Jack's Lobster Shack - Short Hills 504 milburn ave
Popular Items
- Rose Lemonade$7.00
- Chardonnay California 2022$16.00+
Delicate aromas and flavors of apple, pear, and honey brioche, finishing with a refreshing burst of grapefruit and lime zest. This wine pairs elegantly with seafood dishes like halibut, lobster, shrimp or a grilled chicken breast, with a savory cream sauce. ++must be 21+ to purchase a bottle.
- Fried Calamari$15.00
freshly prepared crispy calamari. includes rings and tentacles. served with homemade cocktail sauce and lemon.
Main Menu
Wine by the bottle
- Sauvignon Blanc California 2022$28.00+
Our Sauvignon Blanc has delightful aromas of grapefruit, sweet lime, and a hint of honeysuckle. The palate is light and crisp, and pairs well with goat cheese and spinach quiche, salad with mild vinaigrette, or light seafood. ++must be 21+ to purchase a bottle.
- Pinot Noir California 2021$36.00
Pleasant aromas of red cherry, red currant and a hint of cinnamon, with dried herbs that continue onto the palate. Medium-bodied with a soft, round and enjoyable finish. Pair with duck, chicken, pork, bacon stuffed mushrooms, goat cheese crostini, or strawberries and cream. ++must be 21+ to purchase a bottle.
- Super Tuscan California NV$34.00+
Our Super Tuscan Style blend has fresh aromas of wild berries and plum, with notes of clove, toffee, and cedar. Medium-bodied with smooth tannins in a lush lengthy finish. A great match for grilled steaks and roasts, entrees with tomato sauce, coppino or osso buco. ++must be 21+ to purchase a bottle.
- Cabernet Sauvignon Lodi 2020$34.00
This wine has robust aromas of dark cherry, cedar, and black pepper, leading to flavors of cinnamon and sweet cigar box. A silky smooth mouth-feel is followed by a lingering finish. ++must be 21+ to purchase a bottle.
- Meritage California NV$19.00+
Cherry, raspberry, tobacco, clove. Full bodied with smooth tannins and a lasting finish. Pair with a New York strip steak with a red wine reduction and mushroom demi glaze. ++must be 21+ to purchase a bottle.
Appetizers
- Captains Raw bar!$32.00
6 raw oysters, 6 little neck clams, 3 shrimp coctail
- New! Birria Tacos$17.00
Two homemade ++slow cooked Short ribs meat. ++4 hour slow cooked Short ribs
- NEW!! Grilled Octopus$23.00
Delicious Char-Grilled Octopus! limited time only!
- Lobster mac and cheese bites$16.00
Homemade lobster mac and cheese bites! You will love this new irresistible item!
- Mini Crab Cakes$19.00
10 mini crab cakes
- Fried Clam Strips$13.00
freshly & Crispy clam strips served with lemon and homemade tartar sauce. feel like you are in Maine in every bite.
- Fried Oysters$16.00
fresh & crispy oysters served with tartar sauce and lemon.
- fried shrimp$14.00
medium size fresh shrimp. one of top sold item. around 15 shrimp. delicious and satisfing. served with homemade cocktail sauce and lemon.
- Maine Lump Crab Cake$18.00
delicious best seller crab cakes.lightly fried than finished in the oven. it has lots of crab meat and served on a homamde tomato salsa, topped with fresh basil aioli. you"ll love it!
- P.E.I. Mussels in White Wine Garlic$17.00
prince Edward island mussels. always fresh and best quality. Served with char toasted baguette to dip it in the delicious sauce.
- Pan Seared Shrimp with Garlic & Old Bay$16.00
healthy & guests favorite pan seared shrimp. served with homemade cocktail sauce and lemon.
- Peel & Eat Shrimp$18.00
delicious & healthy shrimps. fun to eat! Served with Old Bay Seasoning, homemade cocktail sauce and lemon. this dish will sure satisfy your seafood cravings.
- 1 dozen Steamers$15.00
ipswich clams. this brings back lots of memories to many. freshly steamed and served with butter lemon and broth. Note: broth is used to clean the occasional sand that might be in the clam, just simply dip it in the broth before eating it. also make sure to take off the skin that is on the tail.
- 2 dozen Steamers$27.00
ipswich clams. this brings back lots of memories to many. freshly steamed and served with butter lemon and broth. Note: broth is used to clean the occasional sand that might be in the clam, just simply dip it in the broth before eating it. also make sure to take off the skin that is on the tail.
