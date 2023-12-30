J's Casa Burger 5181 River Oaks Boulevard
Burgers
- Hamburger$5.89
Lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions and mustard.
- Cheeseburger$6.19
American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions and mustard.
- Bacon Cheeseburger$7.68
Bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions and mustard.
- Double Cheeseburger$9.15
Double patty, double cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions and mustard.
- Double Bacon Cheeseburger$11.30
- Avocado Burger$7.39
Lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions.
- Avocado Cheeseburger$7.94
- Chili Cheeseburger$7.65
American cheese and onions.
- Blue Cheeseburger$7.19
Lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions and mustard.
- QHB$2.99
Specialty Burger
- Mexican Burger$8.99
Avocado, bacon, grilled jalapenos, grilled onions, Monterrey cheese, lettuce, tomato and verde salsa.
- Cheesesteak Burger$8.99
Steak meat, grilled onions, mayonnaise, white cheese, lettuce and tomato.
- Casa Burger$9.69
Double meat, 1000 Island dressing, American cheese, bacon, lettuce and onions.
- Cowboy Burger$8.69
BBQ sauce, bacon, mushrooms, Monterrey cheese, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato, pickles and hickory smoked sauce.
- Hawaiian Burger$8.69
Pineapple, ham, American cheese, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise and our "secret" sauce.
- Good Morning Burger$8.69
Fried egg, bacon, American cheese, onions and tomato.
- Junk Yard Burger$9.69
Hot link, cheese, fresh jalapeno slices, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions and mustard with choice of beef or chicken (at an additional cost). Wrapped in lettuce for an additional charge.
Drinks
Loaded Fries
- Nacho Cheese Fries$3.99
Chips with cheese and a variety of toppings.
- Nacho Cheese TaterTots$5.99
- Bacon Cheese Fries$4.99
Fried potato with cheese and bacon.
- Bacon Cheese TaterTots$6.99
- Chili Cheese Fries$4.99
Fried potato with cheese and chili.
- Chili Cheese TaterTots$6.99
- Carne Asada Fries$7.19
Fries served with nacho cheese, carne asada (chopped steak and pico de gallo).
Kid's Menu
Breakfast
- Breakfast on a Bun$5.25
Fried egg, American cheese and your choice of meat: bacon, sausage, smoked sausage, ham or chorizo on a brioche bun.
- Breakfast Burrito$8.25
Egg and your choice of: bacon, ham, chorizo, potatoes or beans.
- Rancho Breakfast on a Bun$5.65
Fried egg, chorizo and refried beans.
- Casa Burrito$6.99
- Meat Lovers Burrito$7.99
- Steak & Egg Burrito$7.99
- Classic Burrito$5.50
Burritos
Tacos
Other
- Ham Grilled Cheese Sandwich$4.49
Hot sandwich filled with cheese that has been pan cooked or grilled.
- Grilled Chicken Salad$6.99
Lettuce, tomatoes, shredded cheese, bacon. Add avocado for an additional charge.
- BLT Sandwich$4.99
Bacon, lettuce, tomatoes and mayonnaise.
- Bacon Grilled Cheese Sandwich$4.49
Melted American cheese and bacon on Texas toast.
- Chicken Strip Basket$6.99
- Chicken Quesadilla$7.49
- Steak Quesadilla$7.99
- Beef Quesadilla$7.49
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$7.19