JACK'S CHICKEN SHACK
Baskets
Shack Sammy
Salads
Fried Chicken Chop Salad
Fried Chicken tops crisp iceberg, bell peppers, black-eyed peas, sweet corn, cherry tomatoes, scallions, and sharp cheddar. Served with creamy roasted garlic ranch.
Chop Salad (vegetarian)
Crisp iceberg, bell peppers, black-eyed peas, sweet corn, cherry tomatoes, scallions, and sharp cheddar. Served with creamy roasted garlic ranch.
Winner Winner Chicken Dinner
Shack Sides
Coleslaw
8 oz. serving of crisp, freshly dressed slaw, with an herby mayonnaise based dressing. Savory, not sweet.
Texas Caviar
Jack's family recipe. Chilled black-eyed pea salad with sweet peppers, corn and a tangy dressing.
Collard Greens (contains pork)
Just like grandma made 'em. Cooked until super tender with chicken broth and lots of garlic.
All Meat Chili
Smoked Brisket, pulled pork and 4 types of dried chilies make this a must try.
Cornbread
A blend of flour and yellow cornmeal, butter, buttermilk, and a touch of sugar. Savory and sweet. Served with whipped honey butter
Corn Puddling
Potato Salad
Yukon gold potatoes, smashed with a creamy mustard dressing and crisp fresh celery.
Mac & Cheese
Texas style Queso dip is our secret ingredient in this 8 oz. three cheese mac... Our most popular side.
Hot Beans
Pinto beans cooked low and slow with tomatoes, onions, herbs and smoky pork. Savory and rich not sweet, like some other baked beans.
Seasonal Side
We cook sweet corn down with cream, salt, honey, and a touch of brown sugar.