- Wild Shrimp Cocktail$18.00
five chilled fully cooked Jumbo shrimps served with homemade cocktail sauce and lemons. great, healthy and light appetizer!
- Clams in a White Wine Sauce$17.00
- fried bellies$25.00Out of stock
whole clam bellies
- Plastic utensils
let us know if you need any plastic utensils by selection this item.
- Spinach pie!$14.00Out of stock
Limited quantity great as a side or a starter!
Jacks famous sandwiches
- Beer Battered Cod Sandwich$20.00
wild caught atlantic cod with Coleslaw and tartar sauce on a toasted ciabatta bread. served w/ homemade coleslaw, pickles and your choice of house salad or homemade potato chips.
- Crab Cake Sandwich$21.00
Jumbo lump crab cake, fresh basil aioli, sliced tomatoes and red onions on a toasted brioche bun. served w/ homemade coleslaw, pickles and your choice of house salad or homemade potato chips.
- Famous Shack Fish Sandwich$20.00
Blackened pan seared grouper served with arugula, tomato, red onion and mayo on a toasted ciabatta bread. best seller! served w/ homemade coleslaw, pickles and your choice of house salad or homemade potato chips.
- Fish Tacos$17.00
Pan seared grouper topped with Pico de Gallo, red cabbage and homemade salsa verde on toasted two soft shell flour tortillas. served w/ homemade coleslaw, pickles and your choice of house salad or homemade potato chips.
- Jack's Lobster Grilled Cheese$20.00
delicious Lobster meat, mixed cheese on a crispy Texas toast. goes great with lobster bisque soup sold seperatly . dip in it and bite it! yumm... served w/ homemade coleslaw, pickles and your choice of house salad or homemade potato chips.
- Lobster tacos!$27.00
lobster topped with Pico de Gallo, red cabbage and homemade salsa verde on toasted two soft shell flour tortillas. served w/ homemade coleslaw, pickles and your choice of house salad or homemade potato chips.
- Po boy$17.00
served w/ homemade coleslaw, pickles and your choice of house salad or homemade potato chips.
- Shrimp Tacos$17.00
Pan seared shrimp topped with Pico de Gallo, red cabbage and homemade salsa verde on two soft shell flour tortillas. served w/ homemade coleslaw, pickles and your choice of house salad or homemade potato chips.
- Angus Cheese burger platter$17.00
char grilled angus beef with white cheddar, lettuce, tomato and red onions on a toasted brioche bun
- Seafood Sliders$24.00
three sliders. one lobster , one crab salad and one shrimp salad on a mini brioche bun.
- surf and turf Burger$24.00
Original Jacks lobster rolls
- DOUBLE MEAT lobster roll only!$46.00
half a pound of fresh lobster meat on a butter toasted Ciabatta. served with a pickle :) #igotlobsterwasted
- Lobster Roll Platter$28.00
quarter pound of fresh lobster meat on a toasted new England split bun. Rolls are served w/ homemade coleslaw, pickles and choice of house salad or home-made potato chips. * Gluten free buns are available.
- Sandwich Only$25.00
quarter pound of fresh lobster meat on a toasted new England split bun. Rolls are served w/ pickles Gluten free buns are available.
- DOUBLE MEAT lobster roll Platter!$49.00
Maine dishes
- NEW!! Lobster Ramen!$28.00
Indulge in our made-to-order Lobster Ramen, featuring a half-steamed lobster and fresh Japanese miso & noodles!
- New!! Seafood Stew$31.00
Fresh clams, Shrimp, Codd & Calamari in homemade seafood broth topped with crispy onions.
- NEW!! Ny Sirloin Steak$33.00
Cooked to perfection Char grilled 12oz Ny Sirloin Steak served with broccoli and wild rice!
- Truffle Lobster Mac and Cheese$23.00
Orecchiette Pasta, Truffle oil, Maine lobster, and three premium cheeses, topped with toasted breadcrumbs."All our pastas are Freshly made!!
- Stuffed lobster tails$46.00
Twin wild caught Maine lobster tails with crab meat! Comes with a side of your chocie
- Lobster Tails$34.00
Two Broiled Maine lobster tails served with side of your choice.
- Fresh Maine lobster dinner!$39.00+
fresh sweet Maine lobster from our industrial tank! steamed on order & cracked for your convenience. served with corn on the cob and homemade coleslaw. Choice of soup or salad is included.
