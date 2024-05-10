Jacks BBQ Bellevue | Redmond
Appetizers
- Billionaire Beef Bacon$10.00
Brined and smoked beef belly with a little sweetness.
- Bowl chili$11.00
Frank X. Tolbert inspired. Smoked brisket, pulled pork and 4 types of dried chilis make this a must try! Topped with cheese onion and sour cream.
- Chip Refill
- Fried Pickle Jar$11.00
- Fries$8.00
Crispy and hot tossed with a blend of chili power, paprika and black pepper.
- Frito Pie$8.00
A Texas classic! A bag of Fritos, our all meat chili, cheddar cheese, jalapenos and sour cream
- Hushpuppies$9.00
Our most popular appetizer! 8 delicious fried hushpuppies sprinkled with salt and served up with traditional tartar and/or honey butter.
- King Ranch Chicken Dip$12.00
Jack's twist on the classic King Ranch Chicken Casserole. Comes with tortilla chips on the side
- Loaded Fries$14.50
Our Lonestar fries with smoked queso and our own smoked beef bacon.
- Nachos$14.00
Crispy corn tortillas topped with melted cheese, and hot beans with sour cream, salsa and queso on the side.
- Nachos with Meat$21.00
Our nachos with choice of brisket, chicken or pulled pork.
- Queso & Chips$9.00
Queso with peppers and tomatoes smoked in our giant bbq pits and house made crispy tortilla chips.
- Salsa & Chips$5.00
Queso with peppers and tomatoes smoked in our giant bbq pits and house made crispy tortilla chips.
Plates
- Brisket Plate$24.00
1/2 LB of Double R Ranch choice grade, seasoned with salt and pepper-served with two sides
- Chopped Brisket Plate$24.00
Our smoked brisket chopped and simmered in our secret bbq sauce blend, Dallas style! Served w/ choice of two sides.
- Double Trouble$29.75
Choice of any two meats and two sides! Our most popular!
- Half Chicken Plate$21.50Out of stock
Brined, smoked, super juicy-choice of two sides
- Pulled Pork Plate$22.75
smoked to crispy, pulled in small batches for meaty flavor-comes with two sides
- Rib Plate$23.75Out of stock
Pork ribs smoked and dry rubbed with our custom spice blend-choice of two sides
- Sausage Plate$19.50
2 links-choice of mesquite (original) or cheddar/jalapeno sausage (pork/beef casing) and 2 sides
- Shrooms Plate$19.50
Oyster and crimini mushrooms braised in Shiner Bock beer broth with a choice of two sides.
- Texas Trinity$37.00Out of stock
A must in Texas Barbeque-Brisket, Ribs, and Sausage combo plate w/ two sides
- The Picnic$88.00
Our most popular way to feed a group. Lots of everything! 1/2lbs Brisket, 1lbs Ribs, 2x Sausage, 1/2lbs Pulled Pork, 1/2 Chicken and your choice of 4 sides.
Sandwiches & Burgers
- Bacon and Blues Burger$18.50
- Brisket Sandwich$19.00
Sliced Double R Ranch smoked brisket served on a toasted brioche bun with slaw and a choice of side.
- Chopped Sandwich$19.00
Chopped Double R Ranch brisket simmered in its natural jus and our original bbq sauce. Served on toasted brioche bun with slaw and a choice of one side.
- Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.99
- Fried Kickin' Chicken Sandwich$14.99
- Pork Sandwich$18.00
Smoked pulled pork served on a toasted brioche bun with slaw and a choice of a side.
- Saucy Chicken Sandwich$18.00
Sauced up pulled chicken served on a toasted brioche bun with slaw and a choice of a side.
- Shrooms Sandwich$17.00
Shiner bock braised 'shrooms served on a toasted brioche bun with slaw and choice of a side.
- Whatabrisket Burger$18.50
Fried Chicken & Catfish
Salads
- Chop Salad$11.99
- Fried Chicken Chop Salad$14.99
- Iceberg Wedge$15.00
Wedge of Iceberg lettuce, crumbled blue cheese, house blue cheese dressing, house cured beef bacon bits, cherry tomatoes, and green onions
- Plain Caesar w/ Brisket$18.00
Romaine, "new" cornbread croutons, parmesan cheese, house made Caesar dressing (no anchovy) with smoked beef brisket.
- Plain Caesar w/ Chicken$15.00
Romaine, "new" cornbread croutons, parmesan cheese, house made Caesar dressing (no anchovy) with smoked pull chicken.
- Plain Caesar w/ Pork$18.00
Romaine, "new" cornbread croutons, parmesan cheese, house made Caesar dressing (no anchovy) with pulled pork.
- Plain Ceasar$12.00
Romaine, "new" cornbread croutons, parmesan cheese, house made Caesar dressing (no anchovy)
- Spicy Caesar$12.00
Romaine, cornbread croutons, parmesan cheese, house made Caesar dressing (no anchovy), Frank's hot sauce
- Spicy Caesar w/ Brisket$18.00
Romaine, cornbread croutons, parmesan cheese, house made caesar dressing (no anchovy), Frank's hot sauce, 5oz. smoked RR Ranch Brisket
- Spicy Caesar w/ Chicken$15.00
Romaine, "new" cornbread croutons, parmesan cheese, house made caesar dressing (no anchovy), Frank's hot sauce, pulled smoked chicken
- Spicy Caesar w/ Pork$18.00
Romaine, "new" cornbread croutons, parmesan cheese, house made Caesar dressing (no anchovy), Frank's hot sauce, topped with our smoked Pulled Pork.
- Starter Plain Caesar$9.00
- Starter Spicy Caesar
- Starter Wedge$9.00
A La Carte
- Brisket 1 LB$31.00
Double R Ranch smoked beef brisket seasoned with salt and pepper.
