Jalapeños Mexican Grill - Allen
Food
Appetizers
Americana
Salads
- Mexi Salad$10.99
Choice of seasond ground beef or shredded chicken, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, & cheeses served with sour cream
- Fajita Salad
Grilled chicken breast or steak fajita, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, & cheeses served with sour cream
- Monterrey Tostadas$11.99
One ground beef & bean tostada, a chick & bean tostada both topped with lettuce, tomatoes, shredded cheese & one guacamole
- Enchildada Salad$10.99
One chicken and one cheese enchilada topped with chilli and sour cream sauces sprinkled with cheese served with rice, lettuce, and tomatoes
- Mexican Bowl$11.99
Seasond ground beef, shredded chicken, beans, rice, lettuce, pice de gallo, cheeses and sour cream
Nachos
- Fajita Nachos
Topped with your choice of grilled steak or chicken fajita, beans, melted Monterrey and cheddar cheeses. Served with Sour Cream
- Nachos Supreme$11.99
Top with seasoned ground beef, beans, melted Monterrey & cheddar cheeses, lettuce and tomatoes. Served with sour cream
- Nachos$9.99
Choice of Ground beef, shredded chicken or beans topped with melted jack & cheddar cheeses
- Nacho Salad$10.99
Topped with shredded jack & cheddar cheeses, ground beef, beans, lettuce, tomatos and sour cream
Quesadilla
Fajitas
- Chk Fajita para 1$13.99
Prepared with sautéed onions and bell peppers. Served with rice, beans, sour cream, lettuce and flour tortillas
- Chk Fajita para 2$26.99
Prepared with sautéed onions and bell peppers. Served with rice, beans, sour cream, lettuce and flour tortillas
- Bf Fajita para 1$15.99
Prepared with sautéed onions and bell peppers. Served with rice, beans, sour cream, lettuce and flour tortillas
- Bf Fajita para 2$31.99
Prepared with sautéed onions and bell peppers. Served with rice, beans, sour cream, lettuce and flour tortillas
- Combo para 1(Beef & Chicken)$15.99
Prepared with sautéed onions and bell peppers. Served with rice, beans, sour cream, lettuce and flour tortillas
- Combo para 2(Beef & Chicken)$31.99
Prepared with sautéed onions and bell peppers. Served with rice, beans, sour cream, lettuce and flour tortillas
- Parrillada para 1(Shrimp, Beef & Chicken)$16.99
Prepared with sautéed onions and bell peppers. Served with rice, beans, sour cream, lettuce and flour tortillas
- Parrillada para 2(Shrimp, Beef & Chicken)$33.99
Prepared with sautéed onions and bell peppers. Served with rice, beans, sour cream, lettuce and flour tortillas
- Chicken Chipotle$14.99
Fajita Chicken cut in strips topped with Chipotle sauce and a side of Rice and beans.
Tacos
- Street Tacos
Soft corn tortillas stuffed with chopped grilled chicken or steak, onions and cilantro
- Quesadilla Tacos$11.99
Soft corn tortillas stuffed with chopped grilled chicken and melted jack & cheddar cheeses
- Chili Relleno Tacos$13.99
Soft corn tacos stuffed with lightly breaded poblano pepper, chicken breast and melted jack & cheddar cheeses
- Trio Tacos$13.99
A chicken quesdilla taco, a grilled steak street taco topped with red onions and cliantro and a ground beef street taco topped with lettuce and tomatoes
- Tacos Al Carbon$13.99
Soft flour tortillas stuffed with grilled skirt steak, served with pico de gallo, sour cream and rice & beans
- Patron Tacos$14.99
Soft flour tortillas stuffed with fajita chicken, ground beef, bacon and sauteed onions & bell peppers
- (9D)Traditional Tacos$9.99
Two crispy ground beef or shredded chicken tacos topped with lettuce, tomatoes and cheese served with rice & beans
- Fish Tacos$13.99
Burritos
- Fajita Burrito
Our jumbo stuffed with fajita steak or chicken, guacamole and sour cream topped with queso. Served with rice, beans, lettuce and tomatoes
- Chimichanga
Our deep-fried burrito stuffed with your choice of grilled steak fajita topped with queso or chicken fajita topped with sour cream sauce. Served with rice and beans
- Big Tex Burrito$14.99