- 1lb snow Crabs$39.95
steamed snow crabs with potatoes and sweet corn on the cob served with side of butter
- Crab Pot$55.95
steamed half a pound king & half a pound of snow crab legs. with mussels, shrimp, clams, sausage, potatos and corn.served with side of butter and seasoned with old bay!
- Fish & Chips$24.00
Fresh wild caught Atlantic cod, French fries, lemon, coleslaw and tartar sauce. great with malt vinegar!
- Linguine in clam sauce$25.00
linguine and clams tossed in a delicious homemade garlic butter sauce."All our pastas are Freshly made!!
- Grilled Salmon w/vegetables & rice$28.00
perfectly cooked grilled salmon served with fresh veggies & wild rice
- linguine in Garlic sauce$30.00
linguine, lobster claws, shrimp, and P.E.I. mussels tossed in a garlic butter sauce. yum.."All our pastas are Freshly made!!
- Fettuccine Alfredo
delicious fettuccine pasta in homemade Alfredo sauce. this sure will satisfy you seafood cravings."All our pastas are Freshly made!!
- Lobster Mac & Cheese$20.00
Orecchiette Pasta, Maine lobster, and three cheese, topped with toasted breadcrumbs. top seller! must try!"All our pastas are Freshly made!!
- 1lb King Crabs$47.00
one pound of steamed king crab legs served with sweet corn on the cob, potatoes and butter.
- 2lb King Crabs$98.95
two pound of steamed king crab legs served with two sweet corn on the cob, potatoes and butter.
- Seafood Combo$28.00
Fried Shrimp, clam strips, calamari and French fries with tartar and cocktail sauce
- Steam pot$52.00
1 1/2 fresh lobster from the live tank, steamed with clams, shrimp, mussels,sausage, potato and corn. side of butter and seasoned with old bay. meant to be for one person. one of the top sold items on the menu. healthy & satisfying !
- Blackened Grouper w/vegetables$27.00
- Lobster Bomb!$50.00
half a pound of butter lobster meat in a tasted sourdough bread and lobster bisque. top seller!
- Steak Frites$42.00
Rib eye or Ny Steak with French fries, and a side house salad.
- Steak & Lobster tail$44.00
ribeye or Ny Steak, one lobster tails 4oz with French fries and a side salad
- Steak and Shrimp$38.00
Ribeye or Ny steak, garlic shrimp, old bay and a side house salad
- Angry seafood$52.00
11/2 Maine lobster in spicy jalapeno, garlic sauce. served with shrimp , clams, mussels, corn and potatoes.potatos. if you like little spicy, this is your dish!
Homemade soups
- Lobster Bisque
homemade lobster bisque, made from scratch. best selling item. served with oyster cracker and it is gluten free!
- Manhattan Clam Chowder
homemade tomato base, dairy free clam chowder! so good you will love it!
- New England Clam "Chowda"
homemade new England clam chowder. the best clam chowder you will ever have! customers describe it as creamy, rich and full of clams.
- soup ina bread bowl
Salads
- Arugula Salad$14.50
Baby arugula, goat cheese, candied walnuts, dried cherries and side of homemade balsamic dressing.
- House Salad$10.00
Field filed greens, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, red onions and side of homemade champagne vinaigrette.
- Kale Caesar Salad$14.00
baby Kale, parmesan cheese, croutons and side of homemade Caesar dressing.
- Wedge Salad$15.00
Iceberg lettuce, crumbled blue cheese, bacon cherry tomatoes, pickled red onions and side of home made buttermilk blue cheese dressing.
- Lobster Salad Platter$26.00
quarter pound of Maine style lobster meat, Maine style potato salad and home-made coleslaw
Land lovers
- Chicken Strips Platter with Fries$12.00
crispy chicken fingers and fries. great for kids or for non seafood option.
- Grilled Cheese Sandwich$8.00
simple and delicious grilled cheese on a crispy texas toast
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$16.00
grilled chicken,Lettuce, tomato, caramelized onions and chipotle mayo on a toasted ciabatta bread. please choose a side of salad or chips. thank you!
- Angus Cheese burger$12.00
char grilled angus beef with white cheddar, lettuce, tomato and red onions on a toasted brioche bun
- Mac & Cheese$10.00
mac and cheese , great for side order or for kids.
