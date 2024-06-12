J&S Deli Monroe
Sandwiches
- BLT
Fresh cooked Applewood Smoked Bacon, crisp lettuce, and tomato with mayonnaise on white bread.$11.00
- Build Your Own$12.99
- Chicken Salad$10.99
- Double Decker Club Sandwich
Generous portion of shaved Turkey and Baked Ham. Fresh cooked Applewood Smoked Bacon, crisp lettuce, tomato, American Cheese, with mayo on white bread.$13.99
- Egg Salad$10.99
- Fried Bologna
Generous portion of sliced Bologna, yellow mustard on toasted white bread.$10.99
- Grilled Cheese
American Cheese & Your Choice of Bread$7.99
- Grilled Cheese and Joey's Homemade Chili
Grilled Cheese and a cup of Joey's Homemade Chili$10.99
- Grilled Cheese and Tomato Soup
Grilled Cheese and a cup of our homemade Tomato Soup$10.99
- Ham Salad$10.99
- J&S Grilled Cheese
American and Pepper Jack cheese with Applewood Smoked Bacon on toasted white bread.$10.99
- Reuben
Your choice of Corned Beef, Pastrami, or Turkey. Sauerkraut, Swiss Cheese, and Thousand Island on marbled rye bread. Make it Manhattan Style, Housemade Russian Dressing in place of Thousand Island.$13.99
- Roast Beef
Generous portion of shaved Roast Beef with white American cheese, horseradish sauce and your choice of bread.$13.99
- The New Yorker
Pastrami, Corned Beef, Swiss, Your Choice of Deli Mustard, Thousand Island Dressing, or House-Made Russian Dressing.$13.99
- The Ol' Boy
Fried Bologna, Pimento Cheese, & Bacon$13.99
- The Roast Beast
Double Decker, Roast Beef, White American, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Horseradish, & Deli Mustard.$13.99
- Tuna Salad Sandwich$10.99
- Turkey Avocado BLT
Turkey, Avocado, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, & Mayo$13.99
- Uncle Shawn's Hot Ham and Swiss
Hot Ham & Swiss$10.99
Salads
- Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan, croutons, and Caesar dressing.$8.49
- Chef Salad
Crisp spring mix, hard boiled eggs, Applewood Smoked bacon, swiss cheese, baked ham, oven roasted turkey, cucumber, tomatoes and your choice of dressing.$8.49
- J&S House Salad
Crisp spring mix, cucumber, tomatoes, hard boil eggs, onion, cheddar cheesse, artichoke, Applewood Smoked Bacon, croutons and your choice of dressing.$8.49
- Strawberry and Spinach Salad
Fresh spinach, strawberries, dried cranberries, shaved almonds, and feta with creamy poppyseed dressing.$8.49
Soups
Deli Salads and Sides
- Banana Pudding$5.99
- Cheese Ball - Mini$2.00
- Chicken Salad$1.99
- Cole Slaw$1.99
- Cole Slaw - Sweet$1.99
- Cucumber Salad$7.98
- Deviled Eggs$12.99
- Deviled Eggs w/ Bacon$13.99
- Egg Salad$1.99
- Fruit Cup$4.99
- Grazing Box$15.50
- Greek Pasta Salad$3.99
- Ham Salad$1.99
- Italian Pasta Salad$1.99
- Macaroni Salad$1.99
- Pimento Cheese$1.99
- Potato Salad - Homestyle$1.99
- Tuna Salad$1.99
- Veggie Tray$14.99
Hot Plates
Drinks
- Ale81 - 12oz Glass Bottle$2.50
- Apple Juice$2.49
- Barq's Red Creme Soda 20oz Bottle$2.39
- Barq's Root Beer 20oz Bottle$2.39
- Cherry Coke$2.39
- Cherry Coke Zero 20oz Bottle$2.39
- Coca-Cola 20oz Bottle$2.39
- Coke Zero 20oz Bottle$2.39
- Diet Coke 20oz Bottle$2.39
- Extra Sweet Tea 18.5oz$2.79
- Fanta Grape 20oz Bottle$2.39
- Georgia Peach$2.79
- Green Tea 18.5oz$2.79
- Jarritos - Strawberry$2.50
- Jarrritos - Watermelon$2.50
- Joyba Bubble Tea - Mango Passion Fruit Green Tea$2.79
- Joyba Bubble Tea - Strawberry Lemonade Green Tea$2.79
- Lemonade 20oz$1.79
- Mello Yello 20oz Bottle$2.39
- Mexican Coke - Glass Bottle$2.50
- Mexican Fanta Orange - Glass Bottle$2.50
- Mexican Sprite - Glass Bottle$2.50
- Milk Reg 14oz$2.99
- Milk Strawberry 14oz$2.99
- Monster - Energy Green 12oz$3.29
- Monster - Peachy Keen 16oz$3.29
- Monster - Strawberry Dreams 16oz$3.29
- Monster - Watermelon 16oz$3.29
- Monster - Zero Ultra 12oz$3.29
- Orange Juice$2.49
- Pibb 20oz Bottle$2.39
- Pink Lemonade 20oz$1.79
- Powerade - Mountainberry Blast 20oz$2.39
- Poweraded - Fruit Punch 20oz$2.39
- Sprite$2.39
- Unsweetened Tea 18.5oz$2.79
- Vitamin Water Power C - Dragonfruit$2.89
- Vitamin Water Zero Sugar - XXX$2.89
- Water - Ice Mountain 20oz$2.29
- Water - Smartwater 20oz$3.39
- Wild Bill - Ginger Ale$3.00
- Wild Bill - Orange Cream$3.00
- Wild Bill - Ringh Pop$3.00
- Wild Bill - Rocket Pop$3.00
- Wild Bill - Root Beer$3.00
- Zero Sugar Sweet$2.79
Chips
Desserts
- Brownies$2.50
- Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.50
- Cupcake Blueberry with Cream Cheese Frosting$2.50
- Cupcake Peanut Butter Cup$2.50
- Lemon Blueberry Cookie
Sugary Lemon and Blueberry cookie$2.50
- Oreo Ice Cream Sandwich$2.50
- Resses Frozen Peanut Butter Cup$2.50
- Triple Chocolate Cookie
Chocolate Chunks, Mini Hershey's Kisses, and Milk Chocolate Chunks$2.50