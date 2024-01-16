Jackspot OC NEW
First Things First
- Chicken Tenders$10.00
Fried chicken tenders served with honey mustard dipping sauce
- Seared Tuna$15.00
Served with Asian slaw and wasabi aioli seaweed salad
- Crab Dip$15.00
Creamy blend with lump crab. Served with tortilla chips and celery
- Smoked Chicken Wings$14.00
Served with celery and blue cheese dressing. Flavors: mild, hot, BBQ, garlic parmesan, Carolina BBQ
- 1/2 Lb Peel & Eat Shrimp$16.00
Shrimp steamed with red onion and served with cocktail sauce
- 1 Lb Peel & Eat Shrimp$27.00
Shrimp steamed with red onion and served with cocktail sauce
- Mexican Street Corn Dip$15.00
A creamy blend of spices, cheese, and corn served with tortilla chips
- Truffle Fries$14.00
Tossed with truffle oil and parmesan cheese. Served with sriracha ketchup and rosemary aioli
- Tempura Battered Mahi Bites$16.00
Served with spicy aioli
- Pot Stickers$12.00
Flash fried shrimp pot stickers drizzled with sesame ginger aioli.
- Beef Empanadas$12.00
Flash-fried beef empanadas drizzled with red pepper coulis
- Fried Green Tomatoes$16.00
Fried green tomatoes topped with pulled pork and drizzled with Carolina BBQ sauce
Greens & Stuff
- Cream of Crab Soup$8.00
- House Salad$10.00
Mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, and carrots
- Caesar Salad$13.00
Baby romaine drizzled with caesar dressing and topped with house croutons and parmesan crisps
- Jerk Chicken Salad$16.00
Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, and pineapple salsa with your choice of dressing
- Salmon Cobb Salad$18.00
Tomato, avocado, bacon, blue cheese crumbles, corn and a hard-boiled egg. Topped with salmon
No Fork. No Knife
- Smash Burger$15.00
Your choice of cheese. Topped with lettuce, tomato and pickle
- Jack's Burger$17.00
Topped with crab dip and cheddar cheese
- Grilled Chicken Sandwhich$17.00
- Caribbean Chicken Sandwich$17.00
Grilled, marinated chicken breast topped with pineapple salsa
- Fried Flounder Sandwich$16.00
Topped with spicy tartar sauce
- Carolina Pork BBQ Sandwich$13.00
Shredded slow pork tossed with signature Carolina BBQ sauce and coleslaw
- Tuna Tacos$16.00
Seared ahi tuna topped with Asian slaw and wasabi aioli
- Mahi Tacos$16.00
Jerk spiced mahi topped with pineapple salsa
- Pulled Pork Tacos$15.00
Pulled pork, coleslaw, and shredded cheddar cheese drizzled with Carolina BBQ sauce
The Main Event
- Salmon$27.00
Roasted salmon topped with blood orange vinaigrette. Served with rice and vegetables
- Caribbean Chicken$22.00
Grilled jerk marinated chicken breast topped with pineapple salsa. Served with rice and vegetables
- Maryland Crab Cake$30.00
Broiled and served with rice and vegetables
- Fried Shrimp$25.00
Jumbo fried shrimp served with fries and slaw
- Fish and Chips$22.00
Beer-battered flounder on a bed of fries with coleslaw and spicy tartar sauce
- Short Ribs$34.00
Slow braised short ribs topped with demi-glace. Served with red bliss mashed potatoes and vegetables
- Seafood Poke Bowl$27.00
Tuna, crab, and shrimp served over rice with avocado, cucumber, tomato and corn drizzled with a sesame aioli
- Mahi Mahi$28.00
Grilled mahi mahi topped with Caribbean mango glaze and mango pineapple salsa. Served with rice and vegetables
- Seafood Mac and Cheese$27.00
Shrimp and lump crab over rotini pasta tossed in a creamy cheese sauce
- Short Rib Mac and Cheese$34.00
- Dayboat Scallops$31.00
Seared dayboat scallops served over crab fried rice and drizzled with soy ginger sauce