Food

Dessert

Banana Zucchini Muffin

Banana Zucchini Muffin

$7.00

Muffin with banana, zucchini, walnuts, chocolate chips, and spices

Blueberry Cheesecake Slice

Blueberry Cheesecake Slice

$7.00Out of stock

Coconut milk, almond flour, blueberries, vegan graham cookie crust and topped with homemade blueberry sauce

Cranberry Spice Muffin

Cranberry Spice Muffin

$7.00Out of stock

Sweet, healthy and fulfilling this muffin combines dry cranberries with applesauce and orange juice into a yummy treat

Oreo Cupcakes

Oreo Cupcakes

$6.00

Cupcake with vegan chocolate creme sandwich cookies, unsweetened vegan yogurt, non-dairy milk, vegan butter

Peanut Butter Cheesecake Slice

Peanut Butter Cheesecake Slice

$7.00

Creamy and rich cheesecake slice infused with creamy peanut butter topped with a chocolate sauce and cacao nibs all on a crunchy vegan Oreo cookie crust

Overnight Oats

Overnight Oats

$7.00

Oat Milk, Peanut Butter, Chia Seeds, Maple Syrup, Vanilla Extract and Salt. Toppings: Dried Cranberries, Blueberries, Walnuts

Blueberry Parfait

Blueberry Parfait

$7.00Out of stock

A vegan parfait made with Blueberries, Tofu, Lemon, Green Apples

Ube Cheesecake Slice

Ube Cheesecake Slice

$7.50Out of stock

Ube Halaya, cashews, coconut cream, cream cheese, maple syrup, rolled oats, almonds, coconut oil.

Pumpkin Spice Muffin

Pumpkin Spice Muffin

$7.00

Pumpkin Puree, Pumpkin Spices, Pecans, Pumpkin Seeds, Flax Seeds, Vegetable Oil, Oat Milk

Pumpkin Pie Slice

Pumpkin Pie Slice

$7.00

Almond Flour, Chickpea Flour, Pumpkin Puree, Cinnamon, Nutmeg, Pumpkin Pie Spice, Coconut Oil, Pumpkin Seeds, Coconut Whipped Cream

Pumpkin Cookie

Pumpkin Cookie

$1.95

Vegan Butter, Coconut Milk, Flax Seeds, Cane Sugar, Pumpkin Puree, Flour, Pumpkin Seeds, Chocolate Chips

Sandwich

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$11.00

Sliced avocado and tomato on toasted french bread, olive oil, salt and pepper

Golden Cheddar Cheese

Golden Cheddar Cheese

$13.00

Homemade cheddar cheese smothered on a toasted french bread with chorizo, pickled onions, mustard, spinach, tomato and chipotle mayo

Spicy Black Bean

Spicy Black Bean

$13.00

Homemade black bean spread on toasted french bread, guacamole, spinach, cucumber, tomato, chorizo and parmesan cheese

Tofu Curry

Tofu Curry

$13.00

Homemade tofu curry salad on toasted french bread, cilantro mayo, guacamole, chorizo and spinach

Zucchini Italian Pesto

Zucchini Italian Pesto

$13.00

Homemade pesto spread on toasted bread with almond ricotta, zucchini, arugula, cherry tomato, black olives, vegan parmesan.

Smoothie

AB Berry Pie

AB Berry Pie

$11.00

Water base, mixed with apples, blueberries, bananas, dates, ginger, hemp, and cinnamon

Berry Energized

Berry Energized

$11.00

Coconut milk base, mixed with strawberries, blueberries, bananas, dates, cashews, ginger maca and vanilla

Compassionate Cacao

Compassionate Cacao

$12.00

Coconut milk base mixed with bananas, dates, hemp, almond butter, cacao powder and cacao nibs

Energizer Bunny

Energizer Bunny

$13.00

Carrot juice base mixed with apple, almond butter, nutmeg, cinnamon, maca, ginger, pineapple, dates and agave

