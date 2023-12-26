Jack's Chicken Shack - South Lake Union
JACK'S CHICKEN SHACK
Baskets
Shack Sammy
Salads
- Fried Chicken Chop Salad$14.99
Fried chicken tops crisp iceberg lettuce, bell peppers, black eyed peas, sweet corn, cherry tomatoes, scallions and sharp cheddar. Served with creamy roasted garlic ranch!
- Chop Salad (vegetarian)$10.99
Crisp iceberg lettuce, bell peppers, black eyed peas, sweet corn, cherry tomatoes, scallions and sharp cheddar. Served with creamy roasted garlic ranch!
Winner Winner Chicken Dinner
Shack Sides
- Coleslaw$5.00
8 oz. serving of crisp, freshly dressed slaw, with an herby mayonnaise based dressing. Savory, not sweet.
- Texas Caviar$5.00
Jack's family recipe. Chilled black-eyed pea salad with sweet peppers, corn and a tangy dressing.
- Collard Greens (contains pork)$5.00
Just like grandma made 'em. Cooked until super tender with chicken broth and lots of garlic.
- All Meat Chili$5.00
Smoked Brisket, pulled pork and 4 types of dried chilies make this a must try.
- Cornbread$5.00
A blend of flour and yellow cornmeal, butter, buttermilk, and a touch of sugar. Savory and sweet. Served with whipped honey butter
- Corn Puddling$5.00
We cook sweet corn down with cream, salt, honey, and a touch of brown sugar.
- Potato Salad$5.00
Yukon gold potatoes, smashed with a creamy mustard dressing and crisp fresh celery.
- Mac & Cheese$5.00
Texas style Queso dip is our secret ingredient in this 8 oz. three cheese mac... Our most popular side.
- Hot Beans$5.00
Pinto beans cooked low and slow with tomatoes, onions, herbs and smoky pork. Savory and rich not sweet, like some other baked beans.
- Lil' Fries$5.00
Crispy and hot tossed with a blend of chili spice, paprika and pepper.
- Side Wedge$5.00
Crisp wedge of iceberg lettuce topped with our smoked beef bacon, grape tomatoes, green onions and house made bleu cheese dressing.
- Side Spicy Caesar$5.00
Romaine, "new" cornbread croutons, parmesan cheese, house made Caesar dressing (no anchovy), Frank's hot sauce
- Side Caesar$5.00
Romaine, "new" cornbread croutons, parmesan cheese, house made Caesar dressing (no anchovy)