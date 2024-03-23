Jake's Pizza - Omro 107 W Main St
Pizzas
Build Your Own Pizzas
10" Small Specialty/Signature Pizzas
- BBQ Chicken$9.00
- Buffalo Chicken$9.00
- Cajun Chicken$9.00
- Chicken Alfredo$9.00
- Chicken Bacon Ranch$10.50
- Chicken Cordon Bleu$12.00
- Chicken Mediterranean$11.25
- Fiesta Chicken$9.75
- Italian Chicken$12.25
- Western BBQ Chicken$10.50
- Bacon Cheeseburger (Classic)$11.50
- BBQ Pulled Pork$9.00
- Chili Pizza (Available for a limited time)$9.00
- Deluxe Burger$12.75
- Greek Gladiator$11.50
- Hawaiian Delite$9.25
- Italian Meatball$9.25
- Jake's Loaded Potato$9.75
- Jake's Loaded Special$12.25
- Jake's Loaded Taco$12.00
- Mac and Cheese Pizza$8.25Out of stock
- Philly Cheesesteak$9.75Out of stock
- Pulled Pork Reuben$9.75Out of stock
12" Medium Specialty/Signature Pizzas
- BBQ Chicken$10.75
- Buffalo Chicken$10.75
- Cajun Chicken$10.75
- Chicken Alfredo$10.75
- Chicken Bacon Ranch$12.75
- Chicken Cordon Bleu$14.75
- Chicken Mediterranean$13.75
- Fiesta Chicken$11.75
- Italian Chicken$11.00
- Western BBQ Chicken$12.75
- Bacon Cheeseburger (Classic)$14.00
- BBQ Pulled Pork$10.75
- Chili Pizza (Available for a limited time)$10.75
- Deluxe Burger$15.75
- Greek Gladiator$14.00
- Hawaiian Delite$11.00
- Italian Meatball$11.00
- Jake's Loaded Potato$11.75
- Jake's Loaded Special$15.00
- Jake's Loaded Taco$14.75
- Mac and Cheese Pizza$9.75Out of stock
- Philly Cheesesteak$11.75Out of stock
- Pulled Pork Reuben$11.75Out of stock
14" Large Specialty/Signature Pizzas
- BBQ Chicken$13.75
- Buffalo Chicken$13.75
- Cajun Chicken$13.75
- Chicken Alfredo$13.75
- Chicken Bacon Ranch$16.50
- Chicken Cordon Bleu$19.25
- Chicken Mediterranean$18.00
- Fiesta Chicken$15.25
- Italian Chicken$14.25
- Western BBQ Chicken$16.50
- Bacon Cheeseburger (Classic)$18.25
- BBQ Pulled Pork$13.75
- Chili Pizza (Available for a limited time)$13.75
- Deluxe Burger$20.75
- Greek Gladiator$18.50
- Hawaiian Delite$14.25
- Italian Meatball$14.25
- Jake's Loaded Potato$15.50
- Jake's Loaded Special$20.00
- Jake's Loaded Taco$19.75
- Mac and Cheese Pizza$12.50Out of stock
- Philly Cheesesteak$15.25Out of stock
- Pulled Pork Reuben$15.25Out of stock
16" Extra-Large Specialty/Signature Pizzas
- BBQ Chicken$17.75
- Buffalo Chicken$17.75
- Cajun Chicken$17.75
- Chicken Alfredo$17.75
- Chicken Bacon Ranch$21.25
- Chicken Cordon Bleu$24.75
- Chicken Mediterranean$23.50
- Fiesta Chicken$19.75
- Italian Chicken$18.50
- Western BBQ Chicken$21.25
- Bacon Cheeseburger (Classic)$23.75
- BBQ Pulled Pork$17.75
- Chili Pizza (Available for a limited time)$17.75
- Deluxe Burger$26.00
- Greek Gladiator$24.25
- Hawaiian Delite$18.50
- Italian Meatball$18.50
- Jake's Loaded Potato$20.25
- Jake's Loaded Special$26.00
- Jake's Loaded Taco$25.75
- Mac and Cheese Pizza$16.25Out of stock
- Philly Cheesesteak$19.75Out of stock
- Pulled Pork Reuben$19.75Out of stock
Oven-Baked Sandwiches
Signature Chicken Sandwiches
- BBQ Chicken Sandwich$7.49
- Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$7.49
- Cajun Chicken Sandwich$7.49
- Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich$7.99
- Chicken Cordon Bleu Sandwich$8.49
- Fiesta Chicken Sandwich$7.49
- Italian Chicken Sandwich$7.49
- Mediterranean Chicken Sandwich$8.49
- Western BBQ Chicken Sandwich$7.99
Specialty Sandwiches
- Bacon-Bacon Sandwich$7.99
- Ham and Cheese Sandwich$6.99
- Italian Meatball Sandwich$7.49
- Meat-Eater Sandwich$8.99
- Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich$7.49Out of stock
Fish and Chicken Dinners
Seafood
Appetizers
Cheesy Appetizers
Meaty Appetizers
Potato Appetizers
- Flat Steak Fries$3.49Out of stock
- Flat Steak Fries (Large)$5.99Out of stock
- French Fries$3.49
- French Fries (Large)$5.99
- Loaded Potato Bites$4.49Out of stock
- Loaded Potato Bites (Large)$7.99Out of stock
- Potato Wedges$3.49Out of stock
- Potato Wedges (Large)$5.99Out of stock
- Slim Tater Tots$3.49
- Slim Tater Tots (Large)$5.99
- Southwestern Spuds$4.49Out of stock
- Southwestern Spuds (Large)$7.99Out of stock
Boneless Wings
Nachos and Bread Appetizers
Sauce Cups
- BBQ Sauce$0.50
- Bleu Cheese$0.50
- Buffalo Ranch Sauce$0.50
- Buffalo Sauce$0.50
- Burger Sauce$0.50
- Cocktail Sauce (4 ounce)$1.00
- Creamy Cajun Sauce$0.50
- Garlic Butter Sauce$0.50
- Garlic Parmesan Sauce$0.50
- Honey Mustard Sauce$0.50
- House Sauce$0.50
- Ketchup$0.50
- Nacho Cheese Sauce$0.50
- Pizza Sauce$0.50
- Ranch Sauce$0.50
- Reuben Sauce$0.50Out of stock
- Sour Cream (x2)$0.50
- Spicy BBQ Sauce$0.50
- Sweet 'n' Sour Sauce$0.50
- Tarter Sauce (4 ounce)$1.00