Kalifornia Dream

Kalifornia Dream

$12.00

Coconut milk base mixed with pineapple, chia seeds, banana, vanilla, turmeric, peanut butter and agave

Morning Train

Morning Train

$12.00

Coconut milk base mixed with kale, chlorella, green spirulina, hemp, vanilla, almond butter and banana

Peanut Butter Bliss

Peanut Butter Bliss

$11.00

Almond milk base, banana, dates, peanut butter, hemp, cinnamon and ginger

Pink Dragon

Pink Dragon

$11.00

Coconut milk base, pitaya, ginger, hemp, cinnamon, vanilla and agave

Strawberry Cream

Strawberry Cream

$11.00

Coconut milk base, beet juice, strawberries, banana, dates, vanilla, lucuma and almond butter

The Alchemist

The Alchemist

$13.00

Almond milk base, cacao powder, cacao nibs, chia seeds, avocado, hemp, dates, chaga, reishi and mint

The Tropics

The Tropics

$10.00

Orange juice base, pineapple, strawberries, mango, hemp and agave

Loch Ness Monster

Loch Ness Monster

$13.00

Coconut Water Base, Sea Moss, Chlorella, Almond Butter, Avocado, Dates. Spinach, Banana

Cheat Day

Cheat Day

$11.00

Cacao Nibs, Cacao Powder, Peanut Butter, Bananas, Dates, Oreos

Mangonada

Mangonada

$10.00

Tropical fusion of ripe mango, green apple, pineapple, fresh-squeezed orange juice, and a hint of lime, all perfectly topped with our homemade chamoy and a sprinkling of zesty tajin

Ubelicious

Ubelicious

$13.00

Ubelicious Smoothie, a tantalizing blend of the unique ube, sweet pineapple, creamy bananas, and fresh coconut flesh, all bathed in dreamy coconut milk and a hint of vanilla. Immerse your taste buds in the intriguing purple delight, lightly sweetened with agave for a guilt-free treat. Savor the finishing touch - an irresistible ube glaze and a sprinkle of coconut flakes for that extra crunch. Unearth the exotic flavors in every sip, making your smoothie experience absolutely Ubelicious

Peachy Zen

Peachy Zen

$11.00

Organic Peach Tea Base, Peaches, Strawberries, Mint, Lemon, Agave

Pumpkin Scary Spice

Pumpkin Scary Spice

$13.00

Almond Milk, Pumpkin, Peach, Pumpkin Pie Spices, Almond Butter, Cinnamon, Cacao, Cardamom, Vanilla, Agave. Decorated with Vegan Coconut Whipped Cream and Pumpkin Seeds

Smoothie Bowls

Smoothie bowl made with an ube lavendar sorbet topped with nut butter of choice (or none), granola, banana, kiwi, blueberries, coconut flakes, hemp seeds, and agave
Acai Bowl

Acai Bowl

$13.00

Delicious and creamy acai base topped with nut butter of your choice, Strawberries, Banana slices and Blueberries, GF granola, goji berries, coconut flakes and agave

Pitaya Bowl

Pitaya Bowl

$13.00

Pitaya base, topped with nut butter of your choice, GF granola, pumpkin seeds, cacao nibs, strawberries, banana slices and homemade peach sauce

Ube Bowl

Ube Bowl

$13.00

Nothing tastes quite like this Ube and Lavender sorbet topped with gf granola, nut butter, seasonal fruit, and agave

Snack

A protein-powerful way to work chocolate flavor and peanut butter into your recovery regimen. Contains 20g of protein.
Bliss Bites

Bliss Bites

$7.00Out of stock

Sweet snack made with apricots, cashews, raisins, and lemon

Chili Bites

Chili Bites

$7.00
Dog Treats

Dog Treats

$3.00

Treats made with apple, carrot, chia seeds, and peanut butter

Kiwi Bites

Kiwi Bites

$7.00

Made with kiwis, cashews, pumpkin seeds, and agave

Plantain Chips

Plantain Chips

$3.00

2oz order of plantain chips

Single Fruit

Single Fruit

Clif Builders Protein Bars

Clif Builders Protein Bars

$3.00

A protein-powerful way to work chocolate flavor and peanut butter into your recovery regimen. Contains 20g of protein

