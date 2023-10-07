Jackson's Sports Bar and Grill 721 South Santa Fe Avenue
Food
Appetizers
Onion Rings
Panko Breaded served with Ranch
6 Wings
One pound of wings, Ranch or Blue Cheese served with carrots and celery
12 wings
French Fries
Fresh cut
Chili Cheese Fries
Fries,homemade Chili,Cheddar
Fried Zucchini
Served with Ranch
Fried Green Beans
Served with Ranch
Mozzarella Sticks
with marinara
Pretzel
Served with Cheese sauce and mustard
Soup and Salad
Burgers and Sandwiches
Burger
1/2 pound angus beef with lettuce, tomato,onion, pickle spear. Add cheese, bacon, fried egg, mushrooms or avocado for 2.50 each
Texas BBQ Burger
Burger, onion straws,BBQ sauce, bacon
Chili Size
Open face burger topped with chili, cheese and onions
French Dip
Thin slice roast beef on grilled french roll with au jus
Philly Cheesesteak
Thin Sliced roast beef, onions, bell peppers, mushrooms and provolone cheese on grilled french roll
Club Sandwich
Triple decker with Ham, turkey, bacon, tomato, and cheese
Turkey Bacon Melt
Grilled sourdough with turkey,bacon,cheddar and swiss cheese
Patty Melt
Grilled sourdough, burger patty grilled onion, swiss cheese
Texas BBQ Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chichen breast, onion straws, bacon and bbq sauce
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast, onion, tomato, lettuce
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Fried chicken breast onion, tomato and lettuce
Reuben
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Dinner
Meatloaf
Homemade Meatloaf with mash potatos and brown gravy
Chicken Fried Steak
hand breaded cube steak with mash potatos covered in country gray
Chicken Fried Chicken
hand breaded chicken breast with mash potatos covered in country gray
Ribeye
Select angus Ribeye pan fried to perfection
Fish and Chips
Hand battered Cod served with french fries and tartar sauce