- Smashed Burger$11.00
aged chedder, pickle, chipotli meyo and sauted onion
Homemade mocktails
- Shirley Temple$4.00
- Rose-Berry Spritzer$8.00
CRANBERRY JUICE, ROSE WATER &- CLUB SODA.
- Pome-range fiZZ$8.00
POMEGRANATE JUICE, ORANGE JUICE, FRESH LIMEJUICE &- CLUB SODA.
- Mango mule$8.00
MANGO PURE, FRESH LIME JUICE, &- GINGER BEER.
- Virgin Mary$8.00
NON-ALCOHOLIC BEER, TOMATO JUICE & LEMON JUICE.
- Classic Mojito$8.00
FRESH MINT, FRESH LIME JUICE &- CLUB SODA.
- Mango Mojito$8.00
MANGO PURE, FRESH MINT, FRESH LIME JUICE &~ CLUB SODA.
- Summer love$8.00
Cherry Tart, orange juice, lime & club soda
- Sangria sunrise$11.00
PEACH- MANGO - RASPBERRY or STRAWBERRY
- Sangria Mix$21.00
pitcher of Sangria PEACH- MANGO - RASPBERRY or STRAWBERRY
Beverages
- Freshly Squeezed Homemade Lemonade (Plain)$6.00
Freshly made Lemonade.
- Flavored freshly Squeezed Homemade Lemonades$7.00
Add any of our signature flavors to Jack's freshly Squeezed Homemade Lemonade.
- Matcha lemonade$7.00
- Fresh-squeezed Limeade$6.00
- Freshly Brewed iced tea$3.50
Homemade freshly brewed iced teas. make it extra special with our flavors.
- Organic Maine Sodas
maine sodas are made with organic cane sugar. please choose a flavor! thank you.
- Refreshing Hibiscus$6.00
- Canned Soda
please select which canned soda you"d like. thank you!
- Joe's Iced Tea (Local)
locally produced Joes iced tea. please select which flavor you'd like to have. thank you!
- Glass bottled Water$3.50
- Apple Juice$3.00
- Herbal Tea$3.50
- Coffee$3.50
hot american coffee, let us know if you need any sugar, cream or milk please. thank you!
- Sparkling Water$3.50
- Espresso$3.00
- Organic milk$3.00
- Organic chocolate milk$3.00
- Sparklin water big bottle$8.00
- Arnold palmer$5.50
- fizzy limeade$7.00
fresh lime juice & sparkling water
Sides
- French Fries$6.00
cripsy french fries
- Fresh Corn on the Cob$4.00
sweet corn on the cob
- Homemade Coleslaw$5.00
delicious 8oz of homemade coleslaw. you will love it!
- Homemade Potato Chips$4.00
customers favorite homemade crispy potato chips.
- Maine Style Potato Salad$5.00
- Onion Rings$7.00
- Sweet Potato Fries$7.00
- veggie of the day$8.00
- Side Salad$6.00
- Wild rice$6.00
Healthy delicious wild rice
- side butte pasta$7.00
side fresh pasta with butter
Desserts
- Homemade cheesecake$9.00
Slice of our popular homemade cheesecake!
- Homemade flan$9.00
Homemade flan!
- Brownie sundae!$11.50
Homemade Brownie with vanilla ice cream!
- Rice Pudding$6.50
- Little Pie Co. Seasonal Pie
little pie company from NYC is known for their famous pies. we got them for you.. it will satisfy your cravings after a great meal. recommended to be served warm.
- Two scoops of ice cream!$7.00
- Homemade Whoopee Pie!$6.50
homemade chocolate cake filled with delicious marshmallow cream.
- Lobster lollipop$3.50
Lobster lollipop
Catering
Party Platters
- Lobster Roll Party Platter$195.00+
Our Famous Lobster rolls Available to order for your next party!
- Taco Party Platter$72.00+
Fish-Shrimp- Chicken & Beef Tacos with Pico de gallo, Homemade salsa verde.
- Fresh Catch Lobster Platter$175.00+
Freshly steamed lobsters served with butter.
- Lobster Ramen Party Platter$97.00
Homemade Ramen with Fresh lobsters
- Crispy seafood Combo$95.00+
- Captain Jack’s Lobster Pot$98.00
- Captain Jack’s Crab Pot:$98.00
- Party for Kids Chicken fingers$56.00
- Kids Party Mac and cheese$40.00