Roasted Edamame Snack

Roasted Edamame Snack

$2.00

Crunchy Roasted Edamame Beans are a gluten-free snack, grain-free, kosher, high protein snack, vegan snack, low sugar, no cholesterol, high fiber, and low-GI (for a great diabetic snack). HIGH PROTEIN SUPER-SNACK: Packed with 11 grams of complete plant-based vegan protein per bag. Enjoy it straight from the bag! Non-Gmo, Gluten Free, Vegan, Dairy-Free, nut free

Soup

Lentil Soup

Lentil Soup

$7.00

Soup with lentils, carrots, celery and chilis for a spicy kick!

Creamy Tomato Soup

Creamy Tomato Soup

$7.00

Tomato, Red Pepper, Basil, Oregano, Almond Ricotta, Garlic, Onion, Vegan Cashew Cream

Winter Squash Soup

Winter Squash Soup

$7.00

Drinks

Coffee Drinks

Cafe Latte

Cafe Latte

$6.00

A 12oz cup of espresso with your choice of non dairy milked steamed to perfection

Cafe Mocha

Cafe Mocha

$6.00

12oz of coffee with chocolate and hazelnut

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$6.00

12oz cup with espresso and lot's of frothy milk (non dairy)

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$4.00

12oz of Cold Brew

Doctor's Orders Hot Chocolate

Doctor's Orders Hot Chocolate

$7.00

12oz of almond milk, cacao powder, cacao nibs, reishi, agave, vanilla and maca may be served hot or iced

Espresso (Double)

Espresso (Double)

$3.50

Double shot of espresso made from organic coffee

Golden Latte

Golden Latte

$7.00

Latte with coconut milk, turmeric, agave, cacao butter may be served hot or iced

Hot Coffee (Americano)

Hot Coffee (Americano)

$4.00

12 oz drip coffee made from organic coffee beans locally sourced

Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$3.00

Selection of caffeinated and non-caffeinated teas

Mucho Matcha Latte

Mucho Matcha Latte

$7.00

Latte with coconut milk, matcha powder, maca powder, vanilla, agave may be served hot or on ice

Pretty In Pink Latte

Pretty In Pink Latte

$7.00

Latte with coconut milk, beet juice, maca powder, agave, rose water may be served hot or iced

Season Of Spice Latte

Season Of Spice Latte

$7.00

Latte with almond milk, cacao powder, cacao nibs, cayenne, cinnamon, agave, vanilla, peanut butter may be served hot or iced

Shila What? Latte

Shila What? Latte

$7.00

Latte with almond milk, hemp seeds, cacao nibs, reishi powder, agave, shilajit powder, vanilla, maca powder may be served hot or iced

Super Power Wake Up

Super Power Wake Up

$7.00

Latte with coconut milk, blue spirulina, maca powder, vanilla, agave, ginger, cinnamon may be served hot or iced

Lavender Mint Cold Brew Latte

Lavender Mint Cold Brew Latte

$7.50

A serene blend of cool mint, lavender, creamy oat milk, and invigorating cold brew coffee.

Pumpkin Spice Latte

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$7.00

Almond Milk, Espresso, Pumpkin Puree, Pumpkin Spice Mix, Vegan Whipped Cream

Mazapán Latte

Mazapán Latte

$7.00

Oat Milk, Espresso, Mazapán (Mexican Special Peanut Candy)

