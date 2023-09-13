Skip to Main content
Have you tried a shrimp basket yet? They're delicious!
JACK's Place
We are not accepting online orders right now.
Drinks
B-Fast Sandwich
Coffee
$1.00
Soft Drinks
$2.19
Juice - No Refills
$2.99
Bottled Drinks
$1.99
Milk - No Refills
$2.99
Choc Milk - No Refills
$2.99
Decaf Coffee
$1.00
Breakfast Sandwich
$4.99
JACK's Place Location and Ordering Hours
(660) 953-0804
101 Central Ave, Pattonsburg, MO 64670
Closed
• Opens Thursday at 6AM
All hours
