- 10 Large Shrimp Breakfast$20.00
Comes With Two Eggs, Grits & Toast
- 2 Pork Chop Breakfast$20.00
- 2 Salmon Patties Breakfast$20.00
Comes With Two Eggs, Grits & Toast
- 3 Egg Omelette Breakfast$20.00
Comes With Toast
- Bacon Breakfast$20.00
Comes With Two Eggs, Grits & Toast
- Bagel Sandwich$10.00
Comes on a plain bagel with choice of meat, egg and cheese.
- Big Boy Breakfast$30.00
Haddock, 2 Pieces of Beef Sausage, Shrimp Grits, Eggs and Toast
- Big Girl Breakfast$30.00
Haddock, 4 Slices Of Bacon, Shrimp Grits, Eggs and Toast
- Breakfast Eggroll$4.00
- Breakfast Pastelito$4.00
- Combo 2 Meat, 2 Sides$25.00
Comes With Toast
- French Toast Sandwich$12.00
- Grilled Cheese Breakfast Sandwich$12.00
- Haddock Breakfast$20.00
Comes With Two Eggs, Grits & Toast
- Haddock Tidbit Breakfast$20.00
Comes With Two Eggs, Grits & Toast
- Hash Brown Sandwich$12.00
- Loaded Eggs Breakfast$20.00
Comes With Toast
- Loaded Grits Breakfast$20.00
Comes With Toast
- Pan Seared Haddock Over Grits$25.00
- Pancake Sandwich$12.00
- Sandwich On Bread$10.00
- Sausage Breakfast$20.00
Comes With Two Eggs, Grits & Toast
- Shrimp and Grits$20.00
Comes With Toast
Sides & Condiments
Sides
- 2 Eggs$3.00
- Beef Sausage (2)$6.00
- Extra Cheese$1.00
- Extra To Go Containers$1.00
- French Toast (3)$6.00
- Grits$5.00
- Haddock Tidbits$11.00
- 1 Hash Browns$2.50
- Homefries$5.00
- Pancake (1)$5.00
- Piece Haddock$10.00
- Pork Bacon (4)$6.00
- 1 Pork Chop$5.00
- Pork Patty Sausages (4)$5.00
- Shrimp (5)$5.00
- Shrimp And Grits$8.00
- Slices Of Toast (2)$1.00
- Turkey Bacon (4)$6.00
- Turkey Sausage (4)$5.00
- Salmon Patty$6.00
Condiments
Jacksons Soul Food 2 400 Northampton Street Location and Ordering Hours
(716) 495-3254
Closed • Opens Monday at 7AM