Juices

Green grape, Honeydew Melon, Mint, Cucumber, Lime
Apple Pi

Apple Pi

$9.00

Juice with apple, lemon, ginger, cinnamon

Cranapple Love

Cranapple Love

$11.00

Juice with cranberry, apple, orange, and ginger

Golden Aura

Golden Aura

$11.00Out of stock

Juice with carrot, orange, grapefruit, turmeric

Green Jus

Green Jus

$9.00Out of stock

Juice with kale, spinach, cucumber, celery and lemon

Green Smile

Green Smile

$9.00

Juice with Kale, Pineapple, Cucumber, Celery, Apples and Spirulina

Jolly Rancher

Jolly Rancher

$10.00Out of stock

Pear, Grapefruit, Orange, Pear, Cranberry

Joyful

Joyful

$10.00

Juice with Lemon, Ginger, Apple, Pineapple, Beet and Orange

Night Train

Night Train

$9.00

Juice with Apple, Lemon Ginger and Activated Charcoal

Ocean Cooler

Ocean Cooler

$9.00

Juice with Lemon, Lime, Cucumber, Pineapple and Alkaline Water

Perfect Pear

Perfect Pear

$10.00

Juice with Pear, Apple, Lemon and Ginger

Pure Apple

Pure Apple

$7.00Out of stock

100% Pure Apple Juice

Pure Celery

Pure Celery

$9.00Out of stock

100% Pure Celery Juice

Pure Orange

Pure Orange

$7.00Out of stock

100% Pure Orange Juice

Purple Patch

Purple Patch

$10.00Out of stock

Red Apple, Cucumber, Purple Cabbage, Turnip, Ginger, Lime, Hemp Protein

Red Eye

Red Eye

$10.00

Juice with Beets, Parsley, Apple, Celery and Lemon

Summer Pine

Summer Pine

$9.00

Juice with Apple, Cucumber, Pineapple, Lemon, Ginger and Cayenne

Pure Coconut Water

Pure Coconut Water

$7.00

16oz Coconut Water

Pure Carrot

$7.00
Butterfly Kiss

Butterfly Kiss

$10.00

Refresh with Butterfly Kiss, your go-to cold-pressed juice to ease anxiety. Savor the fusion of Coconut Water, Butterfly Pea, Chia Seeds, Lemons, Pear, and Mint, each handpicked for wellness and taste. The hydrating Coconut Water blends seamlessly with stress-relieving Butterfly Pea and nutrient-rich Chia Seeds. A zest of Lemon, sweet Pear, and refreshing Mint combine to create a calming elixir. Order now to embark on a healthier, calmer journey.

Jai Julep

Jai Julep

$10.00

Green Grapes, Honeydew Melon, Mint, Cucumber, Lime

Shots

Awake

Awake

$5.50Out of stock

Wellness Shot with Orange, Apple, Ginger, Turmeric and Cayenne

Detox

Detox

$5.00

Wellness Shot with Orange, Lemon, Ginger and Activated Charcoal

Pure Beet

Pure Beet

$5.00
Flame

Flame

$5.50Out of stock

Wellness Shot with Apple, Ginger, Pineapple and Turmeric

Pure Ginger Shot

Pure Ginger Shot

$5.00
Shine

Shine

$5.00

Wellness Shot with Pineapple, Lemon, Celery and Blue Spirulina

Thrive

Thrive

$5.50

Wellness Shot with Carrot, Orange, Pineapple, Goji Berry and Turmeric

Turmeric Shot

Turmeric Shot

$5.50Out of stock

So many health properties it will do your body good. Cold pressed pure turmeric.

Recharge

Recharge

$5.50Out of stock

Cleanses

Beginner Cleanse (price per day)

$50.00

Requires 48hr advance notice Price shown per day. Select number of days.

Experienced Cleanse A (price per day)

$50.00

Requires 48hr advance notice Price shown per day. Select number of days.

Experienced Cleanse B (price per day)

$50.00

Requires 48 hrs notice Price shown per day of cleanse. Select quantity for number of days.

Misc Beverage

Smartwater Bottled Water

Smartwater Bottled Water

$1.99

Every drop of smartwater tastes pure and will leave you feeling refreshed. it’s everything you want from a bottled water—pure, hydrating, and crisp. it might be thanks to the fact that it’s vapor-distilled through a process inspired by the clouds. or the fact that we’ve added electrolytes for taste. either way, you can bet on a premium water experience with every bottle.