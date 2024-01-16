Jake's Restaurant 21445 Gumina Road
Dinner Menu
Starters
- Truffled Deviled Eggs$8.00
Truffle Salt, Piment d'Espelette
- Classic Cheddar Pecan Spread$9.00
Warm Crostini
- Jake's Famous Onion Rings
Jakes Sauce
- Roasted Bone Marrow$19.00
Parsley Salad, Shaved Shallots, Capers & Lemon Vinaigrette
- Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail$18.00
Classic Cocktail Sauce, Lemon
- Nueske's Bacon Wrapped Water Chestnuts$10.00
Wisconsin Cherry Maple Glaze
- Griddled Brie$20.00
Tomato Jam, Balsamic, Basil
- Baked Crab Dip$16.00
Warm Crostini
Soups and Salads
- Jake's Seasonal Soup$8.00
Bowl
- Caramelized French Onion Soup$12.00
Crostini, Gruyere Cheese
- Romaine Caesar Salad$12.00
Hearts of Romaine, House-made Croutons, Wisconsin Parmesan Cheese
- Baby Iceberg Wedge Salad$12.00
Nueske's Bacon, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Blue Cheese, Hard Boiled Egg
- Apple & Pecan Salad$12.00
Mixed Greens, Goat Cheese, Pickled Onion
- Side House Salad$8.00
Steaks & Chops
- 12oz Angus Boneless Ribeye$55.00
Finished with Smoked Salt and Maitre D Butter
- 12oz Dry Aged New York Strip$70.00
Finished with Smoked Salt and Maitre D Butter
- 18oz Dry Aged Bone-In Ribeye$97.00
Finished with Smoked Salt and Maitre D Butter
- 6 oz Filet Mignon$49.00
Finished with Smoked Salt and Maitre D Butter
- 8 oz Filet Mignon$65.00
Finished with Smoked Salt and Maitre D Butter
- 36oz Porterhouse for Two$120.00
Finished with Smoked Salt and Maitre D Butter
- 14 oz Duroc Pork Chop$36.00
Entrees
- Wisconsin Maple Leaf Farms 1/2 Roasted Duck$36.00
Wild Rice Pilaf, Red Wine Braised Red Cabbage, Orange Gastrique
- Red Wine Braised Short Ribs$40.00
10oz Short Ribs, Port Wine Demi Glace, Brussels Sprouts, Choice of Potato
- Jake's 1/2 Pound Burger$22.00
Aged White Cheddar, Jake's Onion Rings, Special Sauce, LPT, French Fries
- Atlantic Salmon$34.00
Maple Blood Orange Glaze, Asparagus, Wild Rice Pilaf
- Chicken Diane$29.00
Button Mushrooms, Seasonal Vegetable, Choice of Potato
- Panko and Hazelnut Crusted Walleye$35.00
Lemon and Hazelnut Brown Butter Sauce, Asparagus, Choice of Potato
Toppings
Sides
Desserts
Liquor Menu
Vodka
Gin
Rum
Tequila
Whiskey
Scotch/Bourbon
Liqueurs/Cordials
Cocktail Menu
Cocktails
Specialty Cocktails
Dessert Drinks
Wine Menu
Red Wine Bottles
- Merlot Maddalena$55.00
- Merlot Ironstone$60.00
- Merlot Skyfall$65.00
- Merlot Airfield$79.00
- Merlot Hunt and Harvest$102.00
- Merlot Darioush$169.00
- Red Robert Sinskey$105.00
- Red Excellens$62.00
- Red Greg Norman Shiraz$52.00
- Red Morgan$62.00
- Red Cline Family$45.00
- Red Underdog$59.00
- Red Kaiken$67.00
- Red Tinto Negro$69.00
- Zin Ridge Three Valleys$99.00
- Zin Bedrock$72.00
- Zin Big Red Monster$80.00
- Zin Cline$70.00
- Cab Long Meadow Ranch$110.00
- Cab Trione Block 21$129.00
- Cab Amavi$68.00
- Cab Hedges$115.00
- Cab Smith Madrone$125.00
- Cab Corison$189.00
- Cab Broadside$63.00
- Cab Ramey$139.00
- Pinot Noir Eyrie$140.00
- Pinot Noir Morgan 12 clones$79.00
- Pinot Noir Au bon Climat$73.00
- Pinot Noir Failla$101.00
- Pinot Noir Elouan$48.00
Tap Wine/By the Glass
White Wine Bottles
- Sauv Blanc Honig$72.00
- Sauv Blanc Trione River$72.00
- Sauv Blanc Mahua$68.00
- Chard- Ch. Demeursault$250.00
- Chard- Morgan$69.00
- Chard- Francois Labet$73.00
- Chard- Keenan Cellars$97.00
- Chard- Mannequin$73.00
- Chard- Sonoma Cutrer$52.00
- Riesling-Trefethen$59.00
- Rose- Villa Wolf$55.00
- Rose- Calvet de Rose$46.00
- Pinot Grigio- Scarpetta$37.00