Jackson's Sports Bar and Grill 721 South Santa Fe Avenue
Food
Appetizers
Onion Rings
Panko Breaded served with Ranch
Buffalo Wings
One pound of wings, Ranch or Blue Cheese served with carrots and celery
French Fries
Fresh cut
Chili Cheese Fries
Fries,homemade Chili,Cheddar
Fried Zucchini
Served with Ranch
Fried Green Beans
Served with Ranch
Mozzarella Sticks
with marinara
Pretzel
Served with Cheese sauce and mustard
Nachos
cheddar and Jack Cheese with tomatoes,onions refried beans and salsa
Onion Straws
Thin fried onions
Potato Skins
Cheddar Cheese, Bacon,Green onion and sour cream
Chicken Quesadilla
Jack and cheddar cheese with seasoned chicken sour cream and salsa
Soup and Salad
Side Salad
Mixed greens, carrots, red onions, cheese, tomatoes
Cobb Salad
Ham, turkey,chopped bacon,crumbled blue cheese, tomatoes red onions
Grilled Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken, jack and cheddar cheese, red onion, tomato
Chicken Salad Salad
Fresh made chicken salad on top of mixed greens with cheese onions and tomatoes
Cup of Chili
Cheese,onions and crackers
Bowl of Chili
Cheese,onions and crackers
Cup of soup
Soup of the day
Bowl of soup
Soup of the day
Burgers and Sandwiches
Burger
1/2 pound angus beef with lettuce, tomato,onion, pickle spear. Add cheese, bacon, fried egg, mushrooms or avocado for 2.50 each
Texas BBQ Burger
Burger, onion straws,BBQ sauce, bacon
Brisket Cheddar Burger
Fresh smoked brisket on top of a burger patty and cheddar cheese with side of horseradish
Chili Size
Open face burger topped with chili, cheese and onions
Brisket Dip
Fresh smoked brisket on a grilled french roll with au jus and horseradish
French Dip
Thin slice roast beef on grilled french roll with au jus
Italian French Dip
Thin sliced roast beef with italian seasoning on grilled garlic buttered french roll and mozzarlla cheese
Philly Cheesesteak
Thin Sliced roast beef, onions, bell peppers, mushrooms and provolone cheese on grilled french roll
Club Sandwich
Triple decker with Ham, turkey, bacon, tomato, and cheese
Turkey Bacon Melt
Grilled sourdough with turkey,bacon,cheddar and swiss cheese
Patty Melt
Grilled sourdough, burger patty grilled onion, swiss cheese
Texas BBQ Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chichen breast, onion straws, bacon and bbq sauce
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast, onion, tomato, lettuce
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Fried chicken breast onion, tomato and lettuce
Burger Slider
Three kings hawaiian rolls with burger pattys, onion, tomato, lettuce
Brisket Sliders
Three kings hawaiian rolls with fresh smoked brisket and horesradish sauce
Reuben
Dinner
Mac and Cheese
Mixed cheeses server hot from the oven add brisket, chicken or bacon for 4.95 each
Meatloaf
Homemade Meatloaf with mash potatos and brown gravy
Chicken Fried Steak
hand breaded cube steak with mash potatos covered in country gray
Chicken Fried Chicken
hand breaded chicken breast with mash potatos covered in country gray
Ribeye
Select angus Ribeye pan fried to perfection
Fish and Chips
Hand battered Cod served with french fries and tartar sauce