

Ciroc

$9.00

Ciroc Peach

$9.00

Ketel One

$8.00

Titos

$7.00

Pinn Whipped

$5.00

Pinn Vanilla

$5.00

Haku

$7.00

Gin

Bombay Sapphire

$7.50

Beefeater

$7.00

House Gin

$6.00

Hendricks

$9.00

Tanqueray

$7.00

Tequila

Patron Silver

$11.00

Patron Repo

$12.00

Patron Anejo

$15.00

Don Julio Repo

$15.00

Don Julio Anejo

$18.00

Espolon Blanco

$8.00

House Tequila

$6.00

Rum

Bacardi Limon

$6.00

Captain Morgan

$6.50

Bumbu

$10.00

Don Q

$6.00

Malibu

$5.50

Bacardi Light

$6.00

Scotch

Red Label

$8.00

Black Label

$10.00

Dewar's

$8.00

Chivas Regal

$10.00

Glenlivet 12

$10.00

Macallan 12

$20.00

Lagavulin 16

$23.00

Oban 14

$20.00

Talisker 10

$13.00

Aberfeldy 12

$12.00

Aberlour 18

$40.00

Balvenie 12

$15.00

Dalmore 12

$15.00

The Famous Grouse

$8.00

Glenfiddich 14

$15.00

Laphroaig 10

$12.00

Bourbon

Wild Turkey Longbranch

$10.00

Larceny Barrel Proof

$12.00

Old Ezra 7

$16.00

Old Overholt

$8.00

The Quiet Man

$8.00

Rabbit Hole Cavehill

$10.00

RedBreast 12

$12.00

Russell's Reserve

$10.00

Thomas S Moore Chardonnay Finish

$14.00

Wild Turkey 101

$8.00

Yellowstone Select

$9.00

1792 Small Batch

$10.00

Kentucky Owl

$33.00

Kentucky Owl St Patrick

$33.00

Buffalo Trace

$10.00

Bulleit

$8.00

Basil Hayden

$9.00

Basil Hayden Dark Rye

$11.00

Angel's Envy

$12.00

Knob Creek 9

$8.00

Elijah Toasted Barrel

$13.00

Elijah Single Barrel 18

$40.00

Elijah Craig Small Batch

$8.00

Weller Reserve

$15.00

Weller Antique

$18.00

Bookers

$24.00

Bushmills

$8.00

Four Roses Small Batch

$12.00

Woodford Reserve

$10.00

Woodford Double Oak

$12.00

Maker's Mark

$9.00

Maker's 101

$10.00

Maker's Cask

$11.00

Maker's 46 Cask

$16.00

Maker's 46 FO

$9.00

Maker's Private Selection

$18.00

Jim Beam

$7.00

House Bourbon

$7.00

Heaven's Door Signal Barrel

$14.00

Heaven Hill 7

$14.00

Henry Mckenna 10

$14.00

High Bank War

$11.00

High Bank Midnight Cask

$13.00

Jefferson's Ocean Voyage 24

$23.00

Jefferson's Reserve Twin Oak

$20.00

Yellowstone 109

$13.00

Rye

Old Ezra Rye 7

$16.00

Sazerac

$8.00

Skrewball

$7.00

Thomas H. Handy Rye

$24.00

Tullamore Dew

$9.00

Whistlepig 10 Rye

$16.00

Whistlepig Piggyback Rye

$12.00

Willett Rye 4

$18.00

Knob Creek Rye

$10.00

Bulleit Rye

$10.00

Elijah Rye

$10.00

Green Spot

$15.00

Jefferson's Rye Cask

$16.00

Jameson

$8.00

Canadian & Tennessee

Crown Royal

$8.00

Crown Apple

$8.00

CC

$6.00

Seagram 7

$6.00

Jack Daniel's

$7.50

Jack Bonded

$9.00

Jack Triple Mash

$9.00

White by Glass

White by Glass

PG Ca'bolani

$9.00

P Gris " J Vineyards"

