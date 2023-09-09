Jack's Chicken Shack - Lakewood
JACK'S CHICKEN SHACK
Baskets
1 Tender Basket
1 fresh, never frozen quarter-pound tender with cornbread and your choice of as side.
2 Tender Basket
1 fresh, never frozen quarter-pound tender with cornbread and your choice of a side
3 Tender Basket
3 quarter pound, never frozen chicken tenders with your choice of a side
Shack Sammy
Salads
Winner Winner Chicken Dinner
Shack Sides
Coleslaw
8 oz. serving of crisp, freshly dressed slaw, with an herby mayonnaise based dressing. Savory, not sweet.
Texas Caviar
Jack's family recipe. Chilled black-eyed pea salad with sweet peppers, corn and a tangy dressing.
Collard Greens (contains pork)
Just like grandma made 'em. Cooked until super tender with chicken broth and lots of garlic.
All Meat Chili
Smoked Brisket, pulled pork and 4 types of dried chilies make this a must try.
Cornbread
A blend of flour and yellow cornmeal, butter, buttermilk, and a touch of sugar. Savory and sweet. Served with whipped honey butter
Corn Puddling
Potato Salad
Yukon gold potatoes, smashed with a creamy mustard dressing and crisp fresh celery.
Mac & Cheese
Texas style Queso dip is our secret ingredient in this 8 oz. three cheese mac... Our most popular side.
Hot Beans
Pinto beans cooked low and slow with tomatoes, onions, herbs and smoky pork. Savory and rich not sweet, like some other baked beans.
Seasonal Side
We cook sweet corn down with cream, salt, honey, and a touch of brown sugar.