Jacks fish and chips and burgers Tenafly
FOOD
Appetizers
Burgers
- BBQ Burger$8.95+
4oz beef patty w/American cheese,bbq sauce,caramel iced onions and pickle.
- Cheeseburger$6.95+
4oz beef patty w/American cheese ,lettuce,tomatoes,onions and pickle.
- Fish Burger$14.95
Beer battered cod fish w/tartar sauce,onions and lettuce.
- Good Morning Burger$9.95+
4oz beef patty w/ham,fried egg,onion,tomato and American cheese.
- Jacks Burger$9.95+
4oz beef patty w/Jack Daniel’s glaze,Monterey jack cheese,crispy onions and bacon.
- Lobster Burger$15.95+
4oz beef patty w/2 oz lobster meat,tomato,lettuce,American cheese and chipotle aioli.
- Swiss Burger$9.95+
4oz beef patty w/sautéed onions,sautéed mushrooms and Swiss cheese.
- Vegetarian Burger$7.95
Falafel patty w/hummus,onions,lettuce and tomato.
- Hamburger$6.95+
DELIVERY FEE
Main
- Chicken Strips & Fries$12.00
- Coconut Shrimp & Fries$14.00
- Fish & Chips$23.00
Beer battered fresh wild caught Atlantic Cod fish,fries,coleslaw,tartar sauce and malt vinegar
- Fish & shrimp Combo$19.00
With fries and tartar sauce
- Fried Clam Bellies$35.00
- Fried shrimp platter$16.00
Fried shrimp with fries and tartar sauce
- Linguini With Clams$24.00
- Lobster Fettucine Alfredo$28.00
- Lobster Ravioli$26.00
- Lobster Tails$34.00
- Mac & Cheese$8.00
- Pan Seared Sea Scallops$29.00
- Seafood Casserole$44.00
- Seafood Combo Platter$27.00
- Shrimp Scampi$20.00
- Truffle Lobster Mac & Cheese$18.00
- Wild caught Salmon$28.00
Salads
- Classic Caeser$12.00
Romaine ,Parmesan cheese,croutons and Ceasar dressing
- Cobb Salad$15.00
Avocado,bacon,corn,hard boiled egg and tomatoes over lettuce.
- Corn and Avocado Salad$16.00
- Kale Salad$14.00
- Lobster Salad Platter$26.00
4oz lobster meat,potato salad and coleslaw over bed of greens
- Tossed Salad$8.50
MIx greens,cherry tomatoes,cucumbers,carrots and onions
Sandwiches
- Shrimp Po'boy$16.00
Fried shrimp,lettuce,tomato and remoulade sauce
- Crab Cake Sandwich$21.00
Lettuce,coleslaw and lemon aioli on a toasted English Muffin
- Jack's Fish Sandwich$19.00
Blackened grouper ,lettuce,tomato,onion,lemon aioli on a Ciabatta bread
- Lobster Grilled Cheese Sandwich$20.00
Cheddar cheese and 2oz lobster meat
- Jack's Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, sautéed onions, chipotle aioli on a ciabatta bread
- Philly Cheese Steak Sandwich$13.00
Provolone cheese, sautéed onions served with our home made chips and Cole slaw
- Hot Dog Sandwich$3.50
- Grilled Cheese$10.00
Cheddar cheese
- Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Texas Fried Chicken Breast on a sesame seed bun
Sauces
Sides
- Add bacon$3.00
- Add Chili$3.00
- Add Truffle parmesan$4.00
- Carrot and celery sticks$4.00Out of stock
- Coleslaw$5.00
- Curly Fries$6.00
- French Fries$6.00
- Onion Rings$7.00
- Potato Salad$5.00
- Small tossed salad$4.50
- Sweet Potato Fries$7.00
- Sautéed Vegetables$8.00
carrots, broccoli and brussels sprouts
- Corn on the cob$3.50
- Homemade Chips$4.00
Signature Lobster Rolls
- Double Lobster Roll Connecticut$48.00
8 oz of Lobster meat on a single long roll
- Double Lobster Roll Connecticut Platter$51.00
8 oz of Lobster meat on a single long roll
- Double Lobster Roll Maine$48.00
8 oz of Lobster meat on a single long roll
- Double Lobster Roll Maine Platter$51.00
8 oz of Lobster meat on a single long roll
- Lobster Bomb$51.00
- Lobster Roll Connecticut$25.00
- Lobster Roll Connecticut Platter$28.00
- Lobster Roll Maine$25.00
- Lobster Roll Maine Platter$28.00
Soups
Wings
Tacos
- Lobster Taco Platter$26.00
2 Tacos served with avocado salsa ,pico de gallo ,pickled cabbage on a corn tortillas
- Shrimp Taco Platter$16.00
2 tacos served with avocado salsa,pico de gallo,pickled cabbage on a corn tortilla
- Fish Taco Platter$16.00
2 tacos served with avocado salsa,pico de gallo and pickled cabbage on a corn tortilla
- Grilled Chicken Taco Platter$15.00
2 tacos served with avocado salsa, pico de gallo, pickled cabbage on corn tortillas
Lobster Meat Only
Lobster Dinner
- Lobster Special Monday-Thursday Only$28.00Out of stock
- Take out fee$1.00
- 1.5 lb Maine Lobster Dinner - with corn, coleslaw, butter and choice of soup or salad$46.00Out of stock
- 2 lb Maine Lobster Dinner - with corn, coleslaw, butter and choice of soup or salad$66.00Out of stock
- 1.75 lb Maine Lobster Dinner-with corn, coleslaw, butter and choice of soup or salad$55.00Out of stock
- Lobster Feast - Two 1 3/4 lb steamed lobsters served with corn (2), clams (8) and butter$97.00Out of stock