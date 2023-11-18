Jacobsen’s Mountain Inn 8078 Dort Hwy
Appetizers
- Mountain Bites$6.00
- Onion Rings$8.00
- Chicken Tenders$9.00
- Bone in Wings$10.00
You pick the sauce
- Boneless Wings$10.00
You pick the sauce
- Fried Pickles$7.00
- Fried Mushrooms$8.00
- Basket of Fries$5.00
- Mozzarella Sticks$9.00
- Spicy Cheese Balls$9.00
- Sharable Nachos$13.00
Beef or chicken
- Sample Platter$15.00
Boneless wings, onion rings, fries, fried pickles
- SIDE OF FRIES$2.00
- SIDE OF ONION RINGS$2.00
- Basket of chips$2.00
Salads
Pizza
- Personal Pizza$9.00
One topping, with mozzarella and our signature pizza sauce
- Medium 12" Pizza$12.00
One topping, with mozzarella and our signature pizza sauce
- Large 14" Pizza$14.00
One topping, with mozzarella and our signature pizza sauce
- Stromboli$12.00
3 toppings
- Pepperoni Pizza Rolls$11.00
Pick your sauce
- Buttery Bread Sticks with Parmesan$8.00
- Cheesy Garlic Bread Loaded with Mozzarella$10.00
Burgers
- Hamburger$9.00
- Cheeseburger$10.00
- Mushroom Swiss Burger$11.00
- Pizza Burger$11.00
½ patty topped with pepperoni, mozzarella and pizza sauce
- Bacon BBQ Burger$11.00
- Patty Melt$11.00
- Sassy Patty$12.00
Fresh jalapeños, sautéed onions and pepper jack cheese on grilled rye
- Smashed Sliders$10.00
Two slider burgers with cheese and sautéed onion
- Impossible Burger$11.00
Paninis
More Choices
- Turkey Reuben$12.00
Coleslaw, 1000 island dressing, mozzarella cheese
- Spicy Crispy Chicken Wrap$11.00
Lettuce, mozzarella cheese and tomato
- Crispy Chicken Sandwich$11.00
Cheese, mountain sauce, lettuce and tomato in a brioche bun
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$11.00
Cheese, Mountain sauce, lettuce and tomato in a brioche bun
- Turkey Wrap$11.00
Cheddar Jack cheese, Mountain sauce, lettuce and tomato
- Perch Basket$14.00
With coleslaw and fries
- Cod Nugget Basket$11.00
With coleslaw, fries or onion rings
- Chicken Tender Basket$11.00
With coleslaw, fries or onion rings
- Walleye$16.00