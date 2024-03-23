Jack's Woodside Grille 30065 Alicia Parkway, Suite A
Breakfast Menu
Omelette Souffles
- Garden Omelette$15.00
Zucchini, onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, spinach, avocado
- California Omelette$15.00
Avocado, mushrooms, tomato
- Supreme Omelette$16.00
Linguica, pork sausage, bacon, ham, mushrooms, bell peppers, spanish sauce
- Laguna Omelette$16.00
Artichoke hearts, mushrooms, onions, spinach
- Crab Omelette$22.00
Snow and lump crab, avocado, hollandaise, tomato
- Denver Omelette$15.00
Ham, onion, bell peppers
Hot off the Griddle
- Buttermilk Pancakes - Short Stack (2)$9.00
Short Stack (2)
- Buttermilk Pancakes - Full Stack (3)$11.00
Full Stack (3)
- Blueberry Pancakes$12.00
Three buttermilk pancakes, fresh blueberries, powdered sugar
- Banana Walnut Pancakes$13.00
Three buttermilk pancakes, fresh banana, walnuts, powdered sugar, whipped cream
- Swedish Pancakes$10.00
Four french crepes, lingonberry butter, powdered sugar
- Strawberry Pancakes$12.00
Swedish pancakes, fresh strawberries, powdered sugar
- Belgian Waffle$9.00
Thick golden brown waffle, powdered sugar
- French Toast$12.00
Texas toast dipped in special egg batter, powdered sugar
The Classics
- Bacon and Eggs$15.00
Four thick slices of hickory smoked bacon
- Ham and Eggs$14.00
Hickory smoked ham
- Portuguese Linguica and Eggs$16.00
Mildly spiced linguica
- Chicken Fried Steak and Eggs$20.00
Served with country gravy
- Newport Pub Steak and Eggs$27.00
Aged angus beef
- Chicken-Apple Sausage$16.00
Naturally smoked
- Sausage and Eggs$15.00
Signature Specials
- Jack's Special$15.00
Ground beef, scrambled eggs, spinach, mushrooms, onion, jack & cheddar, hash browns, toast or pancakes
- Avocado Toast$13.00
Sourdough toast, spicy aioli, thinly sliced tomatoes, avocado
- Breakfast Burrito$14.00
Flour tortilla, scrambled eggs, chorizo, avocado, jack & white cheddar, refried beans, salsa, hash browns
- Biscuits & Gravy Deluxe$14.00
Two eggs, biscuits, country gravy, two pieces of bacon
- Morning Starter$12.00
Oatmeal, raisin, banana, fresh fruit, and toast
- Veggie Scramble$16.00
Egg whites, zucchini, onion, bell pepper, spinach, avocado, mushroom, salsa, fresh fruit, toast
- Chorizo Scramble$16.00
Chorizo, onion, tomato, jalapeno, salsa, eggs, jack & white cheddar, hash browns, toast or pancakes
- Protein Scramble$16.00
Egg whites, pork sausage, spinach, onion, mushrooms, salsa, fresh fruit, toast
Jack's Benedicts
Breakfast Sides
Lunch Menu
Small Plates
- Thai Chicken Lettuce Wraps$16.00
All-natural chicken breast, Asian slaw, rice noodles, peanuts, and spicy sesame sauce
- Jack's Chicken Wings$15.00
Large drumettes and wings with choice of bourbon, mango habanero, BBQ or buffalo.
- Garlic Fries$9.00
Garlic, parmesan, and parsley
- Baja Quesadilla$14.00
All-natural chicken, onions, bell peppers, jack & cheddar, parmesan, flour tortilla, sour cream, and salsa
- Jack’s House Chips$9.00
Farm Fresh Salads
- Chinese Chicken Salad$16.00
Grilled chicken breast, shredded lettuce, snow peas, cabbage, peanuts, rice noodles, spicy sesame dressing
- Apple Harvest Salad$17.00
Grilled chicken breast, apple, avocado, tomato, cucumber, candied walnuts, bleu cheese crumbles, apple cider dressing
- Steakhouse Salad$22.00
Newport pub steak, mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, bleu cheese crumbles, balsamic vinaigrette
- Southwestern Chicken Salad$17.00
Grilled chicken breast, fresh greens, black beans, jack & white cheddar cheese, avocado, corn, tortilla strips, southwestern dressing
- Soup and Salad$14.00
Bowl of homemade soup, fresh house salad
Hot Soups
Burgers
- Old-Fashioned Cheeseburger$15.00
Lettuce, tomato, sliced onion, special sauce, on a brioche roll
- Laguna Burger$16.00
Grilled sourdough, bacon, sliced onion, special sauce, jack & cheddar
- California Burger$17.00
Swiss cheese, avocado, lettuce, tomato, sliced onion, special sauce
- Veggie Burger$17.00
Black bean patty, avocado, lettuce, tomato, sliced onion, special sauce
- Mushroom Burger$17.00
Lettuce, tomato, sliced onion, sauteed mushrooms, swiss cheese
Sandwiches
- Prime Rip Dip$20.00
House seasoned, slow roast, thinly sliced, swiss cheese, au jus, ciabatta roll
- The Clubhouse$15.00
Triple decker, turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, sourdough toast
- Crab Melt$22.00
Lump crab, snow crab, avocado, tomato, jack & white cheddar, grilled sourdough
- The Reuben$17.00
Tender corn beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, 1000 island, grilled rye
- Grilled BLT$17.00
On grilled sourdough
Drink Menu
Jack's Woodside Bar
- Mimosa$10.00
Classic, peach, magno
- Bellini$10.00
Peach puree, sparkling wine
- Sangria$9.00
Red sangria, fruit
- Irish Coffee$10.00
Irish cream, Canadian wicket
- Chavela$9.00
Modelo Especial, salted rim, lime juice
- Michelada$9.00
Modelo, tomato juice
- Bloody Mary$10.00
Klir red, bacon, celery, olive, our house specialty bloody mary mix
- Aperol Spritz$10.00
Prosecco, aperol, soda water, orange slice
- Paloma$10.00
El guitarron, squirt
- Mimomsa Flight$26.00
Pick 3: Classic, Peach, Mango
- Beer$8.00
- Wine$8.00
- Champagne$9.00
- Prosecco$9.00
Beverages
- Peerless Coffee$4.00
Organic Italian Roast
- Hot Chocolate$4.00
- Iced Tea/Arnold Palmer$4.00
- Orange Juice$5.00
- Apple Juice$4.00
- Milk or Chocolate Milk$4.00
- Soda$4.00
Coca-Cola, Diet-Coke, Sprite, Barq's Root Beer, or Lemonade
- Hot Tea$4.00
Served with lemon and honey
- Old-Fashioned Milk Shakes$8.00
Vanilla, chocolate, or strawberry
- Kids Refill$2.00
- Tomato Juice$4.00