- Brisket 1/2 LB$18.00
- Brisket 1/4 LB$12.00
- Chicken, Half$16.00Out of stock
Brined and smoked, super juicy!
- Chicken, Whole$28.00Out of stock
Brined and smoked, super juicy!
- Chopped Brisket 1 LB$31.00
Chopped Double R Ranch brisket, Dallas style! Sauced up with our brisket jus and BBQ sauce.
- Chopped Brisket 1/2 LB$15.50
- Chopped Brisket 1/4 LB$12.00
- Pork 1/4 LB$9.00
- Pulled Pork 1 LB$24.75
smoked to crispy, pulled in small batches for meaty flavor
- Pulled Pork 1/2 LB$15.00
- Ribs 1 LB$18.75Out of stock
Smoked and dry rubbed with our custom spice blend.
- Sausage Link$6.00
Choice of mesquite (original) or cheddar/jalapeno sausage (pork/beef casing)
- Shiner Shrooms LB$23.00
Oyster and crimini mushrooms braised in Shiner Bock beer broth
Sides
- Buttermilk Cornbread$5.50
A blend of flour and yellow cornmeal, butter, buttermilk, and a touch of sugar. Savory and sweet. Served with whipped honey butter
- Chili$5.50
Frank X. Tolbert inspired. Smoked brisket, pulled pork and 4 types of dried chilis make this a must try! Topped with cheese onion and sour cream.
- Collard Greens$5.50
Just like grandma made 'em. Cooked until super tender with chicken broth and lots of garlic.
- Corn Pudding$5.50
We cook sweet corn down with cream, salt, honey, and a touch of brown sugar.
- Hot Beans$5.50
Pinto beans cooked low and slow with tomatoes, onions, herbs and smoky pork. Savory and rich not sweet, like some other baked beans.
- Lil Fries$6.49
Crispy and hot tossed with a blend of chili power, paprika and black pepper.
- Mac And Cheese$5.50
Texas style Queso dip is our secret ingredient in this 8 oz. three cheese mac... Our most popular side.
- Mashed Potatoes
- Potato Salad$5.50
Yukon gold potatoes, smashed with a creamy mustard dressing and crisp fresh celery.
- Queso$7.00
Queso with peppers and tomatoes smoked in our giant bbq pits
- Seasonal Side$5.50
Yukon gold potatoes, smashed with a creamy mustard dressing and crisp fresh celery.
- Slaw$5.50
Crisp, freshly dressed cole slaw, with an herby mayonnaise based dressing. Savory, not sweet.
- Texas Caviar$5.50
Jack's family recipe. Chilled black-eyed pea salad with sweet peppers, corn and a tangy dressing.
- Quart Chili$19.00
Frank X. Tolbert inspired. Smoked brisket, pulled pork and 4 types of dried chilis make this a must try! Topped with cheese onion and sour cream.
- Quart Collard Greens$19.00
Just like grandma made 'em. Cooked until super tender with chicken broth and lots of garlic.
- Quart Corn Pudding$19.00
- Quart Hot Beans$19.00
Pinto beans cooked low and slow with tomatoes, onions, herbs and smoky pork. Savory and rich not sweet, like some other baked beans.
- Quart Mac and Cheese$19.00
Texas style Queso dip is our secret ingredient in this 8 oz. three cheese mac... Our most popular side.
- Quart of Mashed Potatoes$19.00
- Quart Potato Salad$19.00
Yukon gold potatoes, smashed with a creamy mustard dressing and crisp fresh celery.
- Quart Slaw$19.00
Crisp, freshly dressed cole slaw, with an herby mayonnaise based dressing. Savory, not sweet.
- Quart Texas Caviar$19.00
Jack's family recipe. Chilled black-eyed pea salad with sweet peppers, corn and a tangy dressing.
Desserts
- Banana Puddin'$6.50
Southern classic dessert! Layered vanilla custard (real, not a mix!) with fresh bananas, whipped cream and Nilla wafer crumbles.
- Chocolate Buttermilk Pie$6.50
Buttermilk Pie, like vinegar and sugar pies, are part of a category called Depression Pies. They are made with whatever is in the cupboard! we do our version with chocolate. Eggs, buttermilk, sugar, vanilla extract, a touch of flour. Served with whip cream.
- Peach Cobbler$12.00
Classic, no twists, this one is simple-served hot and delicious! Each one baked in cast iron. The batter is similar to the French pastry called a Financier-fluffy, crisp on the edges, and buttery.
- Pecan Pie$6.50
1996 Texas State Fair Pie Recipe!
- Whole Chocolate Pie$29.00
Buttermilk Pie, like vinegar and sugar pies, are part of a category called Depression Pies. They are made with whatever is in the cupboard! we do our version with chocolate. Eggs, buttermilk, sugar, vanilla extract, a touch of flour. Served with whip cream.
- Whole Pecan Pie$29.00Out of stock
1996 Texas State Fair Pie Recipe!
Breakfast Tacos
- Arnold Palmer$4.50
- Coffee$3.50
- Coke$4.00
- Cranberry Juice$4.50
- Diet Coke$4.00
- Dr Pepper$4.00
- Ginger Ale$4.00
- Ginger Beer$5.00
- Grapefruit Juice$3.75
- Hot Tea$3.50
- Iced Tea$4.00
- Kid Juice$2.75
- Kid Lemonade$2.75
- Kid Milk$2.75
- Kids Soda$2.00
- Milk$2.75
- Pineapple Juice$3.75
- Root Beer$4.00
- Roy Rogers$4.00
- Shirley Temple$4.00
- Soda Refill
- Soda Water
- Sprite$4.00
- Tonic$1.00