$11.00

Riesling Kung Fu Girl

$10.00

Sav Blanc "Emmolo"

$11.00

Sav Blanc "Kim Crawford"

$13.00

Fume Blanc "Ferrari-Carano"

$12.00

Chardonnay "Sonoma Cutrer"

$15.00

Chardonnay "St Francis"

$11.00

Sparkling & Rose

Prosecco "zonin"

$9.00

Moscato "Primo Amore"

$9.00

Rose "Campuget"

$9.00

Rose "Whispering Angel"

$16.00

Brut Mumm Napa

$56.00

Veuve Clicquot

$150.00

Btl House White

Btl Ca'Bolani

$36.00

Btl J Vineyards

$44.00

Btl Kung Fu Girl

$40.00

Btl Emmolo

$44.00

Btl Ferrari-Carano

$48.00

Btl Kim Crawford

$52.00

Btl St.Francis

$44.00

Btl Sonoma Cutrer

$60.00

Btl Rose & Sparkling

Btl Zonin

$36.00

Btl Primo Amore

$36.00

Btl Campuget

$36.00

Btl Whispering Angel

$64.00

Btl Mum Napa

$56.00

Red By Glasses

Red By Glasses

Cab Bonanza

$11.00

Cab Joe Gott No. 815

$12.00

PN Meiomi

$12.00

PN Wvv Whole Cluster

$14.00

Merlot The Velvet Devil

$10.00

Malbec Broquel

$10.00

Syrah Boomtown

$12.00

Zin Seghesio

$12.00

Red Cataclysm

$11.00

Red Indian Wells

$13.00

Btl House Red

Btl Bonanza

$44.00

Btl Joel Gott

$48.00

Btl Meiomi

$48.00

Btl Whole Cluster WVV

$56.00

Btl Velvet Devil

$40.00

Btl Broquel

$40.00

Btl Boomtown

$48.00

Btl Seghesio

$48.00

Btl Cataclysm

$44.00

Btl Indian Wells

$52.00

Red Bottle

Boen

$48.00

Clark & Telephone

$72.00

En Route

$88.00

Zin Saldo

$80.00

Rioja

$36.00

Red Schooer

$72.00

Merlot Emmolo

$72.00Out of stock

Sirah Luke

$60.00

Red Qulit

$68.00

The Walking Fool

$60.00

The Prisoner

$99.00

Cab Rodney Strong Estate

$62.00Out of stock

Cab Austin Hope

$88.00

Cab Black Stallion

$88.00

Cab Stag's leap "Artemis"

$180.00

Cab Silver Oak

$180.00

Cab Caymus

$180.00

White Bottle

Sauvignon Blanc "Honig"

$58.00

Sauvignon Blanc "Cloudy Bay"

$72.00

Sauvignon Blanc "Frog's leap"

$78.00

Riesling "Frisk"

$36.00

Santa Margherita

$59.00

Pinot Gris "Willamette Valley Vineyards"

$48.00

Chardonnay Stoller

$44.00

Chardonnay Robert Mondavi

$70.00

Chardonnay Stag's Leap "Karia"

$88.00

Blindfold

$77.00

Lunch Menu

Entrée Salad

House Salad

$8.00

Chop Chop

$8.00

Honey Ginger

$8.00

Add Lobster Bisque

$3.00

Sushi

L California Roll

$12.99

L Spicy Tuna Roll

$12.99

L Shrimp Tempura Roll

$12.99

L Veggie Roll

$12.99

Sandwich

L Wagyu burger

$15.99

L Mongolian Cheesesteak

$14.99

L Teriyaki Chicken Sand

$14.99

L Grilled Cheese

$12.99

Add Lobster Bisque

$3.00

Asain

L Spicy Chicken

$13.99

L Sesame Chicken

$13.99

L Mongolian Beef

$14.99

L Eggplant Spicy

$12.99

Add cup Lobster Bisque

$3.00