Flour tortilla stuffed with steak, beans, rice, french fries and topped with chili, queso, lettuce and tomatoes
- Jumbo Burrito California
Seasond ground beef or shredded chicken burrito topped with queso. Served with rice, beans, letttuce and tomatoes
- Enchilada Burrito Style$11.99
Jumbo burrito stuffed with ground beef, rice & beans topped with enchilada sauce, queso and sprinkled with shredded cheese
Shrimp Combos
- Chiken & Shrimp$15.99
Sautéed shrimp & grilled chicken breast with sautéed onions & bell peppers. Served with rice garnished with salad
- Camarones Al Mojo De Ajo$14.99
Garlic sautéed shrimp in seasond melted butter served with rice and beans
- Shrimp Enchiladas$14.99
Cheese enchiladas topped with shrimp and chipotle cream sauce. Served with rice, lettuce, tomatoes
- Carnes de la Casa$17.99
Sautéed shrimp, grilled chicken breast, steak fajita, bacon smothered with sautéed onions, bell peppers, cheddar & jack cheeses served with rice and beans
- Fish Filet$13.99
Seasoned breaded tilapia served with rice and salad
Steak & Chicken
- Steak & Shrimp$19.99
Grilled steak topped with sautéed shrimp, onions & bell peppers served with rice, beans & pico de gallo
- Steak (Carne Asada)$17.99
Grilled steak topped with sautéed onions, bell peppers, cheddar & jack cheeses served with rice, beans & pico de gallo
- Chicken Chipotle$14.99
Grilled chicken breast topped with our creamy chipotle sauce with cheeses served with rice & beans
Enchiladas
- 1D$10.99
Two cheese enchiladas topped with chili con carne
- 2D$10.99
Two ground beef enchiladas topped with chili corn carne
- 3D$10.99
One ground beef enchilada, one cheese enchilada topped with chili con carne
- 4D$10.99
Two shredded chicken enchiladas topped with sour cream sauce
- 5D$10.99
Two cheese enchiladas topped with cheese sauce
- 6D$10.99
One cheese enchildada, one shredded chicken enchilada topped with sour cream & chilisauces
- 7D$10.99
One ground beef enchilada topped with chili con carne and one crispy ground beef taco topped with lettuce, tomatoes and cheese
- 10D$10.99
One sour cream chicken enchilada and one crispy shredded chicken taco topped with lettuce, tomatoes and cheese
- 11D$10.99
Two cheese enchiladas with salsa verde
- 12D$10.99
One cheese enchilada topped with cheese sauce and one crispy ground beef taco topped with lettuce, tomatoes and cheese
- 13D$10.99
Three pork tamales served with chili
- Three Amigos$13.99
A beef enchilada, chicken enchilada topped with chili, sour cream and cheese sauces
- Don Pedro Enchiladas$11.99
Flour tortillas stuffed with grilled chicken fajita topped with sour cream & queso sauce
- Fajita Enchiladas$13.99
Cheese enchiladas topped with chili, choice of chicken or steak fajita and sautéed onions & peppers on top
- Suiza Enchiladas$10.99
Chicken enchiladas topped with sour cream and verde sauces sprinkled with cheese
Mexican Dinners
- Allen Dinner$14.99
A cheese enchilada and a chicken enchilada topped with sour cream and chili sauces, a crispy beef taco and a scoop of guacamole
- Mexican Dinner$13.99
One pork tamale and a cheese enchilada topped with chili con carne and crispy beef taco
- Flautas$11.99
Corn tortillas hand rolled with our seasoned chicken and deep fried golden brown. Served with our sour cream
- Chicken Chili Relleno$12.99
Breaded Poblano pepper stuffed with fajita chicken and cheese topped with sour cream
- Beef Chili Relleno$13.99
Breaded Poblano pepper stuffed with fajita steak and cheese topped with queso
- Cheese Relleno$12.99
Breaded Poblano pepper stuffed with cheese topped with salsa verde
- Romero Special$12.99
Beef Stew With rice and beans. Choice of Tortilla
Niño's
- Niño's Chicken Fingers & Fries$4.95
- Niño's Crispy Taco$4.95
Traditional crispy ground beef taco with shredded cheese served with rice & beans
- Niño's Cheese Enchilada$4.95
Topped with cheese sauce served with rice & beans
- Niño's Burrito$4.95
Ground beef or bean burrito topped with cheese sauce served with rice & beans
- Niño's Quesadilla
Severed with rice & beans.