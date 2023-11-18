Jack's Corner Cafe
Food Menu
breakfast - all day
- classic jack$11.00
2 eggs your way, hashbrowns, dopest dough sourdough, choice of meat
- omelette$12.50
with hash browns and dopest dough sourdough.
- burrito$10.50
12' flour tortilla, scramble eggs, black beans, pico de gallo, avocado smash, cilantro lime aioli, havarti cheese
- breakfast sandwich$10.50
costanzo roll, 2 fried eggs, swiss cheese, bacon, herbed cream cheese, greens
- bacon egg cheese$8.50
- sausage egg cheese$8.50
- french toast$11.00
brioche bread, served with maple syrup
- stacks$11.00
cheddar grits, chorizo, grilled tomatoes, 2 fried eggs, dopest dough sourdough
- Egg Cheese ONLY$7.50
- nutella toast$13.50
light
- acai bowl$11.50
topped with granola, fresh fruit, coconut oil & flakes, choice of nut butter
- avocado toast$12.00
dopest dough sourdough, avocado smash, greens, seeds, balsamic
- yogurt parfait$8.00
vanilla yogurt, granola, fresh fruit, berry compote, coconut
- steel cut oats$7.50
- quiche$10.50
veggie or meat option, with green salad
- bagel$5.00
Lunch Monday - friday only
- better blt$13.00
costanzo roll, bacon, greens, tomato, herbed cream cheese, avocado smash +1 side
- jacked grilled cheese$12.50
dopest dough sourdough, havarti cheese, green apples, carmalized onions +1 side
- chicken salad$12.50
chicken, cranberries, red oinons, carrots, cabbage, green apple, mayo +1 side
- RR bowl$12.50
rice and black beans, avocado, pico de gallo, havarti cheese, sunny egg
- soup and salad$10.50
green salad, rotating soup
- bean burger$13.50
bean and veggie patty, avocado smash, greens, tomato, havarti cheese + 1 side
- tuna melt$13.50
side items
Drinks
coffee
- drip coffee$2.50
brewed hot coffee
- espresso$3.10
2 shots of Gustos Premium
- americano$3.10
2 shots of Gustos Premium with hot water
- latte$4.00
2 shots of Gustos Premium with steamed milk
- cappucinno$4.00
2 shots of Gustos Premium with steamed milk and foam
- mocha$4.50
2 shots of Gustos Premium, house choclate sauce, steamed milk
- chai$4.00
Divinity chai mix with steamed milk
- mathca$4.00
art of tea cermonial grade matcha and steamed milk
- iced coffee$2.00
brewed cold coffee over ice
- cold brew$2.00
18 hour steeped cold coffee
- brulee'cinno$4.50
2 shots of Gustos Premium with steamed foam topped with cane sugar and torched til camelized
- seasonal latte$4.50
2 shots of Gustos Premium, rotating flavors
- cortado$3.75
2 shots of Gustos Premium and 2 oz steamed milk
- Iced Sweet Cream$5.00
iced coffee, sweetened condensed cream, vanilla, cinnamon
- Iced Latte$4.75
- Iced Mocha$5.50
- Iced Chai$5.50
drinks
- fresh lemonade$3.25
- iced tea$3.25
- fresh juice$6.00
- cold pressed RED$9.00
beets, apples, carrots, lemon, ginger
- cold pressed GREEN$9.00
celery, cucumber, spinach, lemon, apple
- cold pressed ORANGE$9.00
carrot, ginger, lemon, apple
- hot chocolate$3.50
house choclate sauce, vanilla, steamed milk
- hot tea$2.50
art of tea
- passion tea lemonade$3.25
- Bottle water$1.50