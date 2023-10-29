JADE LOWELL 165 THORNDIKE STREET
Appetizer 头枱
Spring rolls, crab Rangoon, chicken finger, wings, fried shrimp shumai, boneless ribs & beef skewers
Crab rangoon, wings, chicken finger & chicken skewers
Hot and spicy
Fried dumplings stuffed with crab meat & cream cheese
Grilled and lightly salted yellowtail collar, served with scallion and minced daikon in ponzu sauce
Hot and spicy. Crab stick, tobiko, enoki, black mushroom and cheese
Jade Specialties 主厨推荐
Sauteed beef, chicken & shrimp with mixed vegetable
Hot and spicy. Sliced and serve medium rare with bell pepper & onion
Hot and spicy. With crushed peanut in dedicate sauce
Hot and spicy. In a szechuan peppercorn sauce with string beans
In a szechuan peppercorn sauce with string beans. Hot and spicy
Classic mandarin dish served sauteed with wood ears, cabbage, mushroom, dried lily flowers, scallions and scrambled eggs. Wrapped with four handmade pancakes
Seafood 海鲜
Beef or Pork 牛/ 豬肉
Beef with mushrooms and carrot in oyster brown sauce
Braised Spareribs in Specialty Thai cooking, delicious and juicy tender meat.
Veg / Lighter Fare 蔬菜/轻食餐
Mixed vegetables, broccoli, baby corn, snow peas, jicama and bok choy
Cabbage, red onion, bean sprouts and celery, served with dry noodles
Hot and spicy. Deep fried tofu with vegetables in a spicy brown sauce
Hot and Spicy. With a unique blend of seasonings
Hot and spicy. Cubed soft tofu in a spicy peppercorn sauce
Soup 汤
Assorts mushroom. Hot and Spicy
Chicken broth, spinach & scallion
Soft tofu, scallion & seaweed
Clear broth with vegetable and egg white
Hot and Spicy 香辣菜
Poultry 鸡肉
Or Steamed
Diced chicken with celery, mushrooms, cashew in brown sauce
Fried chicken fingers in sweet red sauce with sour pickles & cherries
Rice 飯
Noodle 麵
Soft egg noodles stir fried with choice of beef, chicken, pork, shrimp or veggie
Fried angel hair egg noodle with combination of chicken, shrimp, veggies, eggs and crushed peanuts
Curry flavored rice noodles and scrambled egg with choice of beef, chicken, pork, shrimp or veggie
Sauteed beef, chicken & shrimp with mixed vegetable in brown sauce served over pan fried egg noodle
Salad 沙拉
Uncooked seafood. Consuming raw or undercooked seafood or meat may increase risk of food-borne illness. Before placing your order, please inform your server if person in your party a has food allergy
